Josef Aschbacher to be new European Space Agency boss

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
Josef Aschbacher
Josef Aschbacher is currently head of Earth observation at Esa

Austrian Josef Aschbacher will be the new director general of the European Space Agency (Esa).

Currently in charge of Earth observation at the organisation, his new position was confirmed by a meeting of member states this week.

He will take up the post on 1 July, succeeding the German Jan Wörner, who has been at the helm for five years.

Mr Aschbacher said tying down the details of Esa's relationship with the EU would be one of his top priorities.

The two organisations are legally separate but are increasingly working hand in glove, with the Paris-based space agency acting as the technical adviser and procurement agent for Brussels' space projects.

EU programmes implemented by Esa, such as the Galileo sat-nav system and the Copernicus-Sentinel satellite network, make the European Commission the single largest contributor to the agency's budget - more than any individual member country.

Mr Aschbacher said the current negotiations between Esa and the EC over financing would define the agency for years to come.

"That's something I would like to tackle - of course, realising that we have different member states [some of which] are not a member of the EU," he told reporters.

"So Esa needs to be at the same time, the agency of all its member states, all 22, including the non-EU member states, but at the same time becoming the implementing agency of the European Union space programmes."

Artwork: Sentinel-6
Artwork: The Sentinel satellites are procured and managed by Esa

In this context, one of Mr Aschbacher's big challenges will be how he handles the UK, which is Esa's fourth-largest (financially) member state but which also now has a fractious relationship with Brussels.

London's decision to leave the EU has already seen it drop out of Galileo and the difficulties in striking a trade deal could mean it falls out of Copernicus in the coming weeks as well.

Nick Shave, who speaks for the UK space industry umbrella group, UKSpace, said the Esa-EU relationship was critical but that he was hopeful Mr Aschbacher could steer a distinctive path.

"Previous DGs have been proud to keep Esa as an identity. I think that's important," he told BBC News.

Another of Mr Aschbacher's priorities will be to bring a more commercial approach to the agency's activities. Already, it implements a number of public-private partnerships within its own programmes where commercial concerns bear some of the risk and cost of those activities. But Mr Aschbacher wants this to go further.

"Sometimes people say, 'why does Europe not have a SpaceX?'; 'why does Europe not have a Planet (the private American Earth observation company)?'; or 'why does Europe not have other companies that are really driven largely by the commercial sector?'

"This is something we need to look into. I've some ideas of how this can be done. But, certainly, commercialisation - continuing this effort that we've already started - is something I really would like to focus on," he said.

Matthias Maurer
After five years of training, Matthias Maurer is going to the space station

Mr Aschbacher's selection was confirmed at the Council meeting of Esa member states which took place over Wednesday and Thursday.

The meeting also agreed €218m (£197m) of further funding for Europe's new heavy-lift rocket, Ariane-6. This vehicle is due to make its maiden flight in the second quarter of 2022.

And, in addition, there was discussion about the next round of astronaut selection. Esa hasn't recruited new astronaut candidates since 2009.

New applications will be invited at the end of quarter-one next year, with details of how the process will work likely to be released in February.

David Parker, the head of human spaceflight at Esa, said 2021 would be a "super-exciting year".

"We discussed the policy aspects of astronauts this week at Council, but we also were able to announce the first mission by one of our astronauts, Matthias Maurer, to the International Space Station next year. His mission is called 'Cosmic Kiss'.

"It'll be the first time we'll have two astronaut flights to the space station in the same year because, of course, Thomas Pesquet, is going there in the early part of 2021."

Jonathan.Amos-INTERNET@bbc.co.uk and follow me on Twitter: @BBCAmos

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • One of the most isolated spots on earth faces a massive COVID wave

    Gaza has recorded just over 29,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, but it is now averaging about 1,000 new cases a day, driving that total figure up rapidly. While many countries have been hit hard by COVID-19, Gaza’s problems are made worse by blockade, which has devastated the economy.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say

