Jordan's king denies impropriety in luxury home purchases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSEF FEDERMAN and KARIN LAUB
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II denied Monday any impropriety in his purchase of luxury homes abroad, seeking to contain a budding scandal over reports of lavish spending at a time when his country is mired in recession and coping with soaring unemployment.

The purchases reportedly worth more than $100 million became public Sunday, when the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported that hundreds of world leaders, politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century.

Abdullah, whose popularity took a hit earlier this year when his half-brother accused the country's leadership of corruption, said he kept quiet about the transactions because of security concerns. He also said no public funds were used.

Beyond possible domestic repercussions, the report threatened to affect Jordan’s critical relationship with the international community. Jordan, seen as a stable, pro-Western bulwark in a volatile region, relies on billions of dollars of international aid.

“Any allegations that link these private properties to public funds or assistance are baseless and deliberate attempts to distort facts,” a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court said Monday.

It called any such suggestions “defamatory and designed to target Jordan’s reputation as well as his majesty's credibility.”

But in a sign the palace was concerned by the report of the purchases, Jordanian media, much of which is directly or indirectly controlled by the palace, made no mention of it. Even independent Jordanian media outlets engage in self-censorship, avoiding criticism of the king, the royal family and the security forces.

The report from the consortium is based on a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world, the consortium said. It is being dubbed the “Pandora Papers” because the findings shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite and the corrupt, and how they have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars.

In the case of Abdullah, the investigation found advisers helped Jordan's king set up at least three dozen shell companies from 1995 to 2017, helping the monarch buy 14 homes worth more than $106 million in the U.S. and the U.K. One was a $23 million California ocean-view property bought in 2017 through a British Virgin Islands company. The advisers were identified as an English accountant in Switzerland and lawyers in the British Virgin Islands.

Abdullah denied there was anything untoward in the purchases, saying security required him to keep the transactions quiet. He said the properties were often used for official functions.

“These properties are not publicized out of security and privacy concerns, and not out of secrecy or an attempt to hide them, as these reports have claimed,” the palace said. “Measures to maintain privacy are crucial for a head of state of His Majesty’s position.”

The statement described the consortium's report on his real estate portfolio as a “flagrant security breach and a threat to His Majesty’s and his family’s safety.”

Jordan is a key Western ally in the Middle East, where it is seen as a voice of moderation and stability. But its economy has struggled during Abdullah's two-decade reign, hit recently by an influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighboring Syria as well as the coronavirus crisis. Jordan has received billions of dollars in aid from the international community over the years to help stabilize its foundering economy.

The report came as Abdullah was hosting the president of the World Bank, who was on an official visit to discuss the kingdom's economy. Earlier this year, the World Bank announced a $1.1 billion package of loans and grants to assist Jordan in its response to the pandemic, which has sent unemployment spiking to roughly 25%, according to official figures.

Abdullah's government was rocked by a scandal earlier this year when his half-brother, former Crown Prince Hamzah, accused the “ruling system” of corruption and incompetence. The king claimed he was the victim of a “malicious plot,” placed Hamzah under house arrest and put two former close aides on trial.

Hamzah has been seen in public just once since the scandal erupted in April, and he remains out of touch under the king’s “protection.”

Amer Sabeileh, an independent Jordanian analyst, said Sunday’s report did not look good for the king, given the kingdom's widespread economic hardship and the government’s image and credibility problems following the Hamzah affair.

“It comes at a moment when frustration among the people is at a peak, and the government is suffering from a serious shortage of credibility in the whole political system,” he said.

But Labib Kamhawi, another analyst, said it was still too early to draw any conclusions about whether there would be any long-term damage to the king — but it was certain to raise eyebrows internationally.

“It is bound to affect the ability of Jordan to solicit aid easily,” he said. “Business as usual, it will not be the same as long as this information is floating worldwide.”

___

Federman reported from Jerusalem.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Pandora Papers’ investigation sheds light on secretive financial dealings of royalty, politicians, religious leaders and the global elite

    ‘This is where our missing hospitals are,’ Oxfam International bristles. ‘Global tax evasion fuels global inequality,’ observes Green Party member of European Parliament.

  • Jordan's Abdullah receives first call from Syria's Assad since start of conflict

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's King Abdullah received a phone call from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the royal palace said on Sunday in what officials said was the first such communication since the start of the conflict in Syria a decade ago. The conversation was the latest step in thawing relations between leaders who had long been on opposing sides in Syria's civil war, with Jordan supporting Syrian Western-backed mainstream rebels seeking to drive Assad from power. King Abdullah told Assad his country supported the territorial integrity of its northern neighbour and efforts to preserve its "stability and sovereignty", the palace statement said.

  • U.N. calls for action as Lebanon faces worsening economic crisis

    The United Nations is calling on Lebanon's government to address the country's worsening economic meltdown. Two years into the country's financial crisis, the U.N. estimates 78% of Lebanese citizens live below the poverty line and 36% live in extreme poverty. The World Bank released a report calling the situation one of the worst economic crises the world has seen in 150 years. Journalist Afeef Nessouli, who has covered Lebanon extensively, spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about the nation's sinking economy.

