Jornaya Releases Activate 3.0: The Next Generation of Consumer Behavioral Data & Insights

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jornaya, the leading behavioral data intelligence company with a proprietary view of more than 400 million consumer journeys every month, today announced upgrades to its Activate solution during their Journey Summit —an event for the leading marketers in considered purchase industries. Activate 3.0 ushers in the next generation of consumer behavioral data and insights to marketers who want to drive more revenue by knowing more: who's actively shopping, when they're shopping, and how frequently they're shopping.

Activate 3.0: The Next Generation of Consumer Behavioral Data & Insights

Jornaya Activate 3.0 helps advance marketing intelligence; provides an insightful, actionable view of shopping behavior

"It's critical for marketers to be thoughtful when choosing who they market to and how they drive the outreach," said Jornaya Founder & CEO Ross Shanken. "Advanced marketers know it's essential to understand exactly where their customers and prospects are in their buying journey to engage them with the right message at the right time. Activate 3.0 helps brands advance their marketing intelligence by providing the most insightful and actionable view of their customers' and prospects' shopping behavior. This eliminates over-marketing to consumers who aren't ready to hear from your company and improves acquisition, retention, and cross-sell capabilities."

A Better View of Consumer Journeys With Activate 3.0

Despite the rapid increases in MarTech data tools and an abundance of demographic data, marketers still struggle to identify which of their customers are in-market and align their messages with the appropriate stage of the customer journey. But, with the right data and insights, CMOs can confidently know which of their customers or prospects are in-market and execute more profitable campaigns throughout the overall consumer journey.

"As the shortest tenured role in the C-suite, CMOs are under pressure to deliver fast results and can't afford to make mistakes when it comes to knowing who to market to, when, and how," said Rich Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Jornaya. "Demographics, personas, and predictive-intent models aren't enough. Real in-market behavioral data is needed to drive the ROI and revenue growth CMOs need to deliver."

In fact, organizations that leverage customer behavior data to generate insights outperform peers by 85% in sales growth and more than 25% in gross margin . Ultimately, connecting to known consumer wants, desires, and needs drives better engagement and higher acquisition, growth, and retention.

Unlock the Benefits of Behavioral Insights With Activate 3.0

Identifying shifts in consumer preference and behavior can save significant time and resources, especially in the current pandemic landscape. As brands adapt to more thoughtful outreach, timing is even more important now. The right behavioral insights can even help with future market shifts providing a view of consumer behavior as it occurs.

Behavioral data helps marketers make the best decisions based on individual consumer actions. Having the intelligence and agility to time and tailor interactions based on actual in-market behaviors ensures engagement at the right time with a relevant message.

Activate, first introduced in 2018 , delivers privacy-protected, compliant data and insights on U.S.-based consumers' daily in-market behavior while always honoring and protecting consumer privacy. The launch of Activate 3.0 expands the granularity and transparency of the behavioral data and insights Jornaya delivers to clients daily.

Through a new user interface, Activate 3.0 users can:

Upload and hash (encrypt) customer and/or prospect lists

Select multiple shopping journeys

Choose behavioral data points

Establish automated integrations with ease

"Jornaya is the only company that provides this data and these insights to help marketers better understand performance based on consumer engagement," said Matt Lohman, Chief Revenue Officer at Jornaya. "And we do this all while honoring consumer privacy. Activate 3.0 compiles anonymous behaviors, derives insights, and delivers them in simple but powerful data packages. And no personally identifiable information (PII) is present, stored, or shared."

Next-Generation of Behavioral Data Points With Activate 3.0

The new behavioral data points in Activate 3.0 provide a much more transparent and granular view of consumers' shopping journeys. Activate is the foundation for a better customer experience, ensuring companies reach the right consumers at the right time with the most relevant message, while also ensuring they aren't over-communicating to consumers who are not in-market.

This more granular view enables Activate 3.0 clients to see:

Who's Actively Shopping: The consumer or prospect who is a retention risk, open to cross-sell, and in/out of market

What Time of Day They're Shopping: The time-of-day that Jornaya witnessed a particular customer shopping.

How Frequently They're Shopping: The number of in-market events for each customer or prospect.

Activate 3.0 data integrates easily with existing MarTech stacks through automated integrations that can be set up and edited directly within the Activate 3.0 platform. This allows marketers to automate daily access to Jornaya's data directly within their CRM, CDP, ESP, dialer, or any marketing execution platform desired. Activate 3.0 integrates with over 100 CRM and marketing platforms including Salesforce, Eloqua, Marketo, HubSpot, Velocify, and many others.

It's important to note that a consumer's data is always kept private. Jornaya never sees or stores consumer data. Only the Jornaya client, who provided the data and already has permission to communicate to the consumer, can interpret which of their specific consumers are in-market.

Get Revenue Growth With Activate 3.0

To better understand the return on investment (ROI) of Activate, Jornaya commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study . This study concluded that brands using Activate data directly can achieve nearly 200% ROI.

The study found additional key benefits from using Jornaya Activate, including:

Increases in Customer Engagement: Uplifts to key marketing metrics such as open rates, click-through rates, and overall engagement.

"Smarter" Work From Marketing: By improving the ability to segment customers and prospects by likelihood to be in-market for services at any given time.

Rise in Closed New Business: More new business closed every month.

For more information, visit jornaya.com/activate .

About Jornaya:

Jornaya has proprietary access to data in markets where customers invest significant time researching, analyzing, and comparing options on major purchases, including real estate and mortgage, banking automotive, insurance, loans, and higher education. Working with a network of over 1,000 partners who operate more than 35,000 comparison shopping and lead generation sites, Jornaya provides companies access to early behavioral buying signals for customers and prospects. Monthly, Jornaya sees 400 million consumer purchase journeys in a privacy friendly manner to help companies retain current customers, grow relationships with existing customers, and establish new relationships. For more information visit jornaya.com

