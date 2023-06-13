Joseline Hernandez of ‘Love & Hip Hop’ facing charges after fight at FLA Live Arena

A cast member of a popular reality TV show was arrested early Monday morning at the FLA Live Arena after the Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III match, accused of brawling with officers and another woman.

Joseline Hernandez, 36, is facing two counts of battery, one count of resisting arrest with violence and trespassing after warning, a probable cause affidavit said. Sunrise Police arrested the reality TV celebrity, who has appeared on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” at the arena.

An officer found Hernandez in a dressing room on the event level of the arena, where she came out of a bathroom inside and began “verbally assaulting” officers who told her to leave the property, the affidavit said. She refused their orders and continued arguing with them.

Robin Ingouma, a music producer and DJ who goes by the stage name Ballistic Beats and who has appeared on “Love & Hip Hop” and Hernandez’s own reality TV show “Joseline’s Cabaret,” told Hernandez to calm down. She threw a cellphone at his head, the affidavit said.

Ingouma and Hernandez are engaged and have been in a relationship for several years, the music producer’s Instagram shows.

Officers took Hernandez into custody after the phone hit Ingouma’s head as she resisted by pulling away, tensing and bracing her body. Hernandez tried to kick multiple officers and shouted “racial slurs” at them, the affidavit said.

Hernandez would not give officers any of her information once they put her in a patrol car. Another officer learned that Hernandez had also attacked a woman inside the arena, according to the affidavit, who was identified as Alexius Sho’Shanna.

News reports have identified the woman who Hernandez fought with as rapper Big Lex, with whom Hernandez is familiar with. The rapper appeared on “Joseline’s Cabaret.”

The woman told officers she was sitting when Hernandez walked up to her, threw a cardboard box at her head and started punching her in the face, the affidavit said. Hernandez then kicked her in the stomach after the woman fell onto the ground as bystanders tried to separate the two.

The fight was recorded and posted online, showing Hernandez wearing a colorful dress, punching the woman and holding her in a headlock. A man attempted to break Hernandez off of the woman as she held her neck and head, the video showed.

In another video posted to Twitter, Hernandez appeared to hit people who were trying to calm her down and others at random, including the back of a woman’s head as she walked by Hernandez. That woman appeared to throw water at Hernandez, the video showed.

Hernandez posted photos on social media before the Mayweather and Gotti III match of her and Inguoma posing in front of an airplane with part of the caption reading, “Meet me @flalivearena.”

As of Tuesday evening, Hernandez was no longer held in the Broward Main Jail. Attorney information was not available.