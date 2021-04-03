Jordan officials held after ‘coup attempt’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the eldest son of the late King Hussein and his US-born fourth wife Queen Noor, claimed in a video recording on Saturday that he had been told to stay at home - REUTERS/Ali Jarekji/File image
Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the eldest son of the late King Hussein and his US-born fourth wife Queen Noor, claimed in a video recording on Saturday that he had been told to stay at home - REUTERS/Ali Jarekji/File image

Former advisers to the King of Jordan and more than a dozen other high-profile figures were detained on Saturday night following a reported coup attempt.

A former royal envoy and a former confidant of King Abdullah bin al-Hussein were among those said to have been arrested, amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged attempt to unseat the monarch.

Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the eldest son of the late King Hussein and his US-born fourth wife Queen Noor, claimed in a video recording on Saturday that he had been told to stay at home and not to contact anyone by “the chief of general staff of the Jordanian armed forces”.

He said in the video, passed by his lawyer to the BBC, he was “not the person responsible for the breakdown in governance, the corruption and for the incompetence that has been prevalent in our governing structure for the last 15 to 20 years and has been getting worse”.

Army chief Yusef Huneity earlier denied reports that the prince had been arrested, but said he was told to “stop activities that are being exploited to target Jordan’s security and stability”.

Prince Hamzah served as Jordan’s crown prince for four years before the title was transferred to the current monarch’s eldest son, Hussein.

It was not immediately clear how developed the plot was, or how many potential plotters were involved.

An intelligence official told The Washington Post the plan was “far-reaching” and “well organised” and said they appeared to have “foreign ties”.

State media only said the arrests were “security related”.

Israeli media claimed the CIA and Mossad warned King Abdullah of the plan.

Amman has strong ties with the UK and the US, regularly sharing intelligence, and is a key partner in the international campaign against the Islamic State.

King Abdullah, 59, who trained at Sandhurst in the 1980s, has ruled the country since King Hussein’s death in 1999.

Jordan’s powerful intelligence agency, with a pervasive influence in public life, has played a bigger public role since the introduction of emergency laws at the outset of the pandemic last year, which civic groups say violate civil and political rights.

Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, said: “We are closely following the reports and are in touch with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support.”

Saad al-Hariri, the Lebanese prime minister-designate, said: “All the solidarity with the Jordanian leadership and King Abdullah in defending the gains of the Jordanian people, protecting their stability, and refusing interference in their affairs.”

Recommended Stories

  • Jordanian military warns king's half-brother to stop actions undermining stability

    Jordan's military has told King Abdullah's half-brother Prince Hamza bin Hussein to halt actions targeting "security and stability" in what people familiar with the matter said could be related to a plot to destabilise the country. In a statement published by the state news agency, the military said the warning to Prince Hamza was part of a broader, ongoing security investigation in which a former minister, a junior member of the royal family and unnamed others were detained. Prince Hamza said in a video recording he was under house arrest and had been told to stay at home and not contact anyone.

  • Ex-crown prince of Jordan issues scathing anti-government video after being told not to leave home

    A member of Jordan's royal family and a government official are said to be held for 'security' reasons, reportedly along with the former crown prince.

