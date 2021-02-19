Jordan says troops kill 2 drug smugglers near Syria border

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian troops clashed with drug smugglers on the border with Syria on Friday, killing two people and seizing a shipment of hashish and amphetamines, the military said.

The military said it thwarted two attempts to “infiltrate a group of people and smuggle quantities of drugs” into Jordan. The statement said “rules of engagement were applied, which resulted in the killing of two people and the arrest of a third.” It said the others fled back into Syria following the incident.

The amphetamines were labeled captagon, the street name for a drug whose chemical base is fenethylline.

Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region. The kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.

Recommended Stories

  • UN asks Emirates for 'proof of life' for missing princess

    The U.N. human rights office said Friday that it has asked the United Arab Emirates for evidence that an Emirati princess held against her will for almost three years is still alive. The Geneva-based Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said the case of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum was raised with the UAE's mission to the U.N. on Thursday. Earlier this week the BBC released excerpts from video diaries Sheikha Latifa said were recorded in a locked bathroom inside the Dubai villa where she was being held.

  • Man accused of assembling explosive devices in his Hurst apartment

    A Hurst man was arrested Thursday as he left his apartment

  • Allison Janney Reacts to News Mom Is Ending: 'One of the Great Honors of My Life'

    CBS announced Wednesday that Mom would end after season 8, following Anna Faris' exit

  • A silent pandemic within a global one: Help someone (or yourself) escape domestic abuse

    “During this pandemic, especially, it is really important to check in on your neighbors, friends and family … and our hotline is open 24/7.”

  • Germany pledges additional 1.5 billion euros for COVAX and WHO

    Germany will contribute an additional 1.5 billion euros to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other programmes to fight the pandemic, increasing its overall pledge to 2.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday. "With today's announcement we make clear: We're standing side-by-side with the poorest countries," Scholz said. "We'll only be safe if there is immunisation through vaccination all over the world," Scholz said.

  • Iranian judoka Mollaei advances to finals in Israel tournament

    An Iranian judoka who fled his country after ignoring orders to drop out of a match to avoid facing an Israeli advanced on Friday to the final round of an international tournament in Israel. Saeid Mollaei, a 2018 judo world champion, fled Iran for Germany after saying Iranian authorities had put pressure on him to drop out of the 2019 world championships in Tokyo to avoid a potential final round against Israeli contender Sagi Muki. Mollaei, who refused to pull out and reached the semi-final in Tokyo, gained refugee status in Germany and later became a citizen of Mongolia, which he is representing at the International Judo Federation's Tel Aviv Grand Slam.

