Jordan Klepper Names The GOP Wannabe 'Even More Dangerous' Than Trump

“Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper said Donald Trump’s popularity among Republicans may be starting to wane.

But he said on actor Anna Faris’ “Unqualified” podcast that it may not all be good news for those who oppose the former president.

“I don’t think Donald Trump is as popular as he was. I do think Ron DeSantis is catching up, and I hear his name pop up more and more,” he said.

But he indicated that those hoping Trump will leave the scene shouldn’t take much comfort in the Florida governor’s rise to prominence.

“I think for those who have progressive ideals, I think Ron DeSantis perhaps is even more dangerous than a Donald Trump,” he said.

Faris’ podcast typically handles life and relationships, not politics, but Klepper spoke at length about Trump, Trump supporters, his experiences covering the rallies, as well as his hopes and fears for the future.

He also offered some thoughts on the revelations from the Jan. 6 House select committee’s hearings.

Their full episode is below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.