  • Former Jordanian crown prince under house arrest for alleged attempted coup

    Former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein was put under house arrest early Saturday after allegedly plotting a coup against his half brother King Abdullah, sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.Driving the news: Jordanian security forces arrested more than 20 former Jordanian officials, including former chief of the royal court Bassem Awadallah, Prince Hamza’s chief of staff Yasser Majali and former Jordanian envoy to Saudi Arabia Hassan Bin Zayed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A security official told the official Jordanian news agency Petra that all suspects other than the crown prince had been under surveillance for some time and were arrested on security charges. Petra denied that Hamza was under house arrest or arrested. The Washington Post first reported about the former crown prince arrest. The state of play: In a video published by the BBC, Prince Hamza said the chief of the general staff of the Jordanian Army arrived at his house Saturday morning and informed him he was not permitted to leave or communicate with others because in meetings he was present for and social media posts he was mentioned in there was criticism of the king and the government."I asked him if I was the one criticizing and he said 'no,'" Hamza said. "He said this was a warning from him, from the chief of police and from the head of intelligence that I should not leave my house, that I could not tweet or meet my family."He added that several of his friends had been arrested, his security removed and his phone lines cut. He said his internet connection is going to be disabled and he might not be able to communicate further. "I am not the person in charge of the corruption and incompetence in our government," Hamza said in the video. "I am not responsible for the lack of faith of people in the government." Hamza denied he was behind any conspiracy or that he was backed by any foreign element. He said the government was lying and stressed he was suffering retaliation by the government because of his criticism.What they're saying: The commander of the Jordanian Army General Yousef al-Huneiti issued a statement stressing Prince Hamza was not arrested but was asked to cease activities and movements that are being exploited to target Jordan's security and stability.Al-Huneiti said the investigation is ongoing and its conclusions will be published with full transparency. He added that all the actions taken were according to the law.“We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials," State Department spokesman Ned Price said. "King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support.”Flashback: Prince Hamza, King Abdullah's half brother, is highly popular in Jordan for his modest behavior and his resemblance to his father, the late King Hussein. Hamza was the crown prince for the first five years after King Abdullah's rise to the throne. As a result, King Abdullah's son Prince Hussein became the apparent heir. Prince Hussein was officially appointed as the crown prince in 2009.The big picture: Jordan sent a message to Israel earlier Saturday that “the situation is under control” after the wave of arrests and there is no threat to the stability of the kingdom.Israeli officials told Axios the message was passed by Jordanian military officials to their Israeli counterparts.Between the lines: The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the economic crisis in Jordan. In recent weeks Jordan has seen a new surge in COVID-19 cases which led to harsh criticism against the government and protests in several cities.Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein has been put under house arrest.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jordan prince says he's confined, lashes out at authorities

    The half-brother of Jordan's King Abdullah II said Saturday he has been placed under house arrest and accused the country's “ruling system” of incompetence and corruption, exposing a rare rift within the ruling monarchy of a close Western ally. Prince Hamzah's videotaped statement came after the country's official news agency reported that two former senior officials and other suspects had been arrested for “security reasons," even as authorities denied that Hamzah had been detained or placed under house arrest. In a video leaked to the British Broadcasting Corp., Hamzah — a former crown prince stripped of his title in 2004 — said he was visited early Saturday by the country's military chief and told he was not allowed to go out, communicate with people or meet with them.

  • This Jaw-Dropping Archipelago Is Set to Open in 2022

    The Red Sea Project, a multi-island resort development in Saudi Arabia, is proposing a step forward for sustainable hospitality.

  • Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A fire on Friday destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, killing at least three people, police and witnesses said. Local police chief Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said they recovered the bodies from the debris after it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control. The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees were asleep.

  • Matt Gaetz's communications director resigns

    Luke Ball's resignation came in the wake of scathing reports suggesting an ongoing investigation into Gaetz's possible sexual involvement with a 17-year-old girl.

  • Record litters revive bear population of the Pyrenees - to the dismay of farmers

    A record number of bears were born in the Pyrenees mountains last year, pushing the population back from the edge of extinction - and angering farmers. The bear population in the mountains separating France and Spain grew to 64 in 2020, including 16 cubs, according to animal rights activists. "It's a record - never before have nine litters been detected in the Pyrenees since we started studying the bear population," the Pays de l'Ours and Adet et Ferus associations said on Thursday. Farmers have made no effort to hide their dismay at the rewilding of bears as they also face a growing threat of wolves and reintroduced lynx. Sheep have jumped off cliffs and fallen to their deaths to escape the bears, and hundreds have been killed, they claim. Farmers are joining in fierce protests and complain about government compensation for their ransacked livestock.