  • Staying in Afghanistan

    Madeleine Albright wrote a column for CNN titled “It’s time for the US to make good with Afghanistan.” The author and title ring so thoroughly of long-forgotten causes and names, it might as well be the Reverend Jim Bakker: It’s time for Ike Turner to make good with Tina. And yet, American troops are still in Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they entered. It was over twelve years ago that Barack Obama ran on the idea that Iraq had distracted us from Afghanistan. Even after a surge and overseeing the capture and death of Osama bin Laden, Obama found himself distracted from the war that won’t end. He moved on to Libya, back to Iraq, and then, surreptitiously into Syria. The war in Afghanistan kept going. We even had the typical post-war document dump — The Afghanistan Papers — in late 2019. In there we learned that military brass and elected officials had spent two decades lying to themselves when they weren’t consciously lying to the public. Metrics were invented to show progress and get people new stars on their shoulders. And slowly, slowly, the Taliban just retook control of the countryside. My favorite revelation, from early in the war, was a perceptive memo from Donald Rumsfeld: “We are never going to get the U.S. military out of Afghanistan unless we take care to see that there is something going on that will provide the stability that will be necessary for us to leave.” What do you think we’ll find now that will provide stability? Albright’s intervention outlines the stakes. She begins by noting that the Taliban have embarked on a campaign of assassinations against civic leaders and have rolled back women’s rights where they have taken control of territory. Another refugee crisis could result if the U.S. doesn’t turn things around. Perhaps state collapse. Her suggestion is that the United States should take the occasion of Taliban malfeasance and defection from their agreements to delay or outright cancel U.S. troop drawdowns. So far, no sign of stability in Afghanistan. What else? Well, as usual, we need “closer coordination with NATO allies” on Afghanistan, though she hints that this isn’t primarily about Afghanistan but helping “the broader goal of rebuilding America’s transatlantic relationships.” It’s almost as if the reasons to continue engaging in Afghanistan aren’t primarily about Afghanistan. Has anyone tried to explain in Pashto that the United States is hoping to get Germany to fall in love with Washington again alongside the moonlit Toba Kakar mountains? In any case, NATO seems interested in a date with America. Maybe a dash toward the Hindu Kush. Almost simultaneously with Albright’s column, headlines went out across the world: “NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg rejects early military pullout from Afghanistan.” By “early,” the news writer means a military pullout at the time NATO agreed to pull out. Still, we haven’t found Rumsfeld’s needed source of stability in Afghanistan. Maybe there is more. Besides NATO allies, Albright holds that we need to engage diplomatically with regional partners. Albright doesn’t name names or quite say it out loud, but the implication is that we need to get Pakistan in line. One suspects or worries she also has in mind Chinese cooperation. “In the long term, Afghanistan will only be able to secure its territory and population only if neighboring countries desist from pushing their narrow interests or playing the role of the spoiler,” Albright writes. So, after 20 years and before exit, the United States must begin completely reformulating Afghanistan’s foreign relations and satisfying or mollifying the interests of its neighbors in their state. Sounds like a tall order to me, especially at this late date. But are we going to get any native source of stability in Afghanistan? Albright has one suggestion: “an independent, third party mediator” to help broker another agreement and set of guarantees between the Afghan government that exists (somewhat) in Kabul, and the Taliban (which rule just about everywhere beyond Kabul). The mediator would “help work through complex and divisive issues in order to support and reach a political settlement.” Including guaranteeing human rights. Who is this mediator? What is the nature of their independence? Well, who’s to say. TBD. We’re not in a rush here. In case it hasn’t come through yet, there is nothing “going on that will provide the stability that will be necessary.” So, there it is. Until we are finally disabused of the fantasy that we can manage, with our European friends, all the domestic politics and foreign policy of a people who are nothing like us, in such a way that they run to our benefit in perpetuity without us, we are never leaving Afghanistan.

  • U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative

    The U.S. is committing $2 billion for the global COVAX vaccine initiative within days (using funds already allocated by Congress), plus an additional $2 billion over the next two years, the White House announced ahead of Friday's virtual G7 summit.Why it matters: Senior administration officials told reporters Thursday evening that they'll use those commitments to "call on G7 partners Friday both to make good on the pledges that are already out there" and to make further investments in global vaccine manufacturing and distribution.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: The discussion around COVID-19 aid is beginning to shift from dollars to doses. French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that it's time for Europe and the U.S. to begin supplying developing countries with COVID-19 vaccines. The state of play: The U.S. has purchased 1.2 billion doses — enough to fully vaccinate every American adult 2.5 times over, assuming additional vaccines like Johnson & Johnson's are approved.The situation is similar in other rich countries. Doses remain scarce for now, but supply will eventually far outstrip demand.What they're saying: Macron told the FT that the U.S. and EU should begin sharing before that happens, sending 3–5% of all available doses to poor countries in parallel with the domestic rollout. He said the proposal already had German Chancellor Angela Merkel's support, and he hoped to convince Biden as well.“We are allowing the idea to take hold that hundreds of millions of vaccines are being given in rich countries and that we are not starting in poor countries,” Macron said.That "unprecedented acceleration of global inequality" was paving the way for "a war of influence over vaccines," Macron said, and playing into the hands of Russia and China, which are exporting state-funded vaccines around the world.The other side: The White House said on Thursday's briefing call that the administration planned to turn to donations only after all U.S. demand was met."When we have a sufficient supply, it is our intention to consider donating surplus vaccines," one senior official said.Asked about Macron's comments and the timeline on donations, another official said, "There are a lot of options on the table, but I don't think we should get locked down in what we might do once the U.S. population is vaccinated."Go deeper: America’s extra vaccine doses could be key to global supplyLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • L.A. County sheriff launches domestic abuse probe of Marilyn Manson

    “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood said she was “horrifically” abused by the musician.