    "Nuking" the White House "with chemicals is not needed" to protect the incoming Biden administration from COVID-19, J. David Krause, an environmental and occupational health consultant, told Stat News, yet that appears to be the plan to disinfect the building before the transition.Multiple outlets have reported that a Virginia-based contractor has been tapped to spray a disinfectant throughout the East and West Wings before President-elect Joe Biden moves in next month, but Krause — the past chair of the American Industrial Hygiene Association — and many other experts have said that strategy is not only ineffective, but also could be dangerous, both for people and for works of art."It's a huge waste of time and effort," Krause said. "It probably isn't as effective as people say it is. And it runs the risk of somebody actually breathing this stuff in where it may be extremely hazardous. You really only need to be treating the surfaces that people have been exposed to or can be exposed to."Instead, a deep clean followed by another round of frequently-touched surfaces like elevator buttons and light switches should do the trick, Jason Marshall, the laboratory director of the Toxics Use Reduction Institute at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, told Stat. And both Marshall and Krause agree leaving the White House empty for a week between administrations could be the easiest solution, since studies have found the coronavirus only lasts for a few days on surfaces. Read more at Stat News.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pelosi pushes Rep. Deb Haaland for interior secretary as Biden finalizes environmental team

  • Trump is already considering axing his new attorney general if he won't agree to a special counsel probe into Hunter Biden

    Trump is reportedly determined to launch a special counsel probe into Hunter Biden's tax affairs, with only weeks before Joe Biden takes office.

  • 'We would have finished the job': Putin denies Russia involvement in Navalny poisoning

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied involvement in the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, saying during an annual press conference that the opposition leader would be dead if the Russian state had wanted to kill him. An investigation by Bellingcat and several other media outlets earlier this week identified and linked an elite FSB intelligence unit to the Aug 9 poisoning of Mr Navalny, which left him in coma for weeks. Phone records and flight manifests indicate that a team of eight Russian agents were in close contact with the 44-year-old politician, with three of them trailing him for days. Speaking at his annual marathon press conference on Thursday, President Putin, who referred to Mr Navalny as a “patient of a Berlin clinic”, said that the investigation was simply “laundering” data and materials of Western intelligence agencies, alleging that Mr Navalny may have ties to foreign intelligence. “If that is true, then of course, our agents should keep an eye on him,” President Putin said. While indirectly confirming Bellingcat’s findings about the Russian agents following Mr Navalny’s every move, the Russian leader rejected accusations that the Russian state was out there to kill him.

  • Iran’s president accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist to provoke war

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Monday claimed that Israel was behind the killing of a scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the 2000s in an effort to start a war in the last days of President Trump's administration.

  • EU top court upholds curb on animal slaughter, angering Jewish groups

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The EU's top court on Thursday upheld a Belgian law requiring animals to be stunned before slaughter, rejecting challenges from Jewish and Muslim groups and opening the way for other countries to bring in similar restrictions. Animals rights activists welcomed the ruling that limited some religious rites, but Israel's ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Emmanuel Nahshon, called it "a catastrophic decision, a blow to Jewish life in Europe".

  • Betsy Devos tells Department of Education to resist Biden administration

    ‘Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students,’ says Ms DeVos

  • Trump is reportedly considering a pardon for the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

    Over the last six weeks, so many people have been calling and emailing the West Wing seeking pardons that White House staffers have had to create a spreadsheet to keep track of the requests, CNN reports."It's turned crazy," one person familiar with the matter said. "There's a lot of activity." The queries have been coming in from business associates close to Trump as well as high-profile criminals, CNN reports, and when people can't reach the president, they contact his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, or White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. After Trump goes over their case summaries, he often asks his friends for their opinions on whether a person deserves a pardon.As of now, Trump is contemplating pardons for more than two dozen people within his circle, CNN reports. One person he is considering for clemency is Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Weisselberg has been investigated for his involvement in arranging hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who said she had an affair with Trump.Trump aides told CNN that the president is spiraling and devolving further into denial about the election, which he lost. Trump has told aides he won't leave the White House on Inauguration Day, but is then talked out of it. "He's throwing a f---ing temper tantrum," one adviser told CNN. "He's going to leave. He's just lashing out."More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pelosi pushes Rep. Deb Haaland for interior secretary as Biden finalizes environmental team

  • Biden Breaks Silence on Hunter Tax Probe, Says He’s ‘Confident’ Son Did Nothing Wrong

    President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed a federal investigation into his son Hunter Biden's tax affairs, saying he is "confident" the younger Biden did nothing wrong.Asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy whether he is confident his son did nothing wrong, the former vice president responded, "I'm confident."On Wednesday of last week, Hunter Biden announced that federal prosecutors were investigating his "tax affairs" and expressed a similar conviction as his father, saying he handled his finances appropriately.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said in a statement.

  • Ohio man who pretended to be missing Timmothy Pitzen sentenced to prison

    Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Healey said Brian Michael Rini caused Pitzen's family "unnecessary pain."

