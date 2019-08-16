Josef Manner & Comp (VIE:MAN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Josef Manner & Comp. AG (VIE:MAN) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Josef Manner & Comp's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Josef Manner & Comp had €40.5m of debt at December 2018, down from €50.3m a year prior. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

A Look At Josef Manner & Comp's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Josef Manner & Comp had liabilities of €56.4m due within a year, and liabilities of €30.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €785.9k in cash and €31.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €54.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Josef Manner & Comp has a market capitalization of €179.6m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Josef Manner & Comp's net debt of 2.5 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 9.8 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. Importantly, Josef Manner & Comp grew its EBIT by 64% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Josef Manner & Comp's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Josef Manner & Comp recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for and improvement.