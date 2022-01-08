Jose Aguiar, man at center of Palm Bay corruption scandal, sentenced to three years

Palm Bay City Hall.

Jose Aguiar, the man at the center of a corruption scandal that shook Palm Bay, was sentenced to three years in prison Friday.

In October, Aguiar pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, a third-degree felony. In return, the state agreed to drop felony racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges.

Aguiar faced up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine on the conspiracy. Had he been convicted on all charges he faced up to 30 years in prison. He was immediately remanded into custody.

'While I respect the court's ruling, I am very disappointed with the outcome," said Aguiar's attorney Daniel Martinez. "We were looking for probation."

"But the judge (Michael Linn) disagreed, and he is entitled to."

Martinez said he and Aguiar will discuss a possible appeal.

Aguiar and then Deputy City Manager Dave Isnardi were arrested in May 2019.

The arrest warrants for the two showed that the FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement had been investigating allegations of corruption and undue influence on city officials in Palm Bay since at least 2015. The warrants drew heavily from secret recordings made by a confidential source working with investigators.

The charges centered on an alleged plot by Aguiar and Dave Isnardi to blackmail two city councilmen to sway their future votes in favor of zoning changes Aguiar and Isnardi wanted for a scrap metal business they'd be partners in and other projects.

The arrest warrants alleged Isnardi and Aguiar were plotting to use a hidden camera to record then-Palm Bay Council member Tres Holton and Jeff Bailey having sex with prostitutes at “the Clubhouse,” a Canova Street home then owned by Aguiar, where Holton, Bailey and other Palm Bay officials hung out. They then planned to use those recordings to blackmail Holton and Bailey into voting the way Aguiar wanted on various issues including rezoning a property that Aguiar owned to allow him to open the scrap metal business.

It wasn’t clear from the arrest documents whether the two ever did set up a camera or made any recordings.

The warrants also said that Isnardi and Aguiar plotted to plant drugs in Bailey’s car and arrange for a Brevard County sheriff’s deputy to perform a traffic stop on Bailey to discover the drugs.

Isnardi pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of criminal conspiracy last October. He was sentenced to five years probation.

Holton lost a re-election bid in 2019. Bailey resigned in July, saying he had taken a job out of state.