  • Turkey says will not reverse Russian S-400S purchase despite US sanctions

    Turkey will not reverse its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and will take reciprocal steps after evaluating U.S. sanctions imposed over the acquisition, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday. The United States on Monday imposed sanctions targeting fellow NATO member Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate (SSB), its chief, Ismail Demir, and three other staff for buying the S-400s.

  • Trump news – live: President lashes out at fired elections chief, as he is warned not to destroy records

    Follow the latest updates

  • Azar says Trump administration negotiating to buy more Pfizer vaccines after passing on earlier offer

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters Wednesday that U.S. officials "are engaged in active negotiations" with Pfizer to purchase more of the company's COVID-19 vaccines, per Politico. The comment seemingly backs up an earlier report from The New York Times, in which anonymous sources familiar with the matter said the same thing.The Trump administration this summer reportedly turned down an offer to expand on the initial order to buy more than 100 million vaccine doses, and Pfizer went on to strike agreements with other governments, including the European Union. That raised some questions stateside, though it seems the administration was hedging its bets since several other vaccine candidates have appeared promising, as well.The shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was the first rolled out in the U.S., however, and there is widespread confidence in its efficacy and safety, so it seems the White House is working to enhance its supply after all. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pelosi pushes Rep. Deb Haaland for interior secretary as Biden finalizes environmental team

  • One Concord police officer dead, 1 wounded in gunfight with suspect, NC officials say

    The suspect in the case has also been killed, Concord Police say.

  • Kelly Loeffler's Atlanta mansion, 'Descante,' mysteriously dropped in value by millions of dollars, giving her a tax cut of roughly $88,000

    Loeffler's property-tax bill dropped in 2016 despite hundreds of thousands of dollars in improvements and home-price increases across Atlanta.

