José Eduardo dos Santos: State funeral for Angola ex-president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cecilia Macaulay - BBC News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Isabel dos Santos
    Angolan Businesswoman
President of Angola Joao Lourenco arriving at state funeral for Mr Dos Santos
João Lourenço has attended the funeral alongside other foreign dignitaries like the President of South Africa, Zimbabwe and Portugal, amongst others

Angola is holding a state funeral for ex-president José Eduardo dos Santos in the capital Luanda after his death in Spain in July.

Several African leaders and Portugal's president are in attendance.

His death sparked a political row after his daughter, Tchizé dos Santos, opposed holding the funeral in Angola.

Mr dos Santos, a veteran of the independence war, was a dominant figure in Angolan political history having ruled the country for 38 years.

However, his legacy has been soiled by allegations of high levels of corruption and human rights violations while he was in power.

His funeral comes just days after national elections, with the governing party, the MPLA, expected to return to power. However, the opposition, Unita, has rejected the MPLA's declaration of victory.

Due to the presence of foreign leaders at the funeral, on what would have been Mr Dos Santos' 80th birthday, authorities have asked local people not to protest amid tensions over the expected election result.

"The national police appeals to all citizens, civil society and organised groups that intend to organise activities on Saturday and Sunday, to contain themselves out of respect for the former head of state," local media quoted Angolan police as saying.

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa arriving at state funeral for Dos Santos
Several foreign leaders were pictured at the funeral including President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa

Mr dos Santos wanted to be buried in Spain, and is said to have been afraid his death would be politicised because his children would not be able to travel to Angola for his funeral or to visit his grave.

A Spanish court eventually ruled that he should be repatriated to his widow in Angola.

Isabel and Tchizé dos Santos currently live in exile in Europe after the current President, João Lourenço, pursued a vigorous anti-corruption campaign, which some members of the Dos Santos family have been linked to.

Isabel dos Santos has been charged with mismanagement and embezzling public funds when she headed the state oil firm, Sonangol. She has denied the charges and says she is the victim of a political witch-hunt.

Meanwhile Zenu Dos Santos, a son of the former president, has been jailed for five years for fraud.

José Eduardo Dos Santos died aged 79 after a cardiac arrest while undergoing medical treatment at a clinic in Barcelona, Spain.

He stepped down in 2017, bequeathing power to Mr Lourenço who was then defence minister.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Libya clashes: UN calls for ceasefire after 32 killed

    Fighting between political factions kills 32 people, including a young comedian, in Tripoli.

  • Tunisia racism: 'I lost the will to leave my home'

    Black Tunisians tell the BBC about racism traumas, as an MP worries about advancement of black rights.

  • Leeds Festival: Dave raps with fan while making history

    The Londoner rapped on stage with a fan again as he became the youngest star to headline the event.

  • Iran Says Talks to Revive Nuclear Deal Extend Into September

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTop Central Bankers Deliver Hawkish Message at Jackson HoleAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsFed Can’t Fix Fiscal-Driven Inflation: Jackson Hole PaperIran said back-and-forth exchanges with the US over a European Union proposal to revive the nuclear deal will drag on into next month.Iran will take “at least

  • Angola honors former President Dos Santos on eve of burial

    STORY: Dos Santos died in July at a Barcelona clinic from a long illness at the age of 79.Hundreds of people gathered to pay their last respects at the ceremony with Angolan Minister of Social Affairs Carolina Cerquiera telling Reuters that Dos Santos was an “architect of peace”.A state funeral is due on Sunday (August 28), Dos Santos’ birthday, and comes at a time when the country is going through a tense election period.Dos Santos stepped down as President five years ago, allowing his successor Joao Lourenco to swiftly investigate allegations of multi-billion dollar corruption during the former President's era, often involving the Dos Santos family.Dos Santos never specifically responded to the allegations that he had allowed corruption to become rampant.

  • War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria

    Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction at a giant military facility in western Syria targeted in a recent Israeli airstrike, and the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said Sunday the strike targeted a depot housing hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters. Syrian state media reported after the Thursday night attack near the cities of Tartus and Hama that two people were wounded and fires were sparked in nearby forests. Syrian opposition activists at the time said the strike targeted an arms depot and a scientific research center near the central town of Masyaf, a government stronghold.

  • Opinion: Biden's student loan forgiveness is a good start, but it falls short for borrowers like me

    USA TODAY columnist: What Americans really need is massive educational reform where a debt-free higher education isn't reserved for the already rich.

  • Power cuts melt Gaza's ice cream stocks as heatwave boosts demand

    Lengthy power cuts in the Gaza Strip have melted stocks of ice cream, forcing shops to stop selling it just when a heatwave has boosted demand. With summer temperatures hitting 34 degrees Celsius (93 Fahrenheit), ice cream is a popular and relatively inexpensive treat in Gaza, home to 2.3 million people squeezed into a narrow coastal strip between Israel and Egypt. Gaza would normally require around 500 megawatts of power per day during the summer months of June, July and August, local officials said.

  • Mark Zuckerberg says there is no 'shadow banning' on Facebook but admits there are 'millions of mistakes'

    The Meta CEO told Joe Rogan's podcast there was no "shadow banning" policy on the social network, and no ideological issues were involved.

  • U.S. sails warships through Taiwan Strait

    The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, the U.S. 7th Fleet said.

  • Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

    Chaz Andrews has wanted to join the Army since he was 19, but he has failed the service's academic test more than 10 times over the past decade. Now, at age 29, Andrews thinks he has a real shot to pass, thanks to a new Army program that gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards. “I didn’t want to give up on it,” he said during a recent break in his classroom schedule at Fort Jackson, where he is one of more than 300 recruits who have been allowed to enlist in the new Army prep course.

  • How Maurice Alexander ended up a Detroit Lion – a tale from Sen. Marco Rubio to the USFL

    Maurice Alexander went from a star QB in Florida to working at UPS to training Marco Rubio's son to the Detroit Lions. What a crazy road to the NFL.

  • New images emerge of a deadly car bombing in eastern Ukraine

    Fighting intensifies around Zaporizhzhia's nuclear power plant, and Russia is looking to block a UN Treaty that aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons while residents try to evacuate the area.

  • DAY FIVE: White House refuses to say who will pay for Biden $500,000,000,000 student loan handout

    The White House remains mum on how much President Biden's decision to cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in student debt for some Americans will cost in the long run.

  • It’s Over: Trump Will Be Indicted

    Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesI have finally seen enough. Donald Trump will be indicted by a federal grand jury.You heard me right: I believe Trump will actually be indicted for a criminal offense. Even with all its redactions, the probable cause affidavit published today by the magistrate judge in Florida makes clear to me three essential points:(1) Trump was in unauthorized possession of national defense information, namely properly marked classified documents.(2) He was put on notice by the U.S. G

  • Tributes pour in for Raynham's Paul Monti, whose fierce love for his son inspired so many

    Paul Monti continued to drive his son Jared's truck to keep his memory alive -- inspiring a No. 1 song that became an anthem for the grief-stricken.

  • Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at the Mar-a-Lago affidavit by posting an image of a black box over his father's crotch: 'Redact this!!!'

    The Justice Department released a redacted version of the affidavit to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday

  • Karl Rove Doesn’t Buy Fox Host’s Spin on Unsealed Mar-a-Lago Affidavit

    Fox NewsFox News contributor and former Trump campaign adviser Karl Rove wasn’t buying what Fox was trying to sell on Friday when it came to the redacted affidavit used to justify the FBI’s search for classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s estate.Nearly three weeks after the feds first executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for evidence of Trump’s potential violation of the Espionage Act, the Justice Department unsealed the 38-page affidavit behind it. Judge Bruce E. Reinhart a

  • Ted Cruz says there's a 'real risk' that Biden's student-loan forgiveness will help Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections

    "If you are that slacker barista who wasted seven years in college," he said, adding that if they "get off the bong for a minute … it could drive up turnout."

  • Trump Attorneys File Do-Over Motion Regarding Mar-A-Lago Search

    The former president's legal team followed a judge's order to polish a filing about the FBI seizure of government documents from his estate.