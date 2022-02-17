Jordan says crackdown on drug smugglers is bringing results

OMAR AKOUR
·2 min read

AL-WASHASH, Jordan (AP) — The Jordanian military says a crackdown on drug smugglers along the Syrian border is delivering results.

During a media tour along the Syrian border on Thursday, Col. Mustafa al-Hiyari said the military was forced into action in response to increased smuggling activity and violence. In January, an army officer was killed in a shootout with smugglers.

“Changing the rules of engagement came as a result of changing the nature of the threat. Therefore, the results were decisive,” he said.

The military says it has killed some 30 smugglers, including 27 people in a single day. Al-Hiyari, director of the army's information directorate, also said large quantities of hashish and 16 million narcotics pills have been seized.

He said Syrian authorities have pledged cooperation, but Jordan has seen only limited results. He said in some cases, Syrian police have even cooperated with smugglers along the porous border.

"It did not bear fruit for long periods, which forced us to change the rules of engagement,” he said of the Syrian pledges to help.

As he spoke, soldiers stood by and army vehicles could be seen patrolling the border. Al-Hiyari said the mission is also aimed at stopping the shipment of drugs out of Jordan and across the region.

An illegal drug industry has flourished in Syria after 10 years of civil war. In recent years, the Arab Mediterranean country has emerged as a hotspot for making and selling captagon, an illegal amphetamine. Both Syria and neighboring Lebanon have become gateways for the drug to the Middle East, particularly the Gulf.

In September, Syrian and Jordanian officials discussed border security after Syrian government forces captured rebel-held areas along the Jordanian frontier. A month later, Jordan’s King Abdullah II spoke with Syrian President Bashar Assad for the first time in a decade after the two countries reopened a key border crossing.

Jordan shares a long porous border with its northern neighbor and is home to more than 650,000 Syrian refugees who fled the civil war.

On Monday, Abdullah visited the area, saluting army personnel and stressing the need to deal firmly with infiltration and smuggling, the Royal Court said.

According to the Jordanian army, the military last year thwarted about 361 infiltration or smuggling attempts and 48 smuggling operations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman whose body was found on bedroom floor was a grade school teacher, officials say

    The woman died at the scene after she was shot multiple times, the coroner’s office said.

  • Hezbollah claims it’s making drones and missiles in Lebanon; chief offers export opportunity

    “We have started manufacturing drones in Lebanon a long time ago. Those who want to buy can fill out an application.”

  • Feds: Woman set off explosive in downtown Rochester mailbox to settle feud with neighbor

    A woman allegedly detonated an explosive device inside a mailbox in a North Clinton Avenue building in response to a feud with her neighbor.

  • 3 Reasons You Need Savings to Supplement Social Security Benefits

    When you're preparing for retirement, it's crucial you plan to have multiple income sources. While you'll receive Social Security benefits and should factor them in when determining how you'll cover necessities, you can't live on these retirement checks alone. Here are three big reasons why just getting Social Security checks won't be sufficient to enjoy financial security in your later years.

  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl signs 'beachhead' networking deal with Nokia

    Kyndryl, the former infrastructure services business of IBM, signed a deal with Nokia to help automate factories by bringing in cloud computing and artificial intelligence over wireless networks. After getting spun off from IBM in November, Kyndryl has started building its wireless network business and has already signed pacts with cloud providers such as Alphabet's Google and Microsoft. The separation from IBM was important because it was difficult to go and announce big partnerships with companies that would be viewed as IBM's competitors, Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Practice Leader, said in an interview.

  • Police arrest Houma man suspected of dealing drugs, including heroin, meth and fentanyl

    Multiple agencies worked together to arrest a major drug dealer last week, authorities said.

  • Sununu touts success, calls for rejection of extremism. Democrats say he has embraced it

    "I have never and will never let our process and our opportunity be hijacked by radical elements on either side of the aisle," Sununu said.

  • Edison zoning board not ready to vote on controversial plan for Charlie Brown’s site

    Residents have been fighting the project since last year because they say it's too intense of a development in a neighborhood of single-family homes.

  • Eric Adams' first budget as NYC mayor leaves police funding flat

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has kept funding levels for the city's police department flat in his first proposed budget while proposing various cuts in other parts of the city budget.Adams, who ran on a pro-law enforcement platform, avoided proposing an increase in the police budget while arguing that shifting some officers from desk duty to the streets would help curb crime. "We're going to redeploy our manpower, we're going to make sure...

  • Biden weighs temporary protected status for Afghans

    The Biden administration is considering offering Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Afghans already in the United States, three sources familiar with the matter told The Hill, as the clock winds down on how to find a way for thousands to legally remain in the country.The move comes as advocates are pushing the administration to offer broader protections and a pathway to citizenship to those who arrived during the chaotic evacuation.While more...

  • EU leaders won't discuss Russia sanctions over Ukraine Thursday - official

    European Union leaders meeting over the crisis in Ukraine on Thursday will not discuss specific new sanctions on Russia as the matter is "divisive", an EU official said on Thursday. The 27 national EU leaders are meeting in Brussels over the crisis in Ukraine for one hour from 1130 GMT. The official, who is involved in preparing the summit and spoke under condition of anonymity, said it would mostly be a debrief by the French and German leaders following their talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Viola Davis Becomes Michelle Obama In Trailer For 'The First Lady' Anthology Series

    The series, which explores the inner lives of three former first ladies, also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

  • Do You Have To Pay Taxes on Your Retirement Income? It Depends

    If you've saved and invested carefully over the years, you may expect a nice payout in retirement. But once you're retired and enjoying those funds, how much of your income will go back to Uncle Sam?...

  • What The Hell Happened To Aaron Rodgers?

    Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV, earning an MVP award along the way. But that ultimate victory in 2011 remains the quarterback’s only Super Bowl appearance in a 17-year career. Since then, Rodgers, who many believe to be the most talented quarterback in NFL history, has registered an underwhelming 7-9 record in playoff games. Will and LZ assess the career of an athlete whose many accomplishments — four NFL MVP awards (including this season’s), a place in 10 Pro Bowls, and numerous NFL passing records — belie a disappointing decade for Packers fans.

  • NFL Rumors: How Tom Brady could become a Dolphins part-owner

    Might Tom Brady purchase a minority stake in his former AFC East rival? Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio floated an interesting scenario in which the ex-Patriots quarterback could get involved as a Dolphins part-owner.

  • Rouble weakens as Ukraine, Russia-backed rebels trade shelling accusations

    The Russian rouble and stocks slipped in volatile trade on Thursday after Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations of firing shells across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, sending market players running for cover. Kyiv said the incidents in eastern Ukraine looked like a "provocation" at a time when Russia has troops massed on the frontier. Russia, which denies any plans to invade, on Thursday rejected what it called "unfounded accusations" by the United States and NATO that it was not withdrawing its forces from near the border, saying it takes time to wind down military exercises.

  • Get a Look at Lexus’s Striking New All-Electric Sports Car Concept

    The marque claims it could come with a bonkers 430-mile range.

  • Snoop Dogg Plans to Turn Death Row Records Into the First NFT Music Label

    The L.A.-based rapper says he wants the record label to be “the first major [record label] in the metaverse.”

  • Gigi and Bella Hadid just posed completely naked together on Instagram

    Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid pose naked in new Instagram picture shared by Donatella Versace as part of Versace's spring/summer campaign.

  • Hitting Putin where it hurts? How to sanction "a very rich man"

    "From his standpoint, he's gotten away with everything," said one of Putin's most prominent critics, "and unless we can actually prove to him that we're serious, he'll think he can get away with it again."