Jose Paez arraigned in Lemoore murder case of Terry Ryan

Aug. 25—The suspect in a Lemoore murder case has been arraigned, and has a date set for his next appearance.

At the Kings County Superior Court, suspect Jose Paez, 36, of Clovis, had his arraignment on Tuesday morning, after requesting it be waived twice last month. He is set to return on Oct. 5 for his preliminary hearing. Paez had requested the delays while his family worked to retain an attorney for him. He is now being represented by Fresno attorney Ernest Scott Kinney.

According to Executive Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade, it was Kinney who made the request for the Oct. 5 court date. The next step, the preliminary hearing, will require the prosecution to demonstrate that there is enough evidence to charge the defendant.

An arraignment is the first step in the pretrial process, in which the defendant is asked to stand in front of the judge, and is informed of his charges before entering a plea.

Paez has been charged in the first-degree murder of 34-year-old Terry Michael Ryan in Lemoore. On July 10, Lemoore Police officers received a call regarding a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds in the 700 block of South Lemoore Avenue. Officers and EMS arrived and found Ryan, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators found that Ryan had been pursued by a dark-colored SUV and that the driver of the vehicle had opened fire while in pursuit. They also identified Paez as the suspect.

The next day at 7:45 a.m., Lemoore Police detectives and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force contacted Paez in Kerman. He was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm at the time of his arrest.

In addition to first-degree murder, Paez faces charges of possession of a firearm with a previous felony, and a weapons enhancement to his murder charge, which would add another year onto his sentence if convicted.