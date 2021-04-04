Jordan's former queen says allegations against Prince Hamza are 'wicked slander'

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN (Reuters) - The widow of Jordan's late king on Sunday defended her son, former Crown Prince Hamza Bin Hussein, against allegations by the authorities that he carried out actions targeting "security and stability" in the kingdom.

The head of the armed forces visited the prince on Saturday and warned him over actions that people familiar with the matter said could be related to a plot to destabilise Jordan, and several high-profile figures were detained.

Jordan's neighbours and allies expressed solidarity with King Abdullah over the security measures in the kingdom, an important ally of the United States.

Prince Hamza said in a video recording he was under house arrest and had been told to stay at home and not contact anyone, and Queen Noor, the widow of late King Hussein, said the authorities' accusations against him were slander.

"Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander," she wrote on Twitter. "God bless and keep them safe."

Prince Hamza was dismissed as heir to the throne in 2004 by King Abdullah, his half-brother, in a move that consolidated the monarch's power.

Although he has been sidelined, Prince Hamza has angered the authorities by building ties with disgruntled figures within powerful tribes.

Speaking in English in the video recording, passed by his lawyer to the BBC, Prince Hamza said the country's leaders were a corrupt few who put their interests above the public.

A security investigation has been launched and a former minister, a junior member of the royal family and unnamed others have been detained.

Jordan is seen as one of the most stable countries in the Middle East. Echoing statements of support by other allies and neighbours of Jordan, Morocco's King Mohammed VI held a phone call with King Abdullah II in which he expressed solidarity and support for the country's security measures, Morocco's royal palace said on Sunday.

Some opposition figures have rallied around Prince Hamza, in a move that has displeased the king, officials familiar with the situation said.

Prince Hamza had been groomed from childhood by his mother to become a king and has taken many of his late father's public behaviour and language, endearing himself to some Jordanians who are nostalgic for King Hussein's long decades of rule.

(Writing by Michael Georgy, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

  • Jordanian military warns king's half-brother to stop actions undermining stability

    Jordan's military has told King Abdullah's half-brother Prince Hamza bin Hussein to halt actions targeting "security and stability" in what people familiar with the matter said could be related to a plot to destabilise the country. In a statement published by the state news agency, the military said the warning to Prince Hamza was part of a broader, ongoing security investigation in which a former minister, a junior member of the royal family and unnamed others were detained. Prince Hamza said in a video recording he was under house arrest and had been told to stay at home and not contact anyone.

  • Jordan's former Crown Prince under house arrest

    Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein said in a video recording on Saturday he was under house arrest.The country's military had told him to halt actions used to target the country's "stability and security". People familiar with the matter said this could be related to a plot to 'destabilise the country'.Hamza said in the video, passed by his lawyer to the BBC, that he was not part of any foreign conspiracy and denounced the ruling system as corrupt.In state media, the military warned Prince Hamza was part of a broader, ongoing security investigation in which a former minister, a junior member of the royal family and unnamed others were detained.Earlier army chief Yusef Huneity denied reports that Hamza had been arrested.The authorities have become increasingly concerned with his efforts to build ties with disgruntled figures within powerful tribes.King Abdullah dismissed Prince Hamza as heir to the throne in 2004 in a move that consolidated his power.Prince Hamza is not seen as a major threat to Jordan's monarchy and has been marginalised for years, but this move against him represents the first such incident involving a close member of the royal family since King Abdullah came to the throne.Government officials were not immediately available for comment.

  • Jordan prince says he's confined, lashes out at authorities

    The half-brother of Jordan's King Abdullah II said Saturday he has been placed under house arrest and accused the country's “ruling system” of incompetence and corruption, exposing a rare rift within the ruling monarchy of a close Western ally. Prince Hamzah's videotaped statement came after the country's official news agency reported that two former senior officials and other suspects had been arrested for “security reasons," even as authorities denied that Hamzah had been detained or placed under house arrest. In a video leaked to the British Broadcasting Corp., Hamzah — a former crown prince stripped of his title in 2004 — said he was visited early Saturday by the country's military chief and told he was not allowed to go out, communicate with people or meet with them.

  • Ex-crown prince of Jordan issues scathing anti-government video after being told not to leave home

    A member of Jordan's royal family and a government official are said to be held for 'security' reasons, reportedly along with the former crown prince.

