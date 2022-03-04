Joseph Desmond sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for fatal road rage attack
Friday was sentencing day for a man convicted in the death of an off-duty firefighter during a road rage incident three years ago; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Friday was sentencing day for a man convicted in the death of an off-duty firefighter during a road rage incident three years ago; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Joseph Desmond was convicted of murder in the death of 33-year-old Faizal Coto after the two got into a minor accident near the Verrazzano Bridge on the Belt Parkway.
The suspect was seen on cellphone video throwing items at a car in the drive-thru line and then ramming into the victim's vehicle while her young children were inside of it.
A man charged with hate crimes after allegedly assaulting seven Asian women in Manhattan on Sunday has struggled with mental health issues for years, according to his mother. Steven Zajonc, 28, was arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with the unprovoked assaults, which all took place in a span of just two hours. He was charged with seven counts of assault and attempted assault, which have all been classified as hate crimes.
A jury cleared an Amtrak engineer Friday of all charges stemming from a derailment that left eight people dead and hundreds injured in Philadelphia in 2015, concluding that his operation of the train at more than twice the speed limit on a curve didn't constitute criminal negligence. The jury took just over an hour to acquit Brandon Bostian, 38, of causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment — one count for each injury and death. Amtrak had earlier settled civil litigation over the crash for $265 million.
A Florida police chief has been fired after only about six months on the job following an investigation into several discrimination complaints. A city of Fort Lauderdale news release said the chief, Larry Scirotto, 48, was fired by City Manager Chris Lagerbloom on Thursday. The complaints centered on allegations that Scirotto made hiring and promotion decisions with an improper minority-first approach.
A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant. Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of Avant and the attempted murder of her security guard at her Beverly Hills home in December, Los Angeles County prosecutors said. Maynor also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of burglary.
The philanthropist and wife of music legend Clarence Avant was gunned down during a home invasion Dec. 1
An electric vehicle maker considered – and then rejected – North Carolina for a 7,500-job manufacturing plant. It likely came down to politics.
A Texas man is in custody after police say he stabbed his mother more than 20 times in 26 minutes. Police responded to a deadly stabbing last Sunday, according to the Arlington Police Department, after a victim — later identified as Teresa Dewitt-Pierce, 55 — was found unresponsive in the front yard of her Longmeadow Drive home by her husband after he returned from the store at around 7:30 p.m. Despite responders performing life-saving measures, Dewitt-Pierce was pronounced dead on the scene. De
North Carolina's second largest school district is investigating accusations that a bus driver offered students $5 to swab their cheeks.
A Saudi Arabian court handed down a new death sentence against a young man for crimes committed when he was a minor after a higher court overturned a previous ruling, his family said, in what rights groups called a "grossly unfair trial". Abdullah al-Huwaiti was arrested when he was 14 years old and sentenced to death three years later in 2019 on murder and armed robbery charges. "The Criminal Court in Tabuk (north west) sentenced the minor Abdullah al-Huwaiti in retribution," his mother Um Abdullah wrote on Twitter after Wednesday's ruling.
A woman who said her relatives were the six people wounded in an overnight shooting that left one man dead at a Las Vegas apartment complex said gunfire erupted minutes after police warned people partying late Thursday on a third-floor balcony to leave. The suspect was described only as an adult last seen wearing dark clothing.
The Russian rouble slumped to new record lows against the dollar on Thursday though it closed the Moscow session little changed, after Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign debt to "junk" status, with steps by the central bank and finance ministry failing to halt its slide. Russia's financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. The stock market remains closed and trading volume on its sovereign debt has vanished.
A day after losing before Wisconsin's high court, Republicans detailed plans Friday to take their redistricting fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A Long Island teacher was arrested Thursday, accused of raping a 15-year-old student in 2013, authorities announced.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s efforts to halt fertilizer exports by domestic producers threatens to shock the global market and push prices of crop nutrients to new records, exacerbating food inflation around the world.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Slams ‘Weak’ NATO, Russia Blocks MediaPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary Tale for Xi Jinpin
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday adopted “least change” legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a plan that largely preserves the current district lines that give Republicans majorities.
Roger Kemp helped start self-defense training classes and was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal by former President Barack Obama after his daughter’s 2002 death.
There is a sobering new study about the long-term effects of alcohol on your brain; Bradley Blackburn reports for CBS2.
Paulina Gretzky and pro golfer Dustin Johnson have been engaged since August 2013