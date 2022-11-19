Jordan-Mondo denied modification of 2019 manslaughter sentence

An Aberdeen woman was denied a request for a reduction to her 40-year prison sentence.

Tanisha Renee Jordan-Mondo, 42, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to felony manslaughter in the in 2019. The charge was in connection to the 2018 death of Michelle Ladner.

Ladner, 37, was found the evening of July 19, 2018, when police officers and emergency responders were called to a medical emergency at her apartment building. Ladner had stab wounds to the neck and arm. She died July 25 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Jordan-Mondo was in court Thursday for a motions hearing to consider a possible reduction to her sentence.

Brown County State's Attorney Ernest Thompson said Jordan-Mondo did not specify how much of a reduced sentence she was seeking, but confirmed that sentence reduction was denied.

In a letter submitted to the court, Jordan-Mondo asked the judge to consider a reduced sentence. In her letter she notes the steps she's taken toward addressing her mental health and issues with addiction. She also expressed a desire to rebuild her relationship with her family and further her education.

