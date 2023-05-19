Jordan Neely funeral set, with mourners arriving early at Harlem church for sad sendoff

Mourners descended on a Harlem church Friday morning for a final farewell to subway chokehold victim Jordan Neely.

The services at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church began with a 9 a.m. viewing inside the building, with the 90-minute wake followed by an 11 a.m. funeral for the 30-year-old victim.

The Rev. Al Sharpton was set to deliver Neely’s eulogy before the crowd gathered to publicly mourn the victim one last time nearly three weeks after his death.

The veteran activist was among the first to call for criminal charges against accused killer Daniel Penny in the headline-making confrontation.

Neely died after a lethal scuffle inside a Manhattan subway car on May 1 where the 24-year-old ex-Marine placed the homeless and mentally ill man in a lethal chokehold caught on video.

The medical examiner declared the death a homicide, finding Neely died from compressions to the neck as Penny applied the hold with his left arm around Neely’s throat.

The video showed the victim struggling with Penny, his legs flailing, until Neely finally stopped moving.

Neely was once a fixture in Times Square and aboard city subways as a Michael Jackson impersonator. The victim, who struggled with mental health issues, became loud and boisterous aboard an F train Penny took him to the floor.

Cellphone footage shows the passenger and two other individuals restraining Neely until he passed out. First responders were unable to revive Neely, who later died at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter last Friday at a Manhattan court appearance and remains free on $100,000 bail.

While many city residents cheered the arrest and blasted Penny as a vigilante, other New Yorkers offered their support and their cash to the defendant.

Penny’s legal defense fund received more than $2.6 million in the last week.