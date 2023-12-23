Jose Menjivar charged with vehicular homicide, DUI in crash that killed mother and son

Dec. 22—Vehicular homicide and DUI charges have been filed in connection with a fatal crash in Broomfield last week that killed a mother and son.

Jose Menjivar, 37, is charged with class three and four vehicular homicide, DUI — fourth or subsequent offense and DUI per se — fourth or subsequent offense.

The crash on Dec. 12, near Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard, killed Melissa Powell, 46, and her son Riordan Powell, 16. According to the Broomfield Police Department, Menjivar was driving the 2000 Toyota Tundra that crashed into the victim's car, a 2016 Mazda CX-5. At the time of the crash, Menjivar's license had been revoked due to being a habitual traffic offender.

Menjivar's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe for the victims' family, including Melissa Powell's two surviving sons. As of Thursday afternoon, they had raised over $39,000.