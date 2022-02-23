Jordan Morgan, daughter of ex-Kentucky lawmaker, killed in shooting

An ex-Kentucky lawmaker's daughter was shot and killed Tuesday in a Madison County home during what was apparently a home invasion, officials said.

Jordan Morgan, the daughter of former legislator C. Wesley Morgan and who once worked for former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, was found dead at a home at 1266 Willis Branch Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told The Courier Journal.

He said she died of a gunshot wound. Her father, Wesley Morgan, was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital and released.

Kentucky State Police said an investigation indicated that an armed suspect entered the home just prior to 4:30 a.m. before shots were fired, killing the woman.

Police said gunshots were exchanged between the homeowner and the intruder. The armed suspect left the residence after the shooting. No arrests had been made.

Former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan owns the home, according to the Madison County property valuation administrator’s office, the Associated Press reported.

Morgan also confirmed to the Lexington Herald Leader that his daughter was killed.

Detectives were still in the “very early stages, preliminary stages of the investigation,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy told The Associated Press.

C. Wesley Morgan served one term as a state representative for Richmond and Berea in Madison County.

Jordan Morgan, a lawyer, had worked as an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Boone and Gallatin counties. he recently joined the Reminger law office in Lexington, according to the Herald-Leader.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Wesley Morgan's daughter killed, 1 injured in Kentucky home shooting