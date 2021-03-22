Jordan records 109 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily toll since start of pandemic

·1 min read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan reported 109 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic surfaced in the Middle Eastern kingdom a year ago, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 9,269 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 544,724 cases.

The government, which says there are 3,277 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals, is facing a crisis with some hospitals reaching capacity, especially in the capital where over four million people live.

The surge in the last two months, blamed on the fast spread of the variant first identified in Britain, has put Jordan’s infection numbers above those of most of its Middle East neighbours and reverses months of success in containing the outbreak.

It forced the government to reimpose a lockdown on Fridays, extend a night curfew and delay the opening of schools while imposing stringent restrictions on public gatherings and stiffer fines for not wearing masks and ignoring social distancing.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams and Ed Osmond)

Recommended Stories

  • Firefighters find 61 cats while battling house fire in Massachusetts. Dozens died

    One man jumped from the third floor and caught a fire ladder.

  • New study reveals the benefits of virtual reality

    Scientists have found that VR can offer an escape from the real world, which reduces stress and has other health benefits.

  • More than 45,000 bridges rated in poor condition. Still, Joe Biden's infrastructure plan may hit snag.

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this week will tell lawmakers the White House's priorities on crumbling roads, bridges and airports.

  • Cabinet talks in Lebanon break down, heralding more collapse

    Protesters blocked some roads in the Lebanese capital with burning tires Monday after talks on the formation of a new Cabinet broke down, heralding more economic and financial collapse for the small Arab country. Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri made the announcement following a short meeting with President Michel Aoun — a last-ditch effort at repairing a rift that has impeded formation of a government tasked with halting the country’s rapid economic collapse. Hariri placed the blame squarely on Aoun for the months-long delay, accusing him of insisting on acquiring veto power for his allies in the new government.

  • Russian jets, Syrian army target northwestern Syria

    Russian jets and Syrian army forces targeted opposition-held areas of northwestern Syria on Sunday.A woman and a child were among seven civilians killed when mortar rounds hit a hospital in the city of Atareb.Videos obtained by Reuters from two witnesses show a ward damaged and civil defense rescuers carrying blood-stained patients outside. Reuters could not verify their authenticity.The Turkish Defence Ministry said Syrian army forces were behind that attack.Separately, Russian jets targeted a gas facility, cement factory, and several towns and cities near Syria's border with Turkey.Sources say one air strike came close to hitting the densely populated refugee camps in the area.One White Helmet volunteer described the attacks:"Four air raids were carried out by a Russian warplane and targeted the Bab al Hawa area that is located at the Syrian-Turkish border. The strike resulted in several injuries and there is no confirmed information related to the number of martyrs. There are huge fires and our teams are working to extinguish them."The gas facility targeted was near Samada city in Idlib province.It's the latest attack on fuel facilities that are an economic lifeline for a region home to more than four million people.Western intelligence sources say Russia was behind a ballistic missile strike earlier this month that set dozens of local oil refineries ablaze.Syria and Russia say they only target militant groups and deny any indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, or deliberate attacks on hospitals and infrastructure.Last March, Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, agreed on a ceasefire to halt an escalation of violence in Idlib.

  • The Biden administration missed its own deadline for working out what to do with Trump's half-finished border wall

    Officials were due to announce a plan by March 20, but the deadline came and went. Meanwhile, attention is diverted to a surge in border crossings.

  • Fauci discusses trial that showed no evidence that AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted a clinical trial that did not show a link between an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots. Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, emphasized that the Food and Drug Administration will review the vaccine before it could be approved for use in the U.S.

  • Scottish leader Sturgeon did not break ministerial code of conduct, inquiry finds

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not break a ministerial code of conduct in her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her predecessor Alex Salmond, an independent inquiry concluded on Monday. The ruling by James Hamilton, an independent senior lawyer who investigated Sturgeon's conduct, will come as a huge relief to her. Any breach of the code of conduct would have been expected to have led to calls for her resignation.

  • Fox News host falsely tells Trump a Biden Cabinet official just resigned, only to correct the record after he called it a 'big victory'

    Harris Faulkner said she had to "double check" with her producers before breaking the erroneous news that DHS Secretary Mayorkas had resigned.

  • Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he is happy for Tom Brady despite leaving and immediately winning a Super Bowl

    New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft finally revealed his thoughts on his former quarterback Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl with his new team.

  • Trump said he 'listened' to Dr. Anthony Fauci on how to handle the coronavirus pandemic but 'didn't do what he said'

    "I listened to him, but I didn't do what he said because frankly his record is not a good record," Trump said in a podcast interview with Lisa Boothe.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed Greenland only recently froze and now admits he has 'no idea' about its history

    In a 2010 radio interview, Johnson said the island had gotten its name for its once-green landscapes, but last week he said he "could be wrong there."

  • Trump continues to insist that Pence should have 'gone back' after the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 election results

    Trump supporters waged a violent insurrection on January 6 under the false belief that Pence and Congress could invalidate election results.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Ex-'Top Gear' presenter Jeremy Clarkson calls Meghan Markle a 'silly little cable TV actress' in op-ed defending Piers Morgan

    Clarkson and Morgan have previously had an ongoing public feud that dates back to Morgan's time as a newspaper editor.

  • AstraZeneca U.S. trial data gives vaccine a boost

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in Chile, Peru, and the United States.And was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization.The study included over 32,000 volunteers across all age groups, and the results could help it get emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Oxford Professor Sarah Gilbert explains: "This means that AstraZeneca can now go through the process of preparing a submission to the FDA using the data from this trial. That will take some time to achieve, possibly a number of weeks and that will then be reviewed by the FDA who will be able to make their decision on whether to license the vaccine for use in the U.S."The data - which the company released on Monday (March 22) - should boost faith in the British shot after results from earlier, separate studies raised questions about the robustness of the data.And allay safety concerns after some European countries briefly halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month following reports it was linked to blood clots.Many have since resumed vaccinations after a regional regulator said it was safe, but a survey on Monday showed Europeans remained skeptical.Leaders in Asia have sought to boost public confidence by taking the AstraZeneca shot themselves.The AstraZeneca shot was among the first and cheapest of the COVID-19 vaccines to be developed and launched on a large scale.It is set to be the key vaccination programme in much of the developing world.

  • China denies incursion as 200 ships dock at Philippine reef

    Bad weather prompted more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels to anchor at a reef claimed by the Philippines, Beijing said on Monday, sidestepping accusations from Manila of a move by China's vast South China Sea maritime militia to assert control in the area. Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called on Sunday for China to “stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory.”

  • Why Europe's AstraZeneca Vaccine Woes Are a Problem for the World

    Vaccinations can continue at the vaccination centre, now that second vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech are planned in particular. Plenty of drama in Europe this past week as the AstraZeneca vaccine—a crucial component of the continent’s vaccination plans—was paused by more than a dozen European countries after a few reports emerged of blood clots in people after receiving the vaccine. Europe’s FDA equivalent, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), says that it is still “safe and effective” and “its benefits… outweigh the possible risks,” even if they are unable to completely rule out a link between the vaccine and a very rare clotting disorder.

  • Spring break: More than 1,000 arrests as Miami Beach parties descend into chaos

    Miami Beach authorities extend emergency curfew overwhelmed by spring break crowd

  • 'The Walking Dead': Paola Lázaro says Princess regrets her decision by the end of Sunday's emotional episode

    Paola Lázaro speaks with Insider about the emotional deep dive into her character's background on Sunday's "TWD."