‘Jordyn Ain’t Khloe’: Jordyn Woods Comments on Karl Anthony Towns’ Twitch Account About Online Dating Had Fans Mentioning Khloe Kardashian

Jordyn Woods became a topic of conversation on Sunday, Jan. 16, after the model responded to her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl Anthony Towns‘ question about e-dating.

E-dating, also known as electronic dating, occurs when individuals get to know one another digitally through instant messaging and other internet communication. The discussion between Woods and Towns took place during a Twitch gaming live stream that was uploaded on the athlete’s fan page.

Fans mention Khloe Kardashian after Jordyn Woods comments on Karl Anthony Towns’ Twitch stream about e-dating. Photo:@karltownslive/Instagram

In the clip, Towns asked the 24-year-old if she knew what e-date was. He said, “Do you even know what e-date is?” Woods, who doesn’t appear on-screen, quipped, “Something that you don’t need to be on.” The recording quickly ends with an unidentified person stunned by Woods’ answer. That person stated, “Damn, you heard her?”

In addition to the recording, the fan page’s caption read, “The twitch streams with @jordynwoods are the best.” Woods’ commented on the post by writing two laughing emojis and an upside-down face emoji. As the video circulated on social media, fans brought up Khloe Kardashian.

The reason regarding the statements about the reality star stems from how poorly Kardashian and her sisters publicly treated Woods after it was revealed that she kissed Tristan Thompson when leaving his afterparty. Thompson, who shares a 3-year-old daughter with Kardashian, has cheated on Kardashian numerous times throughout their four-year relationship and recently welcomed a son with another woman.

“Okay cause this ain’t Khloe.”

“Establishing the boundaries that Khloe couldn’t.”

“Ok because Jordyn ain’t Khloe.”

“Jordyn don’t need Tristan and Khloe situation.”

“Khloe could never.”

Among the Khloe remarks, others expressed how much they loved Woods and Towns together. One wrote, “I love them together. I’m happy she found her match.” Another said, “That was too cute. I truly like them as a couple. I am so happy Jordyn is living her best life without the stress and shade from others.”

Woods and Towns began dating in 2020, and made their relationship Instagram official in September of that same year during the influencer’s 23rd birthday.

