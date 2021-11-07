Joseph Elledge murder trial: Where things stand after the first week, and what's next

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight spent this past week making his case against Joseph Elledge, accused of killing wife Mengqi Ji in October 2019.

Knight has taken the jury through the timeline of events from approximately one year before Ji's disappearance to when her remains were found this past March in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

Elledge is defended by attorneys Scott Rosenblum and Matei Stroescu of Rosenblum, Schwartz and Fry. Rosenblum is president and principal founding member of the St. Louis-based criminal defense law firm.

The trial will resume Monday morning at the Boone County Courthouse.

When was Ji placed in Rock Bridge State Park

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight on Thursday asks FBI Special Agent Mike Easter, a cellphone records analyst, about the location Joseph Elledge’s cellphone was active in relation to where Mengqi Ji’s remains were found. Elledge’s murder trial is expected to take about two weeks to complete. The defense admits that Elledge killed his wife but that it was an accident.

By all estimates, Ji's body was buried in a shallow grave in Rock Bridge State Park allegedly on Oct. 10, 2019.

This is the same day Elledge reported her missing to police.

More: What to expect in the Joseph Elledge murder trial

Elledge's cellphone data was analyzed by Mike Easter with the FBI's Cellular Analysis Survey Team, as well as by Columbia Police Department Detective John Voss. Their analyses matched. The pair testified Thursday.

The data indicates Elledge spent much of Oct. 9, 2019, driving around the mid-Missouri region, to places such as Jefferson City, Fulton, Ashland, Guthrie, Rocheport and the Lamine River near Missouri Highway 41.

More: Cellphone data, YouTube history collected in search for Mengqi Ji. What was shown Thursday at trial

Mengqi Ji

A majority of searches for Ji's remains focused on the Lamine River based on Elledge's cellphone data.

The data also indicated Elledge was in the area of South Rock Quarry Road on Oct. 10, 2019. This was a rainy day based on testimony Friday by Anthony Lupo, University of Missouri professor of atmospheric science.

Muddy boots were photographed in Elledge's apartment Oct. 17, 2019, and again on Oct. 25, 2019, before being collected as evidence after Elledge's arrest that day.

Will Randle with Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Lab analyzed the soil on Elledge's boots and compared it to samples taken from where Ji's body was found. The analysis had three parts: comparing soil color to a chart; particle size distribution to gauge a soil's texture; and the mineral type and content of the soil. Other crime labs, such as the FBI's, use a similar process, Randle testified Saturday.

Story continues

A second pair of boots, attributed to Elledge's mother, Jean, also were collected by investigators. They were analyzed and did not compare to Rock Bridge State Park. Randle only knew who the boots belonged to based on what investigators told him.

The soil from the sides and mid-sole area of the boots identified as belonging to Joseph Elledge was similar to the soil in the immediate vicinity of Ji's gravesite, based on Randle's analysis using the three testing parameters.

Soil samples from about 10 paces from the gravesite in a radius and from the east side of South Rock Quarry Road also were compared to the soil on the boots. They were not similar based on soil color and so were ruled out by Randle.

Despite the similarities in the soil samples from Elledge's boots to the gravesite, there is no way to test if there was a false positive in the results, Randle testified, after questioning from Stroescu. Seven samples were similar in color to the soil on the boots. Randle did further comparison on only two of the samples.

In all steps of the analysis, can results be subjective based on what the tester sees, Stroescu asked. Randle said yes.

Vegetation was embedded in the soil on the boots. The boots and loose vegetation samples were taken to the Missouri Botanical Garden by Randle and prosecutor's office staff, including Jason Jones, an investigator with the office.

Jones also accompanied the Botanical Garden staff to Rock Bridge State Park in August, when they took samples at the Ji gravesite and the area surrounding it. There were multiple days of sample collections in August.

More: Flurry of evidence presented Thursday in Joseph Elledge murder trial

The vegetation from the boots, the gravesite and the area around it was analyzed by Botanical Garden staff.

Aaron Floden, scientist at the Botanical Garden, identified the types of plants found on the boots and compared them to those in Rock Bridge State Park. The same vegetation was found on the boots and at the gravesite, he testified Saturday.

Floden does not have experience as a forensic botanist, Stroescu argued. Therefore, Floden does not know the forensic process in which a forensic botanist might identify plants, he said. Floden said he did not know about forensic botanists.

Plant identification and match has never been studied for error rates, Floden agreed, after a question from Stroescu. Floden noted he did not know his personal error rate for identification and does "not know any botanist who does."

DNA testing of juniper needles found on Elledge's boots, at the gravesite and in the surrounding area was conducted by Alexander Linan and Christy Edwards of the Botanical Garden. Edwards has not yet testified.

This was the first time Linan has done DNA testing for a criminal case and the first time he has testified in a criminal case. He agreed there are forensic DNA testing labs in the state and that the Botanical Garden is not accredited for forensic DNA testing, answering questions from Stroescu.

Twenty-four juniper needles were found in the dirt on the boots. The gravesite had coverage of a grove of juniper trees. Linan created a grid map of the juniper trees in a north-to-south line that transected with the gravesite.

Five forensic samples from the boots matched three of the reference samples of juniper tree trunks next to and within 6 and 30 feet of the gravesite.

Samples were taken from 88 trunks. Of those, there were two pairs of trunks that had identical DNA to each other. Linan supposed this was because they were trunks from the same tree, but further search was not done to verify this conclusion.

Other trees with obvious multiple trunks were noted in the reference sample collection, Linan testified, based on a question from Stroescu.

It is basically impossible for two trees to have the same DNA when coming from different plants, Linan said after a follow-up question from Knight.

