Jordan Morgan's death: Here's what we know about the lawyer's fatal shooting in Richmond

Jordan Morgan, a lawyer and the daughter of ex-Kentucky lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan, was shot and killed in Richmond early Tuesday during what was apparently a home invasion, officials said.

While several details are still unknown, this what is we have learned:

Who was Jordan Morgan?

Jordan Morgan, the oldest of two, was shot inside her parents' home, in the 1200 block of Willis Branch Road, where she sometimes stayed. Her death was confirmed by the Madison County Coroner's Office.

She had worked as an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Boone and Gallatin counties and recently joined the Reminger law office in Lexington.

Additionally, she once worked for former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin as his deputy press secretary.

She earned degrees from Eastern Kentucky and Northern Kentucky universities. She earned her law degree at NKU.

What happened at the shooting on Willis Branch Road?

Kentucky State Police said an investigation indicated that an armed suspect entered the home just prior to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday before shots were fired, killing Jordan Morgan.

Police said gunshots were exchanged between the homeowner and the intruder. The armed suspect left the residence after the shooting.

More: Jordan Morgan, daughter of ex-Kentucky lawmaker, killed in shooting

Sgt. Robert Purdy said investigators were back at the scene Tuesday afternoon with hopes of finishing processing the scene within a few hours.

The house is listed online for sale at $6.5 million.

Who is Wesley Morgan?

Wesley Morgan served one term as a state representative for Richmond and Berea in Madison County. After losing his seat in 2018, Morgan said his defeat was orchestrated by Republican leaders in the state and thus announced he would support the Democratic candidate in the race.

He owns several liquor stores as well.

Was Wesley Morgan shot?

Wesley Morgan was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital due to a gunshot wound but was released.

On Wednesday, he declined to comment on what happened, referring all questions to the state police.

Story continues

Was anyone arrested in connection to Jordan Morgan's death?

Sgt. Purdy said Tuesday that state police are still asking for the public's help. "Frankly, we believe someone knows something and we would just like accurate information to follow up on."

No arrests had been made.

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What we know about Jordan Morgan's death in Richmond Kentucky