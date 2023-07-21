Jordan Tate guilty in deadly Brownstone Social Lounge shooting in downtown Milwaukee

A Milwaukee man was convicted in connection with a shooting at a Water Street tavern that left a hostess dead and two bouncers injured.

Jordan M. Tate, 26, was found guilty by a jury Friday of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Krystal N. Tucker, which occurred Feb. 10, 2022.

He also was convicted of two counts of first-degree reckless injury. He is set to be sentenced on Aug. 29.

Early in the trial, which began Monday, jurors heard testimony from Brownstone Social Lounge employees and customers. Many of them said the gunman opened fire near the entrance of the tavern.

Tucker, a hostess for the establishment, was shot three times and died. Two bouncers were injured by gunfire but survived.

The bar, located at 524 N. Water St., restricted access to those younger than 27. On this night, a Wednesday, the bar allowed in only those 28 and over.

Prosecutor Michael Schindhelm said Tucker was shot when Tate got upset when she tried to explain the policy to him.

Tate had become "a fairly regular" customer at the bar in the weeks and months before the shooting, Schindhelm said, describing the incident as "sad" and "senseless."

Tate's attorney, Jane Heather Christopherson, of Milwaukee, promoted the theory there was no altercation before the two bouncers got involved. Jurors were shown video footage and still images of the Brownstone and of the altercation from different angles.

Tate was arrested several months after the shooting.

Bar employees testify during trial

Jona Moore, the bar's general manager, said she was down the hall from the entrance when the shooting started. She recalled using towels to stem the bleeding from Tucker, who later died after falling in and out of consciousness.

Bouncer Terry McMurtry was waiting to see if he would be needed to work after his 4-9 p.m. happy hour shift ended when he heard a disturbance at the entrance. There, he saw a man arguing with Tucker and another bouncer at the doorway. The man refused to leave the establishment.

McMurtry approached to help, then shots erupted. He said he turned and pushed other bar patrons away from the fracas.

"My adrenaline was so high ... I didn't know I had gotten shot," he said.

Doctors removed most of the bullet fragments from his leg, but were unable to get them all without risking permanent damage. McMurtry said he still has pain and instances where his leg "locks up," particularly on cold days.

Surveillance video showed the shooter being "pushed" from the lounge by security before the shooter began opening fire into the bar doorway.

Brownstone closed their doors for about a month following the shooting, but reopened following a renovation and update to their age policy, requiring all patrons to be 30 and older.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jordan Tate convicted in deadly downtown Milwaukee nightclub shooting