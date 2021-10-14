Jordan Nuñez's defense emphasizes mother's role in Jeremiah Valencia's death

Oct. 14—The grandfather of Jordan Nuñez, who pleaded guilty to child abuse and tampering with evidence for his role in the death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia, painted a portrait of his grandson as a happy, playful kid who nonetheless showed visible signs of abuse from his father.

Nuñez's father, Thomas Ferguson, was accused of beating and torturing Valencia to death in 2017. Prosecutors in the case say Nuñez was a willing accomplice when it came to Jeremiah's death and subsequent burial.

Ferguson took his own life in 2018 in jail before he stood trial.

Nuñez's sentencing hearing, which began Tuesday and may last to Friday, centers on his attorney's argument that he should not be sentenced to more punishment than Tracy Ann Peña — Jeremiah's mother — received. She was sentenced in 2020 to 12 years in prison.

Nuñez faces up to 24 years in prison for his role in the crime.

Defense attorney Mark A. Earnest emphasized Peña's role in Jeremiah's death before First Judicial District Judge Matthew J. Wilson on Wednesday, quoting from an array of interviews law enforcement officials conducted with the boy's mother, as well as recored phone conversations, text messages and other documents. All seemed targeted to emphasize her larger role in the neglect, abuse and death of Jeremiah.

Comments from Peña, who lived with Ferguson for several years, portrayed Ferguson as a psychotic, meth-addicted "devil" whom she believed could not be killed and who kept everyone in the household, including Nuñez, in fear for their lives.

"We were afraid we were going to die every day," Peña said in one interview with law enforcement officials investigating the case, which shocked the state and shed a spotlight on the holes that exist in the state's child welfare system.

Much of Wednesday's proceedings reiterated the wrenching details of the boy's abuse: Ferguson's using a hammer to smash the boy's hands; his shocking of Jeremiah with an electric dog collar; throwing a small handmade spear at the boy when he felt he was being defiant.

Jeremiah was severely beaten before being placed in a dog crate the night before he died, according to court documents. Prosecutors said Nuñez tipped the cage while the boy was still inside, resulting in the boy's death.

Earnest used the material to prove Nuñez was no more guilty of the boy's abuse and death than Peña, who pleaded guilty to child abuse and three drug trafficking charges in 2018 as part of a plea deal.

Defense lawyers called a number of witnesses who knew Nuñez when he was a child and teen in Texas to create a backstory of a boy so severely abused by his father that he would crawl "like a puppy" under a table in fear when he failed to complete a household chore, as grandfather Araon Nuñez described it.

"You could tell how bad he was treated," the elder Nuñez said, adding that when he was driving his grandson around and they encountered police officers, Jordan Nuñez would yell out, "Get down, get down — there's cops!"

Others from Jordan Nuñez's past — a former teacher's aide, a former employer and a lifelong friend who said he'd still stand by Nuñez — also spoke of a quiet, respectful boy who would never intentionally hurt another human being.

They described Nuñez as "a follower," not a leader.

Earnest repeatedly pulled quotes from Peña's interviews to portray Nuñez as "a good boy" who was unable to fight against Ferguson's violent outbursts.

Earnest also said there is no evidence to prove, as state prosecutors claim, Nuñez tried to hide any of the weapons Ferguson used to harm Valencia.

Nuñez, clad in jail attire and wearing handcuffs and a protective mask, mostly stared ahead at Earnest and the witnesses during the daylong hearing.

More witnesses are expected to take the stand in court Thursday.