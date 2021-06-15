Jordan tears into DOJ officials for hostility to Meadows' election fraud inquiries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Niedzwiadek
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan excoriated a top Justice Department official on Tuesday for spurning attempts by then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff to get officials to investigate several election fraud claims as his presidency was coming to a close.

“That is a problem,” Jordan said. “When the chief of staff to the president of the United States asks someone in the executive branch to do something, and they basically give him the finger, I think that’s the problem we should be looking into.”

Jordan (R-Ohio) also accused former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen of insubordination and defended Meadows’ actions.

Jordan expressed that he was particularly perturbed by one message in which Rosen told a deputy he would blow off Meadows after the chief of staff urged him to have Civil Division chief Jeffrey Clark explore “allegations of signature match anomalies” in Fulton County, Ga.

“Can you believe this? I am not going to respond to message below,” Rosen wrote then-acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue.

Jordan’s attack came at a House Oversight committee hearing hours after it released emails documenting the Justice Department’s response to the Trump White House’s effort to pursue election fraud claims as the outgoing president refused to accept the legitimacy of his defeat to Joe Biden.

Included in the records are emails showing Meadows urging investigators to look at a YouTube video of a former intelligence officer who alleged that people in Italy were surreptitiously altering votes in United States elections via satellites.

“Pure insanity,” Donoghue wrote in response to an email Meadows sent on New Year’s Day pertaining to the Italy theory, one of several emails Jordan cited.

Other emails released by the Oversight committee showed Rosen was not alone in his skepticism of the claims being pushed by Trump’s allies and that the acting attorney general forcefully rebuffed efforts to engage the Justice Department in them.

One of the former president’s most vocal allies, Jordan said that Meadows’ entreaties were no different than those routinely taken by government aides.

“Every chief of staff, I bet, for for every one of us sends the same kinds of letters and emails every day,” Jordan said.

Jordan seemingly dismissed the notion that Meadows’ efforts were inappropriate.

“Mark Meadows putting a lot of pressure on people, asking ‘can you look into this allegation,’” Jordan said.

“Wow. Lot of pressure there,” he said at another point.

While Jordan sharply criticized the response from Rosen and other Justice Department aides, the Ohio Republican did not address longstanding White House policies that limit contacts between White House officials like Meadows and Justice Department officials about specific investigations.

Trump’s first White House counsel, Don McGahn, issued a memo in January 2017 that said: “The President, Vice President, Counsel to the President, and Deputy Counsel to the President are the only White House individuals who may initiate a conversation with DOJ about a specific case or investigation.”

The memo says other officials may be involved in such contacts after getting approval from the counsel’s office.

Josh Gerstein contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • An Alabama Republican who is trying to ban critical race theory was stumped when asked to define it

    Alabama State Rep. Chris Pringle is among several Republicans trying to get critical race theory banned from schools.

  • Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Bump Into the Shamelessness Ceiling?

    For a while there, it looked like there was no limit on shameless behavior.

  • No. 3 Senate Republican John Barrasso vows to make Biden a 'one-half-term president'

    The Wyoming lawmaker's remarks come after McConnell pledged to block the president's agenda and sharply criticized the administration's policies.

  • A$AP Rocky says Donald Trump's involvement in his Swedish assault trial 'made it a little worse'

    The "Sundress" rapper said in his new documentary "Stockholm Syndrome" that Trump's involvement in his Swedish assault case was "a chess move."

  • Former GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher confirms he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6

    Former GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher confirms he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6

  • Greene introduces bill to oust Fauci

    Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced legislation to reduce Dr. Anthony Fauci's salary to zero dollars and oust him from his position.

  • Wait, This Is Why a Local Fox Reporter Sabotaged Her Career?

    Fox 26Fox 26 Houston general assignment reporter Ivory Hecker said Tuesday that she has been fired after interrupting a live on-air report to accuse her employers of “muzzling” her.In an interview with The Daily Beast on Tuesday afternoon, the 32-year-old reporter claimed she’d been terminated via text message and declared that she would never work in corporate media again—not even for Fox News, where she claimed “they wanted to bring me up.”Hecker went viral on Monday when she began a live repo

  • Trump is furious with Republican candidates who are falsely claiming they have his endorsement

    The former US president's team has reportedly sent cease-and-desist letters to candidates falsely claiming he endorsed them.

