Jordan pleads guilty to drug possession

Mar. 26—The man arrested pant-less last year after his presence in an area known for drug sales aroused the suspicion of sheriff's deputies has pleaded guilty to a single felony charge stemming from the incident.

Kristopher Lee Jordan, 41, of no fixed address, struck a plea deal earlier this month. In exchange for his pleading guilty to criminal possession of dangerous drugs, prosecutors will recommend he receive a partially suspended, five-year sentence with the state Department of Corrections.

They also will dismiss misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended or revoked, according to court documents.

Jordan came under law enforcement suspicion after Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brent Faulkner came across his vehicle parked near the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Bear Creek Road about 1:50 a.m., Nov. 21.

After chatting with Jordan, Faulkner allegedly ran his plates as "Bear Creek is known to me as a common area for drug interactions," according to the deputy's affidavit. He soon learned that Jordan's license was suspended.

Faulkner pulled Jordan over shortly thereafter. As he explained the situation, Faulkner noticed that Jordan was naked below the waist and was using a faux fur coat to cover himself.

During the conversation, Faulkner wrote that he spotted two syringe barrels on the driver's seat, tucked near the center console. Jordan allegedly claimed to suffer from diabetes.

Upon closer examination of the barrels, Faulkner noticed a crystalline substance in the plunger ends, court documents said.

Although Jordan gave authorities permission to search the rest of the vehicle, they held off owing to the mess inside. Jordan told Faulkner that he was living in the vehicle.

According to court documents, they later found a white, powdery substance in a crumpled plastic bag on Jordan's person. Deputies also found six syringes from the vehicle during a later search. Two were loaded, according to the documents.

A collection of drug paraphernalia, including spoons, Narcan nasal spray and suboxone strips, allegedly was removed from Jordan's vehicle during that search.

Jordan changed his plea in Lincoln County District Court on March 8. Sentencing has been set for April 12.