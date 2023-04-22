Jordan, Bragg Reach Agreement for Ex-Prosecutor to Testify in Congressional Probe of Trump Indictment

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg (D.) and House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R.) have reached a “settlement agreement” that will see Mark Pomerantz, a prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump, offer testimony early next month.

Once it became clear Trump’s indictment for falsifying business records in connection with a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels was close, Jordan requested testimony from Bragg’s office for pursuing what he called a “politically motivated prosecution.” The Judiciary chairman doubled down by asking ex-prosecutors Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz to appear, arguing Congress had legitimate oversight purview over aspects of this local investigation. The Manhattan DA’s office considered this a shocking overreach and filed a lawsuit against Jordan and his colleagues attempting to obstruct the congressional inquiry. After a district court judge cleared the way for Pomerantz to testify, the case was appealed to the Second Circuit.

“This evening, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office withdrew its appeal in Bragg v. Jordan. Mr. Pomerantz’s deposition will go forward on May 12, and we look forward to his appearance,” a spokesperson for Jordan wrote on Friday.

Despite being unable to prevent Pomerantz’s testimony, the Manhattan DA’s office framed the agreement as a victory for their side.

“Our successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests,” wrote a spokesperson for Bragg in a statement.

Pomerantz and Dunne were both ex-colleagues at the Manhattan DA’s office who resigned in protest after Bragg initially expressed doubts about prosecuting Trump, suspending the investigation. Dunne and Pomerantz were tasked with leading the investigation into every aspect of Trump’s finances.

In his letter demanding testimony from Pomerantz, Jordan pointed to the prosecutor’s recent book “excoriating Bragg for not aggressively prosecuting President Trump.” Jordan added that Bragg had been deeply stung by criticism from Pomerantz and Dunne.

Pomerantz will be questioned by the committee alongside legal counsel from the DA’s office.