  • ‘Vanilla Kind of Guy’: Lawyer Roasts Capitol Rioter in Bid to Keep Him From Jail

    FBI/Criminal ComplaintA California man accused of coordinating a group of “armed fighters” to stop the electoral certification of President Joe Biden on Jan. 6 is just a “vanilla kind of guy” who was simply angry at having to wear a mask, his lawyers claimed Tuesday.Russell Taylor, a 40-year-old from Ladera Ranch, is among six men federally indicted last week on a slew of charges, including conspiracy, for their role in the Capitol riot. Prosecutors allege the group, which contained at least fou

  • A milestone nobody wants

    600,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. And millions of sleep apnea machines were recalled. It's Tuesday's news.

  • Emails detail Trump's pressure on DOJ to overturn election

    Trump's White House badgered federal officials behind the scenes while he pushed unsubstantiated claims of election fraud on Twitter.

  • Lightfoot says staff is in 'better place' following email that told staffer 16 times 'I need office time every day!'

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended an email that surfaced over the weekend on Monday, saying she and her staff are in "a better place" after she told a scheduler 16 times, "I need office time every day!"

  • DOJ rebuffed Trump bid to overturn election

    In his final days in office, former President Donald Trump pressed the Justice Department to join his failed effort to overturn his election defeat.That's according to documents released on Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee - which shed new light on how Trump and his allies tried to pressure top DOJ officials to investigate unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election - efforts rebuffed by Justice leadership.In one email on December 14. Trump, through an assistant, sent then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen a raft of documents claiming to show evidence of election fraud in Michigan - a debunked allegation that a federal judge had already rejected.Then two weeks later, on Dec. 29, Trump's White House assistant emailed Rosen, who by then was the acting attorney general, and other DOJ lawyers a draft legal brief that they were urged to file at the U.S. Supreme Court.The department never filed the brief, which argued that voting procedure changes amid the health crisis made by Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania - were unlawful.President Joe Biden won all those states.Other emails showed then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asked Justice Department officials to investigate an unfounded conspiracy theory called "Italygate" alleging that U.S. electoral data was changed in Italian facilities with the knowledge of the CIA.Rosen forwarded the email to another top DOJ official, who called it: "Pure insanity."Another email showed Rosen declined to arrange a meeting between DOJ officials and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about his false claims that the November election was stolen from Trump. In an email to a colleague - Rosen wrote quote "I flatly refused, said I would not be giving any special treatment to Giuliani or any of his 'witnesses,' and re-affirmed yet again that I will not talk to Giuliani about any of this."Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, a Democrat who is the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee said quote "These documents show that President Trump tried to corrupt our nation's chief law enforcement agency in a brazen attempt to overturn an election that he lost."Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth a National Holiday

    The Senate passed legislation Tuesday that designates Juneteenth, the anniversary of the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the United States, a national holiday.

  • Biden dings Trump in front of EU leaders

    President Joe Biden took a veiled swipe at former President Donald Trump as he seeks to differentiate himself on the world stage from the man he replaced in the White House.

  • Report: Vince Wilfork’s son arrested, charged with stealing his Super Bowl rings

    The son of former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has been arrested and charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property from his father, including two Super Bowl rings. The Galveston Daily News reports that 23-year-old D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000. Vince Wilfork reported [more]

  • Schumer to begin budget reconciliation process on Wednesday

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to formally trigger the budget reconciliation process on Wednesday, setting Democrats up to ram the White House's American Jobs and Family Plans through the Senate via a simple majority vote in July.Why it matters: Announcing this strategy now could be dangerous to the group of 20 bipartisan lawmakers trying to hash out a deal on the "hard" infrastructure portion of President Biden's package.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic

  • The accused Capitol rioter who put his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk did an interview with Russian state TV

    Accused Capitol rioter Richard Barnett complained about jail conditions in the interview with Russian state TV.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene leads conspiracy-heavy attack on Fauci

    Some of the most conservative members of the House of Representatives took to the stage at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to denounce Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Biden.

  • US bishops set collision course with Vatican over plan to press Biden not to take Communion

    The Vatican has warned U.S. bishops not to deny Communion to President Biden. L'Osservatore Romano/Pool photo via APA rift between conservative American bishops and the Vatican could be laid bare on June 16 as the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops meets amid talk of a growing divide in the church over Pope Francis’ leadership. During the virtual event, U.S. bishops are expected to approve a motion to begin drafting a document on “Eucharistic coherence” that would exclude Catholic political fig