Jordan challenges stigma attached to cancer in the Middle East

Twenty years ago the word "cancer" was taboo in Middle East culture. But in 1998, King Hussein of Jordan challenged that stigma by appearing on a live CNN interview without the traditional headscarf, revealing his hair loss from his battle with lymphoma and speaking proudly to the nation of Jordan.

Before 1997, a cancer diagnosis often meant a death sentence for middle- and lower-class Jordanians. If, for example, a patient found a tumor, the family wouldn't know which hospitals to go to or what steps to take. Before the early 2000s, oncologists living in Jordan could be counted on one hand. Fear and hopelessness dominated any discussion of treatment or recovery. Families of cancer patients wouldn't even mention the word cancer.

"People would come in vertical and leave horizontal. People who got cancer, they didn't survive," said Jordanian Princess Dina Mired, president of the Union International for Cancer Control, a nongovernmental organization helping the global health community accelerate the fight against cancer.

But that's changed, and it's still changing. And people such as Mired are largely responsible. The story begins a few years before King Hussein appeared on the live interview.

Raising $360 million for cancer

Speeding through traffic in Jordan's capital city of Amman in 1995, Princess Mired shook a tube of blood platelets donated by a family member. Her father was in the ICU, diagnosed with multiple myeloma, and he needed a platelet transfusion immediately. Recovering from cancer in Jordan required fluency in English (most doctors were trained in English), an understanding of biology to find the right kind of care, plus time and money--all of which were available only to the elite top 4.8%. Mired's father later recovered in a treatment center in England.

Two years later, Princess Mired was in a U.K. hospital with her 1 1/2-year-old son, Rakan. After days of waiting for a blood test, she received the devastating news that Rakan had leukemia. As Rakan received treatment and recovered in the U.S. and the U.K., Mired realized her ability to travel outside of Jordan for comprehensive cancer care was a rare privilege.

"Many children in developing nations don't have the chance to fire a single bullet at cancer," Mired said. "Imagine your loved one has cancer, and someone says we have the magic potion that can save your life, but it's not for you."

In 1997, Jordan's only available cancer care was the Hope Center, established in 1997 by King Hussein. According to Mired, the Hope Center housed cancer-care equipment and a few trained nurses, but it lacked what it claimed to give: hope. Like many cancer centers in developing nations, it lacked organized management.

Knowing she needed to act, Mired stepped up as director-general of the center in 2002, renaming it to the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in honor of the late king, who died from cancer complications in 1999. Mired purposefully put cancer in the center's title to help remove the fear and stigma surrounding the word. From 2002 to 2016, she raised $360 million, transforming Jordan's cancer care. KHCC is now the only cancer center in the developing world to earn the Joint Commission International's Clinical Care Program Certificate for its oncology program, and it stands as a model for the developing world.

"It wasn't an easy journey," Mired said. "Raising $360 million was unheard of in Jordan at that time."

"We ignited a grassroots movement in Jordan. From zero money to zero programs, the phone never stopped ringing," she added. "Children were bringing us piggy banks."

Today KHCC houses 200 full-time oncologists and consultants and treats more than 3,500 new cancer cases each year. The Center has also earned three international accreditations. Inspired by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, KHCC provides early detection procedures and holistic treatment with teams of radiologists, oncologists, surgeons, neurologists and nurses. Most important, they've built trust among the Jordanian population that recovery is possible.