  • Biden Won Wisconsin, but It Was Even Closer Than Reported

    I would say, “It’s all over but the shouting,” except there’s been nothing but shouting since November 3. Anyway, with the quick progression of the Supreme Court’s tossing of the Texas lawsuit on Friday evening, a Trump-appointed federal judge’s rejecting the Trump campaign’s lawsuit on Saturday, and the Electoral College’s voting 306–232 for President-elect Biden on Monday, President Trump’s post-election litigation effort is at an end.Still, a couple of cases that the highest state courts of Georgia and Wisconsin disposed of in the interim merit some discussion. The resolution in Georgia is procedural and confusing, and tells us nothing of substance. Wisconsin, however, is intriguing, and reporting about it has been confusing. Bottom line: Biden won, but probably by about only half of the thin victory margin -- 20,682 -- that has been reported.GeorgiaWe’ve previously observed that the Trump lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia appeared stronger than the campaign’s prior lawsuits. It itemized categories of allegedly illegal ballots and purported to count those votes with exactitude. It was impossible to evaluate how substantial these claims were, though, because much of the data said to support Trump’s claims were unavailable.In the end, the case, Trump v. Raffensperger, was shelved without being resolved on the merits.There were some clerical errors with the manner in which the complaint was filed, necessitating a re-filing. By then, with the federal safe-harbor deadline having passed and the Electoral College vote impending, there was not time, realistically, to test the campaign’s claims in a trial court. The president’s counsel thus sought emergency relief in the Georgia Supreme Court, asking for the court to consider the case in its original jurisdiction (i.e., as if it were the trial court -- much like Texas attempted to invoke the U.S. Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction). On Saturday, Georgia’s top court denied the campaign’s emergency application.As a practical matter, that means the litigation, if pursued, would have to proceed on the customary slow track. That presumably defeats the purpose, since it could not be resolved in time to be meaningful. (Georgia has just ten electoral votes, so even if President Trump were to prevail there, it would not reverse Biden’s overall victory.)WisconsinThe litigation in Wisconsin state supreme court warrants more discussion. Readers may recall that earlier in December, that tribunal declined to review the campaign’s claims of voting improprieties, referring the case to a lower court -- unreasonably, in my view, because the claims appeared legally valid (although unlikely to reverse Biden’s apparent victory-margin of about 20,000) and the safe-harbor deadline was just five days away. Nevertheless, the Trump team dutifully presented their case to the lower court, which ruled against the president. To the judge’s credit, he did so rapidly enough to give Team Trump a chance to appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.That court ruled against Trump on Monday, just hours before the Electoral College vote began at state capitals throughout the country. It has been generally reported that the decision in Trump v. Biden was 4–3. That does not really tell the story because the court’s analysis and vote varied with each of the four discrete claimed violations.As one would expect, there was significant overlap between the allegations in the state litigation and the ones rejected on the merits over the weekend by Judge Brett H. Ludwig of Wisconsin’s federal district court. The federal ruling was such a backbreaker for the president that the state ruling got less attention than it otherwise would have.The seven-judge state supreme court is collectively centrist. As we’ve seen, Justice Brian K. Hagedorn, a moderate originally appointed as an appellate judge by the state’s conservative Republican former governor, Scott Walker, occasionally votes with the three more liberal justices. On December 4, Justice Hagedorn was in the 4–3 majority that refused at that point to hear the case. The line-up was the same in Monday’s ruling.1) Absentee Voting Is a Privilege, Not a RightThe Trump campaign’s overarching complaint, as it was in the federal case, is that it is for state legislatures, not bureaucrats, to prescribe how elections are conducted. In the federal case, Judge Ludwig concluded that Trump was conflating the state legislatures’ constitutional power to dictate the manner of elections (which he took to be by popular vote in Wisconsin, as in all states) with the means by which elections are conducted -- i.e., the administrative practices that state legislatures routinely delegate to bureaucracies, as Wisconsin’s has to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).In light of this, Judge Ludwig deferred broadly to the WEC. By contrast, the state supreme court was less deferential -- especially the three dissenters, led by the tribunal’s chief justice, Patience D. Roggensack. The reasons for this are worth spelling out.Unlike many states, Wisconsin prudently looks with disfavor on absentee and mail-in voting. State law deems election integrity paramount. The most secure means of voting is to have voters physically cast a ballot at the polling place. This policy preference has ramifications. In-person voting is considered a right; thus, when doubt arises about a vote’s propriety, the law leans in favor of counting the vote. To the contrary, absentee voting is considered a privilege. It does not get the same benefit of the doubt as in-person voting. If an absentee ballot does not comply with the conditions prescribed by the legislature, state law says it shall not count. Moreover, while administrative bodies, such as the WEC, are free to interpret and complement legislative statutes in carrying out their mission, they may not contradict those statutes.This point goes to a common divide between conservative and progressive jurists. The former maintain that statutes mean what they say, and that unelected bureaucrats are not at liberty to rewrite them under the guise of interpreting them for practical application.Progressive judges, who favor the administrative state and the notion that bureaucrats are nonpartisan professionals promoting good governance, are inclined, on the contrary, to favor administrators who try to achieve “justice.” And, for progressives, it’s more important to obtain this justice than to woodenly apply statutes -- if such application would lead to results perceived as unfair. Furthermore, progressives favor absentee and mail-in voting for what is dubiously