  • After blizzard of criticism over Mexico trip, Senator Ted Cruz flies back to frozen Texas

    U.S. Senator Ted Cruz flew into a storm of criticism on Thursday after leaving his home state of Texas in the grip of a deadly deep freeze, for a family holiday jaunt to the Mexican resort of Cancun he said he took to please his young daughters. Cruz said he had planned to stay through the weekend, but had second thoughts "almost the moment I sat down on the plane." In text messages obtained by American Bridge, a Democratic political group, Cruz's wife Heidi asked neighbors whether they wanted to accompany the family to Cancun.

  • Jab but no tab: Israeli bar offers free drinks with vaccine shots

    An Israeli bar doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots. More than 43% percent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the Health Ministry says.

  • Vaccination house call for 106-year-old LA resident

    Maria Torres is 106 years old.Knitting and solving crossword puzzles is how the mother of 12 passes the time in her small apartment in Los Angeles.For the last couple of weeks, Torres, a native from Guerrero, Mexico who migrated to the U.S. in 1976, had been asking her grandson Frankie Mercado for the COVID-19 vaccine.Torres: "I heard that someone who gets vaccinated doesn't die soon and that's what I don't want yet. I want to live some more days, whatever God grants me but my will is that: to last more days."But Mercado couldn't imagine taking his grandmother, who uses a walker, out of the apartment and driving her to a vaccination clinic.Just getting Torres from her bedroom to the kitchen is an ordeal.Enter C.J. Bartholomew, a Nurse Manager for CARE Ambulance."When I heard, you know, we have this lady who's 106 years old, she survived the last pandemic and she's really not able to leave her house. I figured coming in for a few hours on the weekend is the least I could do."On February 13 Bartholomew paid Torres a visit to administer the vaccine.Nurse Bartholomew stayed for 30 minutes after administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to observe any reaction in Torres, who is healthy but has type two diabetes.He emphasized that the house call was a special occasion and as much as they would like to help more people like Torres, their resources are limited. Her grandson was thankful, saying he can't imagine life without the woman who has raised him since he was 5.Mercado: " I don't want her to die alone. I don't want her to be separated from me. And she's lived this long life, and the last thing I would want for her is to die alone and I can't visit her."This is the second pandemic Torres has lived through. She was a toddler during the 1918 Spanish flu. With one shot down and another to go, Torres says she hopes family and friends will soon start visiting again.

  • 36 Clever-Approved Coffee Tables to Tie Together Your Space

    These coffee tables are worth every pennyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Scientists, including Fauci, are facing off over whether to delay 2nd vaccine doses. Here's why the risk of more mutations from delaying shots may ultimately be worth it.

    Delaying second vaccine doses could save the lives of more-vulnerable people. The risk of more coronavirus mutations could be the price we pay.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Fauci says ex-president ‘did terrible things’ as US rejoins Paris climate pact

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • Last surviving male member of exterminated Brazilian indigenous group dies of Covid