  • Pupils in religious studies class 'were not upset' by images of Prophet Mohammed, it is claimed

    Students in a religious studies class shown a cartoon of Prophet Mohammed were not outraged or upset, a pupil has confirmed for the first time. A 14-year-old child in the Batley Grammar School lesson also insists the teacher did not predict how some children would tell their parents or foresee how his actions would trigger anger. The West Yorkshire school sent pupils home early for Easter and suspended the teacher before apologising for his alleged behaviour after parents gathered outside the school for two days of protests. The tutor, who is not being named, has gone into hiding after reportedly receiving death threats. Much of the fury around the incident stemmed from claims the teacher had stated to students how his actions would cause anger among some Muslim families. But a pupil among the 20 to 25 youngsters at the religious ethics lesson said the teacher was “respectful” and the lesson continued “totally normally” after the section about blasphemy was discussed and the cartoon shown. The child, who is not being named, gave the first account of what actually happened in class by answering questions submitted through one of the child’s parents. “Neither he nor any of the other teachers in the class were being disrespectful,” they told the Telegraph. “It was a totally normal lesson. The children were warned he was going to show the picture. “They all knew it was going to be there and everybody continued to participate in the lesson and debate normally after it was shown. No one was upset. Neither he nor the other teachers in the class were being disrespectful.” The family said they believed “one child” had “twisted” what happened in class when talking to his parents later that day. It is understood one of the pupils’ fathers then rang the school demanding an apology for the image, understood to be the Charlie Hebdo cartoon. In 2015, two Muslim brothers killed 12 people at the French satirical magazine’s headquarters in Paris after the cartoons were published. Last October, teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded near his school in France after showing the same pictures to pupils. Asked about the Batley teacher’s reputation, the child’s parent said: “He is just a genuine teacher who really cares about the children and their education.” It is understood two other teachers participating in that lesson were also suspended because they were allegedly aware the image was going to be shown. However, the academy school has failed to respond to repeated requests to confirm or deny whether they have been suspended. A man who has known the suspended teacher since the age of 12 when they began playing rugby together described him as a “decent and nice lad” who “would never say anything bad about anyone.” He added: “He teaches at a mixed race school. So, if he was racist he wouldn’t do that in the first place.” The school has launched an independent investigation into the circumstances in which the cartoon was shown. The case triggered a nationwide debate about offence and freedom of expression. Nearly 70,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the teacher to be reinstated. A counter petition calling for the tutor to be sacked because “he would have known any attempted depiction” of the prophet would have been “unacceptable” has received 28,000 signatures.

  • Tesla files a petition against U.S. labor board order

    The electric-car maker filed a petition on Friday with the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals to review the NLRB's decision and order issued on March 25. In the petition, Tesla asked the court to review the order and grant Tesla "any further relief which the Court deems just and equitable." Last month, the NRLB ordered Tesla to direct Musk to delete the tweet and to post a notice addressing the unlawful tweet at all of its facilities nationwide and include language that says "WE WILL take appropriate steps to ensure Musk complies with our directive."

  • USS Johnston: Sub dives to deepest-known shipwreck

    A submersible has reached the USS Johnston, which lies 6.5km beneath the waves in the Pacific.

  • Biden administration plans historic $5bn investment to combat gun violence in hard-hit areas

