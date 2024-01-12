Jordan says failure to curb Israel endangers wider region

FILE PHOTO: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken,

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Friday Israeli "war crimes" against Palestinians were to blame for heightened regional tension and violence in the Red Sea which it said threatened to ignite a wider war in the Middle East.

Israel, which since October has been fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has denied allegations that it has committed war crimes.

In comments after the United States and Britain launched strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Jordanian Foreign Minster Ayman Safadi said the international community ha failed to act to stop Israeli "aggression" against Palestinians which was endangering the region's security.

"The Israeli aggression on Gaza and its continued committing of war crimes against the Palestinian people and violating international law with impunity are responsible for the rising tensions witnessed in the region," Safadi said in remarks carried by state media.

The stability of the region and its security were closely tied, Safadi said.

"The international community is at a humanitarian, moral, legal and security crossroads. Either it shoulders its responsibilities and ends Israel's arrogant aggression and protect civilians, or allows Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist ministers to drag us to a regional war that threatens world peace," Safadi said.

Israel has said its forces abide by international law while fighting Palestinian militants in Gaza who operate in densely populated civilian areas.

