Jordyn Woods Limits Her Comments Following Tristan Thompson’s Apology to Kylie Jenner for His ‘Poor Decisions’

Tristan Thompson has made amends with at least one of his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian’s sisters for his 2019 cheating scandal, but he is not off the hook yet.

The professional basketball player made headlines four years ago when it was revealed that he kissed Jordyn Woods at a house party. Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend and roommate at the time, was exiled by the famous reality TV family. She was also made out in the media to be a homewrecker who betrayed the family’s trust, a narrative that Khloé was accused of fueling.

Jordyn Woods (left) has little to say about Tristan Thompson’ (right) apologizing to Kylie Jenner for damaging her friendship with Woods. (Photos: @jordynwoods/Instagram, @realstristan13/Instagram)

In the Nov. 16 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Thompson finally addressed the fallout from the incident when he issued an apology to Jenner. According to him, the beauty mogul was hit the hardest by the controversy.

“You were affected most by the situation with losing a sister, basically, you know. You lost Jordyn who’s a big part of your life, ‘cause I mean, like, I know how much she meant to your life,” said the Cleveland Cavaliers player in a one-on-one sit-down with her.

“Your guys’ connection was, you know, you guys were two peas in a pod. So the fact I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloé,” he added, alluding to the fact that Jenner was forced to side with her real-life sister on the matter.

He further accepted full accountability for the transgression. “It’s 100 percent on me, but I wanna say I’m sorry and I feel bad about it. The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f**king idiot, and just being young and stupid. I wanted to just say I’m sorry again,” said Tristan.

Tristan Thompson apologizes to Kylie for his role in changing she and Jordyn Woods’ friendship.



He also asks her to relay the apology to Jordyn



(Via: Kardashians on Hulu) pic.twitter.com/g5wYHzYmgR — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 16, 2023

Jenner accepted his apology and noted that she and Woods have since reconnected. The latter revelation prompted Thompson to say, “Well, let her know I apologize for you know, for whatever. She went through a lot during that time too and probably gave her a lot of flak.” While his admission may have been enough for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, it did nothing for social media users who did not hold back with their reactions.

One person wrote that Thompson’s apology tour, which also included a chat with Kourtney Kardashian, is a precursor to his next public blunder. “Tristian got them letting the guards down…..he fina do something big soon.”

“IKYFL! He let The Kardashians and social media DRAG Jordyn for something he did. Had her looking like a homewrecker when it was all HIM…But she flourished! THEY ALL OWE HER A PUBLIC APOLOGY,” read another Instagram post. A third user stated, “He need to apologize to Jordan wtf.”

The Woods By Jordan fashion entrepreneur seemingly responded to the social chatter by limiting comments on her Instagram account; otherwise, she has not addressed the dredged-up incident.

Instead, the 26-year-old has been preoccupied with red carpet events, such as the Femme It Forward gala. She also celebrated her birthday of her boyfriend, the NBA’s Karl-Anthony Towns, in a loving post on Nov. 16.

Woods and Townsend have been together for three years, and despite speculation of an engagement, they have yet to take their relationship to the next level of commitment. Thompson, on the other hand, is no longer dating Khloé after more than a few public indiscretions. Nevertheless, the exes appear to be on good co-parenting terms with their two children.