  • Pandora Papers: Jordan's king kept £70m property portfolio secret for 'security reasons'

    Jordan’s King Abdullah II denied impropriety on Monday after details of his luxury overseas property holdings were made public, saying the reported $100 million portfolio was kept secret for privacy and security reasons.

  • Thousands rally to back Tunisian president after power grab

    More than 5,000 demonstrators showed support on Sunday throughout Tunisia for President Kais Saied whose power grab has stirred controversy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

  • Laporta says Koeman will keep job as Barcelona coach

    Barcelona has lost both its Champions League matches and is under threat of failing to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time in 20 years.

  • Is Putin Afraid of Navalny? He Certainly Acts Like He Is

    Getty ImagesA revolutionary?It’s late March 2020. A young activist, Yegor Zhukov, faces Aleksei Navalny in the studio of the radio station Ekho Moskvy. He thanks Navalny for having inspired him to become an activist—just like he inspired so many others. But, today, Zhukov is in attack mode.It is no wonder, he says, that rallies often don’t achieve their goals when they aren’t part of a larger plan of action. Protesting for two hours and then going home won’t worry the authorities. What needs to

  • Ben Wallace: We will call in the Navy if the French break the law in fishing row

    Ben Wallace appears short of patience with France. The UK's new defence pact with Australia and the US, which sparked fury in Paris, was simply an "industrial loss" to France which should not be taken as a "rejection" of the country as a whole, says the Defence Secretary.

  • Is India Headed for an Anti-Muslim Genocide?

    As poverty in India's continues to worsen, the BJP has increasingly fallen back on supremacist politics to deflect attention. To stay in power, the BJP needs to keep polarizing voters—and Muslims are paying the price, says Debasish Roy Chowdhury

  • Israel accuses Iran of Cyprus attack plot after suspect arrested

    JERUSALEM/NICOSIA (Reuters) -Israel accused Iran on Monday of orchestrating an attempted attack against Israelis in Cyprus after police on the Mediterranean island said an armed individual had been arrested. "This was a terrorist incident directed by Iran against Israeli businesspeople living in Cyprus," Matan Sidi, spokesman for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said in a statement. There was no immediate comment from the Iranian Embassy in Nicosia.

  • Pandora Papers: Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth

    A massive leak of financial documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dump of more than 11.9 million records, amounting to about 2.94 terabytes of data, came five years after the leak known as the "Panama Papers" exposed how money was hidden by the wealthy in ways that law enforcement agencies could not detect.

  • Pandora Papers: A mega wealthy man from the region’s poorest country — and his Miami palace

    When the Jeffrey Epstein estate needed to sell off assets to compensate victims and cover litigation costs, retired Haitian businessman Gilbert Bigio was the man with the money. He purchased the disgraced financier’s Mercedes Maybach sedan in Paris for a cool sum of about $132,000.

  • Leaked 'Pandora' records show how the powerful shield assets

    A new report sheds light on how world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars over the past quarter-century. The report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists brought promises of tax reform and demands for resignations and investigations, as well as explanations and denials from those targeted. The investigation published late Sunday involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries.

  • Taliban raid suspected IS hideout after bombing in capital

    Taliban forces raided an Islamic State affiliate's hideout in the Afghan capital and killed several insurgents, hours after a deadly bombing outside a mosque in Kabul, the Taliban said Monday. Sunday's bombing outside the Eid Gah mosque killed five civilians, and while no claim of responsibility was made, suspicion quickly fell on the Islamic State group, which has ramped up attacks against its Taliban enemy since their takeover of Kabul in mid-August. Taliban officials had gathered at the mosque to mourn the passing of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid's mother.

  • Ethiopian parliament confirms Abiy Ahmed as prime minister

    Ethiopia's parliament confirmed incumbent Abiy Ahmed as prime minister for a five-year term on Monday, cementing his power domestically amid mounting international concern of his government's handling of the conflict in northern Ethiopia. Abiy's party won a landslide victory in June's election. President Sahle-Work Zewde told parliament on Monday that government priorities included easing inflation - which has hovered around 20% this year - and the cost of living, as well as reducing unemployment.

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins major political conference with a jog wearing a formal shirt and dress shoes

    Boris Johnson has a habit of jogging in strange attire, including dress shirts, swim shorts, and skull and crossbones bandanas.

  • LAPD shoot stabbing suspect near Hollywood and Highland

    A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by LAPD in Hollywood after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old woman, according to police.

  • Former Trump aide Omarosa, newly freed from her NDA, suggests Trump won't 'be healthy enough' for a 2024 run

    Omarosa Manigault Newman recently won a legal battle against Donald Trump, who tried to enforce an NDA over a tell-all book she wrote in 2018.

  • Stephanie Grisham was irritated by Hope Hicks and accuses her of taking 'the easy way out' after leaving the Trump White House for Fox: book

    "In my eyes and the eyes of others who had stayed to deal with all of the craziness, Hope had taken the easy way out," the former White House press secretary said of Hicks' departure for Fox.

  • In Portugal, There Is Virtually No One Left to Vaccinate

    Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals in the capital, Lisbon, were overflowing and authorities were asking people to treat themselves at home. In the last week of January, nearly 2,000 people died as the virus spread. The country’s vaccine program was in a shambles, so the government turned to Vice Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, to right the ship. Eight months later, Portugal is among the world’s leaders in vaccinations, with