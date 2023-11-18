Jordy performs his brand new single 'things change'

KTLA - Los Angeles

Jordy's new single "things change" and new album "Boy" are out now, wherever you get your music. Second Chance Prom is taking place Dec. 11 at the Roxy. Tickets and more information are at JordyMusic.com. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Nov. 18, 2023.

Recommended Stories