How Mengqi Ji died not yet answered

Murder defendant Joseph Elledge, left, confers with his attorney Scott Rosenblum on Friday during Elledge’s trial in Judge Brouck Jacobs' 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Boone County.

Testimony has not yet answered the question of how Ji died.

Rosenblum in his opening statement Tuesday classified her death as accidental from a subdural hematoma.

Elledge and Ji had a verbal altercation the evening of Oct. 8, 2019, which led to them pushing one another, and Ji fell, Rosenblum said. She had no apparent injury, he said, but would die hours later.

More: Mengqi Ji's parents share memories of 'intelligent' and 'independent' daughter ahead of Elledge trial

While Elledge's actions after Ji's death were inadvisable, they were not tantamount to murder, Rosenblum argued.

Elledge is expected to testify when the defense has the opportunity to make its case this coming week.

Ji's family did not know the identity of the man who found Ji's body until he testified Friday. Steven Roberts was walking near a game trail off of South Rock Quarry Road when he discovered Ji's remains.

It was emotional for Ji's family to finally learn the details about how her remains were found, said Amy Salladay, Ji family attorney, on Friday.

Ji's family wants to meet Roberts and thank him for calling authorities and not just walking on by, Salladay said.

More: The man who found Mengqi Ji's remains in March testified Friday in her husband's murder trial

The location where the remains were found was not readily apparent from South Rock Quarry Road. The grave site was hard to see even from the game trail, until a rectangular object caught Roberts' eye, which turned out to be Ji's purse.

The remains found were incomplete, based on testimony from forensic anthropologist Mark Beary. Beary works with the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office as a consultant.

Several of the bones on the right side of Ji's body, including arm and leg bones, were missing.

A portion of the fourth right rib was fractured and another missing. The fourth through sixth ribs on the left side had complete fractures near the spine. In other words, the bone was broken clean through.

More: Mengqi Ji went missing in 2019. Here's what you should know about her disappearance

Other missing rib pieces were found when soil was sifted by Beary.

It was not apparent if the rib bones on the left side of the body were broken at about the time of death or if the breaks were caused by scavenging animals. There also was no evidence the bones were already healing, which would have indicated an injury happened prior to death by at least three days.

It still would take a considerable amount of force to break three ribs in sequence, Beary testified, based on a question from Knight.

The breaks in sequence likely were not caused by animals, Beary testified, but noted that this sort of trauma could have happened as the result of a blunt-force trauma. This could happen in a fall, he said, when pressed by Rosenblum.

While some of Ji's remains, such as a hip bone and other long bones in the body, were visible above ground, her ribs were not, based on photographs of the gravesite presented to the jury Friday.

Beary could not speak on cause of death as that is not his area of expertise. This was debated between Knight and Rosenblum without the jury present in front of Presiding Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs. Questions from Rosenblum after the jury returned did explore the question of who could.

The person who makes the determination in cause or manner of death — such as deliberate, by suicide or accidental — is a forensic pathologist.

Beary examined the remains April 7 at the medical examiner's office and morgue. He would have had a fuller analysis had he been at the excavation of Ji's remains, Beary noted under questioning from Rosenblum.

Based on the evidence with the skeletal remains, Beary offered a conservative estimate that the remains were in Rock Bridge State Park at least nine months to one year.

Secret audio recordings the focus in early days of trial

Joseph Elledge on Wednesday listens to a conversation he secretly recorded of himself, his wife, Mengqi Ji, and his mother, Jean, as they talk about problems the couple was having. Unredacted recordings between the couple total 13 hours; nine hours are being played before the jury to highlight Elledge’s treatment of Ji before her death in October 2019. Elledge is accused of strangling Ji and dumping her body at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

Over the first two days of the trial this past week, secret audio recordings made by Ji and Elledge were played for the jury.

More: Audio recordings become the focus in Joseph Elledge murder trial

Recordings were made in late October 2018 by Ji, soon after the birth of Elledge and Ji's daughter, and by Elledge in May through August 2019. While the total length of recordings is about 14 hours, the jury heard nine hours of the recordings Tuesday and Wednesday.

This was followed up Wednesday with the presentation of an approximately three-hour video interview Elledge had with Voss and former police detective Alan Mitchell at the department's criminal investigative division Oct. 15, 2019.

More: Prosecution moves on to video evidence in Joseph Elledge murder trial

This was the same day Elledge consented to an interview with Gladys Bautista, who at the time was a reporter with TV station KRCG. The video of this interview also was played for the jury. Bautista testified Friday.

An alleged online affair

According to a deposition early last month and presented in court Thursday, Elledge became the prime suspect connected to Ji's disappearance after Elledge's interview with Voss and Mitchell on Oct. 15, 2019.

More: Attorneys deliver opening arguments in Joseph Elledge murder trial

Voss spoke about this suspicion with Ji's parents after Elledge was arrested Oct. 25, 2019.

The defense spoke Thursday on Ji's online relationship with a man named Zhou Chao. Mitchell had received transcripts of chats between Ji and Chao, but they were never shared with Voss.

"This love interest was material to the investigation and no one interviewed Chao," Rosenblum said.

Columbia Police Department officer Kyle Joseph visited the Elledge apartment the same day Elledge made his missing-person report Oct. 10, 2019.

During Joseph’s time at the apartment, Elledge showed him Ji’s cellphone and computer.

Elledge also talked to Joseph about Ji's online relationship through Chinese-based messaging service WeChat and some rudimentary translations of the messages in body-worn camera footage presented to the jury.

More: Jury members selected in Joseph Elledge murder trial

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Evidence, testimony during first week of Joseph Elledge murder trial