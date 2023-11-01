Jordan recalls ambassador to Israel in protest of Gaza bombing 'catastrophe'

The Jordanian government has recalled its ambassador to Israel in protest of Israel's ongoing bombing campaign in Gaza (pictured) that has leveled large areas of the heavily congested region. Photo by Anas Jamal/UPI

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Jordanian government has withdrawn its ambassador to Israel in protest of the ongoing bombing of Gaza and informed Israel not to return its diplomats to Jordan until the current crisis is resolved.

The Israeli military actions have killed at least 8,796 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the local Ministry of Health.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi announced the decision Wednesday.

Safadi said he had "decided to summon the Jordanian ambassador to Israel to Jordan immediately," in a post to X Wednesday.

Israel's ambassador to Jordan left the country about two weeks ago as protests against Israeli actions in Gaza swept the country.

Safadi also said he informed the "Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to return its ambassador who had previously left the kingdom, as an expression of the position of Jordan. The one who rejects the raging Israeli war on Gaza, which is killing innocent people, causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."

On Friday, a Jordanian-sponsored non-binding resolution calling for an "immediate unconditional release" of all civilian hostages and an "immediate durable and sustained humanitarian truce" passed the U.N. General Assembly 120-14 with 45 states abstaining.