insisted to be the greater good of maximizing voter participation.So, to the extent there is a policy favoring in-person voting at the polling place on Election Day over early and/or remote voting, liberals push to erode it, while conservatives seek to fortify it.2) Equal Protection of LawThere is another general point to be made, regarding a major weakness in the Trump campaign’s effort to invalidate votes. It focused on WEC’s flouting of statutory law in two counties, Milwaukee and Dane (where Madison is). But most of the WEC practices to which the campaign objects were followed throughout Wisconsin -- all 72 counties. Consequently, if Trump had his way, he would knock out votes from these two Democratic strongholds that went heavily for Biden, but leave the rest of Wisconsin undisturbed, even though the cited irregularities plague ballots statewide.This is ironic given that, throughout its post-election litigation, the campaign has relied on Bush v. Gore (2000) for the proposition that voters must be treated uniformly across a state; otherwise, the voters who get worse treatment are denied their constitutional right to equal protection of law. The Trump campaign’s proposal to disenfranchise only some voters (likely Biden voters) while counting flawed ballots cast by likely Trump voters would itself violate the campaign’s interpretation of Bush v. Gore (a point that was not lost on the Wisconsin Supreme Court -- see opinion, p. 17 n. 12).3) The Four Categories of Allegedly Illegal Ballots and Confusion about the ‘Laches Doctrine’Let’s turn to the four violations of state election law posited by the Trump campaign. Because courts will generally entertain only claimed improprieties that could have made a difference in the outcome, I am including in each category the number of votes claimed to have been illegal -- mindful that Biden is presumed to have won the state by 20,682 votes. The president alleges: * 28,395 voters were permitted to submit absentee ballots by claiming the “indefinite confinement” exemption after erroneous guidance was issued by county officials. * 170,151 were permitted to submit absentee ballots after submitting forms (used statewide) that did not qualify as required applications for absentee ballots under state law. * 5,517 absentee voters were permitted to submit absentee ballots even though their required witnesses incompletely filled out their addresses on the ballot certifications, which omissions were unlawfully filled in by election officials. * 17,271 absentee voters were permitted, weeks before Election Day, to submit votes to volunteer poll watchers at “Democracy in the Park” events in Madison.Combined, this aggregates to a total of 221,334 allegedly illegal votes. It is important to break them out categorically. First, notice again that no fraud on the part of the voters is alleged. All of these claims involve voters who, with no cause to believe otherwise, cast ballots on the assumption that state officials were acting lawfully. Between that fact, and the fact that the Trump campaign wanted to void not all votes but only likely Biden votes (in heavily blue Milwaukee and Dane Counties) in these categories, it becomes clear that canceling out these 221,334 votes across the state would have been unfair, even if they were all technically illicit.Second, they were not all illicit. In fact, the vast majority of them were undeniably lawful -- even under the dissenting justices’ analysis.It is vital to understand this because some of the president’s allies are peddling a whopper, namely, that all 221,334 votes in question were acknowledged to be illegal, but the court’s left-wing justices used the “laches doctrine” (the rule that litigants may not unduly delay in objecting to prejudicial wrongs) as a pretext to avoid admitting that Trump won the state. That is not what happened. The story has some legs, though, owing to the peculiar way in which the opinions are written -- the court’s majority opinion written by Justice Hagedorn, a concurring opinion weirdly added by Hagedorn (yes, he agrees with himself!), another short concurrence add by two justices, and separate opinions from all three dissenting justices, including the most important one from Chief Justice Roggensack, which goes through the four categories of ballots described above.The majority did indeed invoke laches, but only as to three of the four categories. And even that overstates the doctrine’s use: Laches was only arguably necessary to save ballots in the two categories that account for the fewest votes.a) Indefinite ConfinementSpecifically, on the issue of voters claiming the “indefinite confinement” exemption, the entire court agrees that Trump’s claim was meritless. The Trump campaign did not attempt to identify a single voter who fraudulently claimed this status. Rather, the president sought to void all indefinite-confinement absentee votes based on an erroneous suggestion, posted on Facebook by the Dane and Milwaukee County clerks, that all voters could claim indefinite confinement due to the pandemic.This incorrect suggestion was corrected within a few days by the state supreme court, relying on accurate guidance from the WEC. The court’s majority thus rejected the campaign’s claim, and the dissent agreed there was nothing more to be done on this given Trump’s failure to allege particular wrongful invocations of indefinite-confinement status. That is, the vote on these 28,395 ballots was 7–0 against the president.b) Application FormsOn the issue of the forms used by Milwaukee and Dane Counties to enable voters to apply for absentee status, the majority faulted the Trump campaign for laches. Nevertheless, Justice Hagedorn, in his concurrence joined by one other justice, and Chief Justice Roggensack, in her dissent joined by two other justices, rejected the campaign’s argument that the forms did not qualify as applications under state law. Therefore, quite apart from laches, five of the seven justices ruled against the campaign on the merits. That is, on these 170,151 ballots, the vote was 7–0 against the president, with at least five justices rejecting the claim on the merits, and no more than two relying on laches.With those two findings, then, the court held that 198,546 of the disputed ballots were legitimate. That reduces the total number of potentially illegitimate votes to 22,788. Even though this number is greater than Biden’s victory margin of 20,682 votes, there is no way it could have sufficed to reverse the outcome -- even if you believe, as I do, that the dissenters had the better of the argument on the other two categories. Let’s turn to those.c) Clerks Filling In Missing Witness-Address InformationOn the matter of the clerks