Jorge Avila, El Chapo's head of security, extradited to US to face charges

Jorge Ivan Gastelum Avila, 42, was extradited over the past weekend from Mexico to the United States, where he will face drug trafficking and firearms charges.

“The extradition of 'El Cholo Ivan' demonstrates HSI’s unwavering commitment in the fight against violent criminal organizations,” HSI Arizona Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown said. "Without a doubt, many lives on both sides of the border have been spared now that he is on U.S. soil facing drug- and firearms-related charges. HSI thanks the government of Mexico and our law enforcement partners for countless hours working together to ensure this man is kept in custody, thus preventing an inevitable killing spree.”

Avila, also known as Cholo Ivan, made his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday to face international drug trafficking and firearms charges. Homeland Security Investigations-Nogales, assisted by the FBI’s Washington field office, is investigating the case, as reported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to court documents, between August 2009 and January 2016, Avila was a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel, an international drug trafficking organization headed by Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as El Chapo. Court documents allege that at the time of his arrest, Avila was a lead assassin for the Sinaloa Cartel and worked closely with El Chapo. He is accused of supervising at least 200 armed men and controlled the drug-trafficking activities in the city of Guamúchil, Sinaloa, and the surrounding area, as per ICE reports.

In January 2016, Mexican authorities arrested Avila and Loera together in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. In December 2018, a grand jury returned an indictment against Avila. The United States requested his provisional arrest in February 2020 and Mexican authorities arrested Avila based on that request in March 2020. Avila remained detained in Mexico until the extradition to the U.S. this past weekend.

Avila is charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and over 1,000 kilograms of marijuana intending and knowing that those substances would be imported into the United States. He is also charged with knowingly and intentionally using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm, including a destructive device, during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Avila faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for the drug conspiracy charges and a mandatory consecutive sentence of 30 years for the firearms charges, as per an ICE report.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jorge Avila, El Chapo's head of security, extradited to US from Mexico