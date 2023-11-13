Jordan Sinnott: Mother of killed footballer dies from cancer

The fundraising mother of a footballer who was killed during a night out has died after being diagnosed with cancer.

Melanie Tait set up a charity in honour of Jordan Sinnott, who was fatally injured in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in 2020.

She helped to raise money by jumping out of a plane earlier this year.

The Jordan Sinnott Foundation Trust posted on social media on Sunday she had "gained her wings", adding it was "utterly heartbroken".

Mr Sinnott, a midfielder for Matlock Town, was attacked after leaving a pub in Retford in June 2020.

The 25-year-old was found with a suspected fractured skull and died in hospital from brain injuries the same day.

Three men were later jailed for the attack.

Ms Tait was chair of the Jordan Sinnott Foundation Trust, which was set up to to make sport accessible for those less privileged.

In June she leapt 10,000ft (3,000m) from a plane to raise money for the cause.

It came after the former police detective was diagnosed with a rare cancer in August 2022.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday the trust said: "It's with the heaviest of hearts we would like to share the devastating news that yesterday after a long fight with cancer, our beautiful Melanie has gained her wings.

"We are utterly heartbroken.

"Give Jord a big cuddle from us Mel, we love you both unconditionally."