offices’ filling in missing witness-address information, the court voted 4–3 against Trump, relying on the laches doctrine. There are 5,517 votes in this category, but it is unknown how many of these would have been disqualified but for the clerks’ curative actions.The dissenters convincingly argue that this practice of the clerks is illegal under Wisconsin law. Remember, the state’s policy is that absentee voting is a privilege and is not encouraged; therefore, there must be strict compliance with the statutory conditions for the votes to count. The fact that this flawed practice regarding witness addresses has been followed a number of times since 2016 does not make it legal. The application of the laches doctrine is suspect at best: While the Trump campaign could have complained before the election, the illicit actions did not happen until after the voting took place.All that said, (i) some undetermined number of the ballots would have been legally sufficient even if the clerks had not perfected some aspect of the address (e.g., if the witness omitted the zip code but the address was otherwise accurate); (ii) there is no way all 5,517 address-corrected ballots were Biden votes; (iii) it would not be fair to cancel such ballots only in Milwaukee and Dane when the practice was followed throughout the state; and (iv) while the majority’s laches analysis may not be compelling, neither is it frivolous -- the practice was well established, and given that Trump is willing to tolerate it for ballots in 70 other counties, he should have given the two heavily Democratic counties notice that he objected to their use of it.d) Democracy in the ParkThe Democracy in the Park events at 200 locations involved 17,271 ballots. The court voted 4–3 against Trump, relying on the laches doctrine to excuse any illegality.The dissenters are correct that the arrangements for collecting ballots at these events did not comply with governing law. By statute, absentee ballots must be submitted to state election officials, not volunteer “poll-watchers” who are not agents of the state. Laches is not a convincing rationale for turning a blind eye to this violation of election law -- and by invoking it, the majority hurts the cause of preventing a recurrence.Still, invalidating the 17,271 absentee ballots generated by these events would not change the outcome of the election. As with the 5,517 ballots on which clerks filled in some witness-address information, the Democracy in the Park ballots would not all be Biden votes -- some minority percentage of them would have been for Trump (more on that point momentarily).Conclusion on Wisconsin -- 2020 and Going ForwardGoing forward: Wisconsin should make clear that events such as Democracy in the Park and the practice of permitting bureaucrats to correct ballot-certification deficiencies should be banned because they violate state law. Even though the absentee-vote application forms passed muster, they should be revised if their current iteration causes confusion. The legislature should also reaffirm that Wisconsin favors in-person voting, and that because absentee voting is a privilege, absentee voters bear the risk that failure to comply with any statutory condition will result in the rejection of their votes.In the here and now: It is apparent that Joe Biden’s victory margin in the Badger State should have been less than 20,682, perhaps markedly less.If all of the 17,271 Democracy in the Park ballots were discounted, and we assume a 3:1 ratio favoring Biden (the margin by which reports indicate he won Dane County), he would suffer a net loss of about 9,000 (i.e., assuming Biden and Trump would lose about 13,000 and 4,000 votes, respectively). Biden’s margin of victory would fall to about 11,000. Trump supporters may think I’m being too conservative, and that we should assume Biden won Democracy in the Park voters by a ratio of 4:1, or even higher. Maybe so, but even if we assume, implausibly, that every single Democracy in the Park ballot was a Biden vote, Trump would still come up short by 3,411.There is no case for throwing out the ballots in the other three categories. Again, the challenges to both the “indefinitely confined” exemption and the application form were rejected. On the ballots with witness-address issues, we don’t know how many of the 5,571 were so flawed prior to completion by clerks that they would have been invalid; and it would violate equal protection to throw out only the ballots corrected in Milwaukee and Dane Counties.So, even if the state supreme court was wrong to have relied on the laches doctrine, Joe Biden would still have defeated Donald Trump in Wisconsin. The margin of victory would be closer to 10,000 than 20,000, but the result would not change.Author’s Note: Two minor mathematical errors have been changed since this column was first published. At one point, referring to President-elect Biden’s victory margin in Wisconsin, which the state supreme court found to be 20,682, I incorrectly stated it as 20,620. Later, I inadvertently used that margin in calculating what Biden’s victory margin would be if all 17,271 Democracy in the Park ballots were subtracted out. Using the correct margin, Biden would have won the state by 3,411, not 3,349 as the column originally stated.

  • Ocasio-Cortez slams Pelosi and House leadership for hogging power

    It's no secret that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) doesn't always see eye to eye with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and others in Democratic congressional leadership. But, she told The Intercept in a podcast interview Wednesday, much of her discontent stems from the fact that the caucus' current top crop has been hogging power without "any real grooming of a next generation of leadership."The congressmember, referring to both Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), said "a lot of this is not just about these two personalities, but also the structural shifts that these two personalities have led in their time in leadership. The structural shifts of power in the House, both in process and rule, to concentrate power in party leadership of both parties, frankly, but in the Democratic Party leadership to such a degree that an individual member has far less power than they did 30, 40, 50 years ago."That setup, Ocasio-Cortez continued, winds up driving "the really talented members of Congress that do come along" to run for statewide office or pursue other avenues altogether. Read more at The Intercept.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pelosi pushes Rep. Deb Haaland for interior secretary as Biden finalizes environmental team

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.