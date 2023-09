When Jorge López was at his best -- best family life, dominating on the mound -- he was a Baltimore Oriole who reached All-Star status last July for the Birds. Then, he was traded in August 2022 to Minnesota for an impressive haul of pitching prospects. López spiraled from there. The O's prospects blossomed, including Yennier Canó . Now, López returns to the O's and is beyond thrilled.