    The last surviving man of an exterminated Brazilian indigenous group has died from complications linked to Covid-19. Aruká Juma, who died on Wednesday aged between 86 and 90, was the last Juma man left from a tribe that once numbered 15,000. Repeated massacres in the 20th century meant that by 2002, just five Juma people were left – Mr Juma, his three daughters and a grandchild. Brazil’s indigenous groups are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 because of their isolation, communal way of life and poor healthcare provisions. At the beginning of the pandemic, many indigenous groups sought to cut themselves off from the outside world by closing roads and turning away visitors. Those efforts failed, however, and the virus is now widespread among indigenous communities, with almost 49,000 cases and 969 deaths and 162 tribes affected, according to Government figures. Part of the blame may lie with the federal indigenous health service, known as Sesai. According to the Emergencia Indigena campaign, in at least three regions the virus was introduced by infected Sesai workers, while a New York Times investigation last year uncovered over a thousand infections among Sesai officials who were forced to work without adequate protective equipment or access to enough tests. Indigenous groups, many of whom remain officially “uncontacted”, also face threats from the encroachment of miners and agricultural businesses, which have grown worse under the populist, Right-wing government of president Jair Bolsonaro. As a teenager in the 1960s, Mr Juma witnessed the worst massacre of his people, when rubber tappers and tropical nut traders intruded on their land. Over 60 Juma are thought to have been killed, with just seven remaining alive. Over subsequent decades he campaigned for federal recognition for the Jumas’ land, but the effort was complicated by the lack of other Juma men and his family’s decision to move in with another group, the Uru-eu-wau-wau, where his daughters married. Mr Juma’s eldest daughter, Borehá Juma, said that she intended to follow in her father's footsteps. “I want to become like him now to fight like my father. My father was a warrior. He was chief, I was chief and now the lineage is over ”, she told Amazonia Real.

  • 11-year-old boy dies of hypothermia after playing in snow during Texas storm

    An eleven-year-old boy in Texas has died of suspected hypothermia only hours after playing in the snow for the first time. Christian Pavon Pineda of Conroe, north of Houston, is the latest fatality from the huge winter storm that swept across the state, knocking out power and water to millions of people for days. On Sunday, Ms Pineda took photos and videos of her son frolicking in the snow wearing a red hoodie.

  • Fauci says he lost the ability to influence Trump after the president decided to 'focus on the reelection' instead of stopping the virus

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Daily Telegraph his influence declined when President Donald Trump began to "essentially act like there was no outbreak."

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • The oil and gas industry has been very generous to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Will that sway his outages response?

    When the Texas power grid buckled under the strain of worse-than-expected winter cold, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and blamed frozen wind turbines for what was mostly a problem with natural gas–fueled power supply. Then he savaged the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas-only power grid. But he has notably "gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor," The Associated Press reports. Abbott, in office since 2015, has raised more than $150 million in campaign contributions — the most of any governor in U.S. history — and "more than $26 million of his contributions have come from the oil and gas industry, more than any other economic sector," AP reports. In a news conference Thursday, Abbott mostly blamed ERCOT for assuring state leaders Texas could handle the storm. ERCOT is overseen by the Texas Public Utility Commission, whose three-member board is appointed by Abbott. But the Texas legislature is broadly responsible for energy policy. And everyone knows what would have to be done to avoid a repeat of these blackouts and water outages: Winterize the state's power generators and plants, as the state was advised to do after 2011 winter blackouts, and 1989 winter blackouts before that. Abbott on Thursday urged the Texas legislature to make full winterization mandatory, not voluntary, for the private companies that generate and feed the Texas power supply. That would be really expensive. And Abbott wasn't clear about who he envisions footing the bill: taxpayers, consumers, or the oil and gas companies that fund his political career. ERCOT, power suppliers and retailers, and state commissioners will soon be hauled before legislators for "all of the shaming and blaming" they can dish out, Ross Ramsey writes at The Texas Tribune. "But the end of that show is the wrong time to stop paying attention; it's the time to start." That's when Abbott and legislators will decide if "swapping light regulations and low energy costs for the risk of leaving Texans exposed to the harshest winter weather is worth it," Ramsey writes. "If the public keeps paying attention, it's probably not. If the public leaves the details to legislators and the usual crowd of special interests, the state might do what it did last time: Waggle those fingers, write a report, and put the matter away until it gets cold again." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed