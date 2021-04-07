Jordan's royal rift entangles an American-born queen

Laura King, Tracy Wilkinson
·7 min read
Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan attends a ceremony marking 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in the memorial complex of Potocari, 150 kms northeast of Sarajevo, Saturday, July 11, 2015. Twenty years ago, on July 11, 1995, Serb troops overran the eastern Bosnian Muslim enclave of Srebrenica and executed some 8,000 Muslim men and boys, which International courts have labeled as an act of genocide, and newly identified victims of the genocide are still being re-interred in Srebrenica.(AP Photo/Amel Emric)
Queen Noor of Jordan in 2015. (Amel Emric / Associated Press)

At age 27, she married a king. By 47, sooner than she had thought possible, she was a royal widow.

Now, more than two decades later, Jordan’s Queen Noor — the American-born, Princeton-educated former Lisa Halaby — is caught up in a palace drama surrounding her eldest son, the prince she had hoped would eventually follow his charismatic father, the late King Hussein, onto the throne of the Hashemite Kingdom.

Whether lifted from Shakespeare or next up in the video-streaming queue, the story’s plotline seems oddly familiar: the traumatic circumstances of a royal death reverberating down through the years, family tensions simmering quietly for a generation before bursting into full view.

Add in a succession shakeup, a onetime outsider’s complicated relationship with her adopted homeland, the long memories of watchful courtiers — plus a dash of international intrigue and some convoluted Middle Eastern politics.

And at the center of it all, a love story.

“She was extremely well-educated, highly intelligent, strikingly beautiful — it’s not at all surprising that King Hussein fell head over heels,” said Avi Shlaim, an Oxford University professor emeritus of international relations and author of a biography of the Jordanian monarch.

For someone who spent much of her life in the public eye, Noor — elegant as ever at 69 — remains something of an enigmatic figure after a long widowhood spent largely in the United States and Britain: deliberate in her utterances, immersed in humanitarian causes, never remarrying.

Jordan&#39;s Crown Prince Hamzeh and mother, Queen Noor
Jordanian Crown Prince Hamzeh with his mother, Queen Noor, at his wedding ceremony in Amman in 2004. (Hussein Malla / Associated Press)

She has remained largely out of view as tumultuous events unfolded in recent days: her son Prince Hamzah’s rare excoriation over the weekend of what he described as high-level corruption, nepotism and misrule in Jordan, which stunned the region and culminated in a gag order Tuesday by Jordanian authorities on media coverage of the palace feud. Hamzah has now sworn fealty to his half brother King Abdullah II, an indirect target of his vociferous criticisms.

Noor has confined her public statements to a single carefully worded tweet. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander,” she wrote Sunday. “God bless and keep them safe.”

In 1978, Lisa Halaby was a kind of royalty in her own right, wealthy and well-schooled, American aristocracy by way of a Lebanese-Syrian immigrant grandfather. Her father was appointed by President Kennedy to lead what was then the Federal Aviation Agency, and later served as chairman of Pan American World Airways, but she has described an emotionally remote and sometimes difficult childhood home life. Her parents eventually divorced.

Out of that, she developed a poise that could sometimes veer toward steely. She was a member of the class entering Princeton in 1969, the first to which women were admitted. Many female classmates have described a culture in which they often felt like outsiders, or weren’t taken seriously — more unwitting preparation for what lay ahead.

“Even if you didn’t know her, you knew about her,” said Princeton classmate Marjory Gengler Smith, herself a standout athlete in that pioneering class. “Everyone took notice.”

Trained in architecture and urban planning, she was already an independent, accomplished professional by the time she met Hussein — a thrice-married widower 16 years her senior. And the king was still mourning the death of his beloved third wife, Queen Alia, in a 1977 helicopter crash.

“I will not deny that the idea of being his fourth wife, or anybody’s fourth wife, was troubling to me,” Noor wrote in her 2003 autobiography, “Leap of Faith.”

But what ensued, by all accounts, was a notably egalitarian partnership, particularly by regional and royal standards. And the union lasted until his death — longer than the king’s three previous marriages combined.

Many Jordanians were initially suspicious of this foreign-born woman, a Christian convert to Islam, and she was determined to win over her new compatriots. Having taken the name Noor al Hussein — “Light of Hussein” — she perfected her Arabic and mastered the traditions and gestures of Jordan’s conservative culture.

At the same time, she pursued progressive reforms such as the economic empowerment of Bedouin women, and raised eyebrows among some Jordanians by tooling around, tousle-haired, on the back of Hussein’s motorcycle.

But she hewed closely to tradition when it counted. At her husband’s funeral in 1999, she eschewed her usual makeup, dressed in stark white and inclined her head repeatedly to mourners, all in keeping with Jordanian custom — a consoler, rather than the one consoled.

Outside Jordan, the queen’s Jackie Kennedy-like mystique helped raise Jordan’s profile, sometimes rattling the kingdom’s largely somnolent diplomatic corps. Her personal brand of soft statecraft aided in shaping Jordan’s international image as an island of relative stability and moderation, and its position as an important U.S. ally.

But Noor’s ability to navigate different worlds, imparted to her four adult children, might have helped fuel accusations leveled by Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi that Hamzah worked with unnamed foreign elements to destabilize the country. Several allies, including the United States, have expressed strong support for Abdullah.

Despite what Noor’s associates describe as a calmly analytical nature and an ability to methodically follow through on goals, she might in some ways have been caught unawares by the crisis of the king’s final illness, and what it would mean for the royal line of succession.

Suffering from lymphatic cancer, Hussein rallied for a time, but his fatal deterioration was a rapid one. It was in the last days of his life that he removed his own brother, Hassan, as crown prince, instead anointing his eldest son, Abdullah, who was born to the king’s second wife, Princess Muna.

In what was widely believed to be a final gift to Noor, he designated Hamzah, then just 18, as next in line to the throne after Abdullah. To make Hamzah the heir outright would have required constitutional changes, because the monarch was allowed to designate only a brother or an eldest son as his successor.

“It was said that if Hussein had died a week earlier, Hassan would have been king,” said Shlaim, the biographer. “And that if he had died a week later, it might have been Hamzah.”

There is little doubt that in raising Hamzah, Noor groomed him as a potential monarch. Though Western-educated, he was schooled in classical Arabic, in contrast to Abdullah, who spoke English with his British-born mother and later struggled to summon any semblance of eloquence when he gave speeches.

Hamzah, now 41, even looks the part, bearing a much stronger resemblance to the late king than the round-faced Abdullah, who favors his mother.

Five years after Hussein’s death, Abdullah removed Hamzah as crown prince, replacing him with his own eldest son.

Some longtime observers of the region believe Noor might have failed to anticipate how popular and effective Abdullah would become in the early years of his reign. But recent years have been marked by discontent over economic malaise and the social stresses of taking in millions of refugees from Iraq and Syria, with the added blow of the pandemic.

Even after Hussein’s death, Noor defied expectations, said Aaron Miller, a longtime Middle East envoy who worked with her in the early 2000s at Seeds of Peace, a New York-based educational activism group on whose board she served. It was one of a number of causes — peace advocacy, the arts and the environment — to which she became a patron, work that began during Hussein’s reign and continued afterward.

Although widowed queens tend to lose their standing, Noor battled to maintain influence, including a quiet struggle with Abdullah’s wife, Queen Rania, to retain her own royal title.

“She’s a survivor,” Miller said, “with grace, style and courage.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Jordan issues gag order as new audio backs prince's claims

    Jordan imposed a sweeping gag order on coverage of its palace feud Tuesday after a recording indicated that authorities tried to silence a former crown prince over his meetings with critics, a sign officials are increasingly nervous about how the rare public rift in the royal family is being perceived. The recording appears to capture Saturday’s explosive meeting between King Abdullah II’s half brother, Prince Hamzah, and the military chief of staff that set off the current political crisis. In the wake of that meeting, officials accused Hamzah of being part of a foreign plot to destabilize the kingdom — but no such conspiracy is referenced on the recording.

  • *Another* Royal Is Moving to the United States, Just Like Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

    First, it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle . And now, another European royal is making a not-so-surprising move across the pond.Princess...

  • Prince Louis of Luxembourg Announces Engagement — and His Ex-Wife Reacts

    Prince Louis and his ex Tessy Antony were married from 2006 to 2019, and they share two sons

  • Arrests made as intrigue and suspicion surround alleged royal coup in Jordan

    Jordan’s government has said that a coup attempt centered on former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the half-brother of the current monarch King Abdullah II, was foiled on Sunday, with up to 16 people arrested for “attempts to jeopardize the safety and stability” of the country. The suspects arrested include several key figures in the Jordanian royal court, including Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, and Bassem Awadallah, who was King Abdullah’s advisor on shaping the country’s economic policy and served as his chief of the royal court until 2008. The government alleges that Crown Prince Hamzah had liaised with foreign entities and that he was making plans to flee the country.

  • Prince Harry Looks Cool, Casual, and So California in New Beachside Photos

    The Duke of Sussex was joined by his pup Pula for the beach day.

  • Prince George and Princess Charlotte Reportedly Don’t Call Camilla “Grandma”

    But we do love her nickname!

  • Brooke Baldwin on new book, leaving CNN: 'It's going to be hard to walk away. I have to walk away.'

    Brooke Baldwin, who has been at CNN more than a decade, gets real about why she's leaving. And how it relates to her new book "Huddle."

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Series to Document Invictus Games

    Prince Harry’s next on-screen appearance will look rather different from his last. While he was most recently on CBS alongside Meghan Markle in a revealing interview with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now focusing their efforts on their first project with Netflix through Archewell Productions since signing a deal with the streaming […]

  • A 'reasonable' journalist would have challenged Meghan Markle: Douglas Murray

    Douglas Murray, associate editor at The Spectator, discusses Piers Morgan's first interview since leaving Good Morning Britain.

  • Clear link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots in brain, EMA official tells paper

    There is a link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain but the possible causes are still unknown, a senior official for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview published on Tuesday. However, the EMA later said in a statement that its review of the vaccine was ongoing and it expected to announce its findings on Wednesday or Thursday. An AstraZeneca spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

  • Jordan Attempts to Silence Entire Kingdom Over Intrigue Roiling Royal Family

    Ali Jarekji via ReutersIn an unprecedented attempt to control the messaging on a simmering feud embroiling the Jordanian monarchy, Amman’s prosecutor general on Tuesday banned the publication of any information about the royal rift.“In order to keep the security services’ investigation into Prince Hamzah and the others secret, [it is decided] to ban the publication of anything related to this inquiry at this stage,” prosecutor Hassan al-Abdallat said on state television. “The ban on publication involves all audiovisual media and social networks, as well as the publication of all images or video clips relating to this subject on pain of legal action.”Jordanian Monarchy’s Takedown of a Prince Is a Master Class in Quashing DissentThe kingdom-wide gag order came within hours after a secret recording of Hamzah and Gen. Yousef Huneiti, the military chief of staff, was released. In the recording, Huneiti can be heard accusing the former crown prince of conspiring with those critical of the ruling class, who he says “started talking more than they should.”Hamzah can be heard becoming irate, raising his voice and accusing the general of threatening him. “You come to me and tell me in my house what to do and who to meet with in my country and from my people? Are you threatening me?… You come to my house and tell me you and security leaders are threatening me? Not to leave your house, only go to your family and don’t tweet?” Hamzah says, according to the Associated Press account of the recording. “The bad performance of the state is because of me? The failure is because of me? Forgive me, but the mistakes are my fault?” Huneiti then appears to try to calm the situation, telling the prince he is only a messenger, delivering the news of the house arrest from the heads of intelligence and general security. Hamzah interrupts, according to the AP, commanding him to leave. “Get in your car, sir!” he says. At no time is there a mention of a foreign plot or Hamzah’s alleged conspiring with foreign powers. Over the weekend, Hamzah, the half-brother of ruling King Abdullah and first son of American-born Queen Noor, released a series of cryptic messages to the BBC and others about what he called house arrest. At least 16 of his close associates were also reportedly taken into custody. Representatives of the kingdom denied that he was being detained in any way.Prince Hamzah’s mother, the last wife of the late King Hussein, who died in 1999, tweeted support for her son on April 4. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe,” she wrote.Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe.— Noor Al Hussein (@QueenNoor) April 4, 2021 Hamzah was essentially dethroned and stripped of his crown prince status in 2004 when his half-brother King Abdullah II, the first son of King Hussein, tried to consolidate power. Hamzah is accused of becoming increasingly highly critical of his step-brother’s rule, and over the weekend was accused of orchestrating what the government called a “malicious plot” involving foreign powers to “destabilize the kingdom’s security.”After the accusations, wild conspiracy theories swirled while major allies of Jordan in the Gulf region quickly expressed support for the kingdom, lest they be accused of being part of the foreign involvement. Daoud Kuttab, director-general of the nonprofit media organization Community Media Network, told Al Jazeera that the problem was an “internal criticism” issue. “Former Crown Prince Hamzah has been making the rounds, especially in tribal areas, and that is a kind of a red line for the government and for the king,” Kuttab told Al Jazeera. “These are the strongest supporters of the monarchy and the ones who are more courageous in standing up to government corruption. So I think that’s what has really upset people in the palace.”On Monday, Hamzah suddenly appeared to change tack, pledging his allegiance to Abdullah, just hours after publicly declaring he would not be silenced. “I don’t want to make moves and escalate now, but of course I’m not going to obey when they say you can’t go out, you can’t tweet, you can’t communicate with people, you’re only allowed to see your family,” Hamzah said through a voice message early Monday.Then, after what is reported as a “mediation” between the former crown prince and his half-brother’s representatives, he issued a letter vowing his obedience. “I place myself in the hands of His Majesty the King,” he wrote in a letter released by the kingdom. “I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and I will always be of help and support to His Majesty the King and his Crown Prince.”The letter went on to say, “The interests of the homeland must remain above every consideration. We must all stand behind the king in his efforts to protect Jordan and its national interests.”A few hours later, the prosecutor general banned any further public discussion of the matter, making it illegal to report on what happens next inside the kingdom. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lawyer says mediation resolves feud among Jordan royals

