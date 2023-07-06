Jordan Miracle sentenced to 70 years

Jul. 6—WILLIAMSBURG — On Monday, Jordan Lee Miracle, who led two other individuals in the murder of Billy Lawson in 2019, pleaded guilty to that murder and received his final sentencing.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney's Ronnie Bowling, Miracle was sentenced to 70 years in prison on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence and (in a separate case) conspiracy to escape.

The 26-year-old Williamsburg man was charged after Lawson's body was found with multiple stab wounds in a building off US 25 near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in February 2019.

Miracle's co-defendants — 31-year-old twins James Larry Muse and Jamie Cleg Muse, both of Williamsburg — were sentenced in May after pleading guilty.

Like Miracle, Jamie Muse pleaded guilty as charged to murder, first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to 60 years in state prison.

Muse's brother received 15 years for facilitation of each of those crimes as the "getaway driver" in the homicide.

"I am pleased with that sentence on the three responsible for Billy Lawson's cold blooded murder," Bowling said Wednesday. "I'm relieved the family got closure and justice."