    Proposal comes as the nation has seen gun violence increase and marks the first time the government has made an effort to address the root causes Janet Molstad holds a sign at the Colorado state capitol during a discussion on gun violence in the wake of the Boulder shooting. Photograph: Alyson Mcclaran/Reuters The Biden administration plans to invest $5bn toward gun violence prevention in the nation’s most hard-hit areas as part of a key infrastructure package announced this week. This investment marks an important step in acknowledging the disparate impact of gun violence and is the first time the government has set aside this much money at one time to address community violence holistically over a multi-year period. “Historically, the federal government’s approach, particularly when faced with surges in gun homicides, is to fund strategies that over-police,” said Paul Carillo, community violence initiative director for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, in a statement. “The Biden administration demonstrated a commitment to addressing the root causes.” series links The proposal comes as America has witnessed a significant increase in gun violence during the pandemic. Los Angeles has recorded an 11-year high in homicides. Philadelphia is seeing one of the highest annual gun violence rates in half a century. Joe Biden has long been a firm advocate for gun control and has called for bans on assault weapons and universal background checks. He has reiterated his resolve after the first high-profile mass shootings of his tenure in the White House. But advocates have long called on the administration to address the less-acknowledged, but more prevalent, incidents of gun violence that plague city streets which are concentrated among Black and Latino communities. Biden’s $5bn proposal would work to create and scale up community-based violence prevention strategies. The money would be allotted over eight years and go toward employing street outreach workers, making violence prevention work sustainable, and giving organizations a steady stream of funds so they can lessen their reliance on competitive one-time grants. Funds earmarked for localities where shootings are surging are meant to help underserved communities rebound from pandemic-related losses and heal from the sustained spike in homicides. The money would also contribute to programs such as summer jobs and training opportunities for those most at risk of being affected by gun violence as a victim or would-be shooter, a White House administrator said. “It’s been a long time coming and we think this plan is a great signal that this work is finally being taken seriously,” said Dr Antonio Cediel, campaign manager for LIVE FREE, a national violence prevention organization. “This creates a whole new set of opportunities. We have to tackle gun violence where it is most concentrated,” Cediel added. “These strategies have track records and we know they work. It’s just a matter of scaling them up.” Cediel was one of 10 gun violence prevention advocates who met with Susan Rice, Biden’s domestic policy adviser, to call for the administration to take dramatic action and focus on the Black and Brown communities that face the highest levels of gun violence. Other advocacy groups, including March for our Lives and Amnesty International, have celebrated the announcement. A statement from Amnesty International USA read, “After years of inaction from the federal government on gun violence, President Biden’s plan to invest in our communities demonstrates hope that those most affected by this violence will receive help.” Everytown for Gun Safety applauded the plan, “This funding will save lives.” We applaud @POTUS for proposing $5B to support community violence prevention programs as part of the #AmericanJobsPlan.For decades, these Black-led organizations have reduced violence with these critically important programs—this funding will save lives. https://t.co/CcWcDMQc2T— Everytown (@Everytown) March 31, 2021 Biden on Wednesday described his infrastructure plan as, “a once-in-a-generation investment in America”. Other proposals include expansive updates to the nation’s roads, water systems, and electrical grids, and – if it passes – could create an estimated 100,000 jobs, Biden said during the plan’s unveiling. “Our infrastructure is crumbling. These are among the highest value investments we can make. We can afford to make them. We can’t afford not to.” Biden said.

  • Graffiti art defaced by spectators at South Korea gallery

    A couple visiting the South Korean gallery painted over the piece thinking it was participatory art.

  • Clippers seek bounce-back win over Lakers

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time Sunday since the season opener, when the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the night the Lakers received their championship rings. The Lakers (31-18) have been dealt injuries to two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

  • We Probably Won't See the Royal Family This Easter

    The Queen is expected to worship privately this year in deference to ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns.

  • Video: Boston doctor discusses new CDC travel guidelines for fully vaccinated

    Dr. Shira Doron, of Tufts Medical Center, explains why the CDC doesn't want people taking trips right now, even though the agency deemed travel is low-risk for fully-vaccinated people.

  • India pushes back deadline for coal-fired utilities to adopt new emission norms

    India has pushed back deadlines for coal-fired power plants to adopt new emission norms by up to three years, and allowed utilities that miss the new target to continue operating after paying a penalty, according to a government notice. India had initially set a 2017 deadline for thermal power plants to install Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) units that cut emissions of sulphur dioxides. The new order dated April 1 from the environment ministry says plants near populous regions and the capital New Delhi will have to comply by 2022, while utilities in less polluting areas have up to 2025 to comply or retire units.

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 3

    “Un-American to its core.” Gov. Henry McMaster and fellow Republicans speak out against vaccine passports.

  • World University Games in China postponed until 2022

    The World University Games that were due to open in China in just over four months have been postponed until next year, the governing body the FISU said on Friday. The Switzerland-based FISU said COVID-19 and travel restrictions prompted the postponement, adding the decision was made jointly with officials in China. The multi-sport event, which features about 8,000 athletes, was to have opened in Chengdu in western China on Aug. 18, just days after the closing of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Police officer killed and suspect shot dead after vehicle attack at US Capitol

    The driver hit the barricade, "exited the car with a knife in hand," and "lunged" at officers before one of them opened fire, Capitol Police said.