Jorn Rausing Is The Independent Non-Executive Director of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) And Just Spent UK£4.7m On Shares

Those following along with Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Jorn Rausing, Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking UK£4.7m on stock at an average price of UK£6.68. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ocado Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Jorn Rausing is the biggest insider purchase of Ocado Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£6.71 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Ocado Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Ocado Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Ocado Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ocado Group insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about UK£673m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ocado Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Ocado Group. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ocado Group. For example - Ocado Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

