Jordan Brand announces $5 million in Black Community Commitment Grants

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, Morehouse College, and The Ida B. Wells Society will receive the Jordan Brand’s (NKE) latest Black Community Commitment Grants. According to Nike, the grants will help to address systemic racism and increase education and awareness of the Black experience for all people.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture will receive $3 million. In addition, Micheal Jordan himself will work with the museum to expand its Talking About Race web portal, which provides tools and guidance to empower and inspire conversation around race, and its Let’s Talk speaker series. According to Nike, the series aims to provide professional educators with strategies and techniques to support discussions on subjects such as memory, slavery, race/racism, and history in the classroom.

Morehouse College will receive $1 million to provide scholarships and expand the school’s journalism & sports marketing courses, among other investments.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 16: Executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson speaks on stage during the 137th Commencement at Morehouse College on May 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The Ida B. Wells Society, which was founded to raise awareness about and opportunities for investigative reporting among journalists of color, will receive $1 million. The foundation has particular significance to Jordan, with the Society getting its start at his alma mater, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today,” Jordan said. “We want to help people understand the truth of our past, and help tell the stories that will shape our future.”

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit