Jose Esparza found safely after being reported critically missing
Milwaukee police have safely located Jose M. Esparza, 28, who was reported as critically missing late Thursday evening.
Esparza was last seen at 10:45 a.m. Thursday on foot in the 4200 block of South Whitnall Avenue. Police said he was located safely as of 1 p.m. Friday.
"Critically missing" is a label police apply to missing persons who may be in immediate danger due to a variety of factors.