    Mediation between Jordan's King Abdullah II and his outspoken half brother, Prince Hamzah, successfully de-escalated one of the most serious political crises in the kingdom in decades, the palace and a confidant of the prince said Monday. The apparent resolution of the unprecedented public feud capped a weekend of palace drama during which the king had placed Hamzah under house arrest for allegedly plotting with foreign supporters to destabilize Jordan, a key Western ally. Jordanian authorities had accused the former crown prince of being involved in a “malicious plot," along with two senior Jordanian officials.

  • The Iconic Beverly House Takes a Major Price Cut as It Enters Its 8 Month on the Market

    Beyoncé's musical film Black Is King, The Godfather, and The Bodyguard all featured the home.

  • Winds of change: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition

    Europe's biggest utilities Enel and Iberdrola saw the clean energy transition coming decades ago when others baulked at the high cost of producing energy from the sun and wind and instead stuck with coal and oil. Thanks to early decisions to buy power grids and build renewable plants, the once-staid utilities are now among a handful of global green energy majors going into battle with Big Oil to supply low-carbon power full of confidence. European oil giants such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total have sharpened their focus on power, seeing it as the sector to build their businesses around as they reinvent themselves as clean energy suppliers.

  • Jeff Bezos says Amazon supports corporate tax rate hike

    Just last week, President Biden called out Amazon for using loopholes to avoid paying federal income taxes as he explained his goal of raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent. As it turns out, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is on board with the hike, which the White House says would help pay for Biden's massive new infrastructure proposal. Bezos said the company backs the Biden administration's "focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure" and "we recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides," clarifying that raising the corporate rate is one such sacrifice Amazon is willing to accept. *AMAZON'S BEZOS SAYS SUPPORTIVE OF CORPORATE TAX RATE HIKE https://t.co/8BRjGUNYNv — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) April 6, 2021 The tax increase may be one of the primary points of contention as Congress considers the proposal. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), a crucial swing vote, recently said 28 percent is too high for his liking. More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTraining officer testifies Chauvin was taught to avoid putting pressure on a suspect's neckAlmost half of all new U.S. coronavirus cases are in just 5 states

  • California Senate rejects governor's CHRB appointment, first such move in 20 years

    The California Senate turned down a governor's political appointment for Wendy Mitchell, who was seeking reappointment to the California Horse Racing Board

  • US could overtake UK in vaccine rollout as Biden offers jabs to all adults this month

    The United States looks likely to overtake the UK in vaccinating a higher percentage of its population in the coming months, as Joe Biden last night announced that all American adults should be offered a jab by April 19. The American vaccine rollout is working in “overdrive” according to Mr Biden, with some four million doses given in 24 hours over the weekend and 150 million shots administered in his first 75 days in office. By contrast, the UK scheme is anticipated to slow down. Official estimates of UK supplies have been sharply downgraded and the Cabinet Office has indicated that an average of 2.7 million doses a week will be given in England until the end of July, down from a previous estimate of 3.2 million. In America, an average of three million shots are given each day.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • Shohei Ohtani provides boost in a pinch as Angels beat Astros, go to 4-1

    Shohei Ohtani entered the game in the eighth inning and scored the go-ahead run as the Angels defeated the Houston Astros 7-6 to improve to 4-1.

  • Israel's Netanyahu in court as parties weigh in on his fate

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumed Monday, with a key witness painting a picture of an image-obsessed Israeli leader forcing a prominent news site to flatter his family and smear his opponents. In a nationally televised address, Netanyahu accused prosecutors of persecuting him in an attempt to undermine the will of the voters and to drive him out of office. Taken together, the court testimony and political consultations pointed to an increasingly uphill struggle for Netanyahu as he fights for his political life.