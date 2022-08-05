Joseph Edelman Just Bought 2.2% More Shares In Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Joseph Edelman recently bought a whopping US$1.1m worth of stock, at a price of US$5.03. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 2.2%.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Joseph Edelman was the biggest purchase of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$6.24. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Aldeyra Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.8% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares, worth about US$6.7m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aldeyra Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Aldeyra Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aldeyra Therapeutics. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics.

