Jose Paez gets 2nd extension on arraignment for murder charge

Jul. 28—The pretrial process of an accused murderer has been delayed for late next month per the request of the defendant.

At the Kings County Superior Courthouse, defendant Jose Paez, 36, requested an extension on his arraignment while his family arranges to hire an attorney. Madera lawyer Melina Benninghoff confirmed to the court via Zoom that the family of Mr. Paez was working to retain her services.

Paez asked for two months as they acquire the funds necessary, but Judge Barnes declined that amount of time, setting the new date for Aug. 24.

Paez also asked for more time at his first court appearance in the case on July 14.

Paez has been charged with the first-degree murder of 34-year-old Terry Michael Ryan in Lemoore. On July 10, officers with the Lemoore Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of South Lemoore Avenue for a report of a male shot in a vehicle. Upon arriving, police and EMS found Ryan, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation found that Ryan had been pursued by a dark-colored SUV and that the driver of the vehicle had opened fire while in pursuit. Paez was identified as the suspect.

The next day at 7:49 a.m., Lemoore Police detectives and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force (KCMTF) tracked Paez to Kerman and arrested him. He was found to have a loaded firearm with him at the time of his arrest, according to police.

In addition to first-degree murder Paez faces charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition with a prior felony, and a weapons enhancement has been added.