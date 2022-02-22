Joseph Elledge pleads guilty in child abuse case three months after murder conviction

Convicted murderer Joseph Elledge, center, listens with his attorneys Scott Rosenblum, right, and Matei Stroescu on Jan. 7 as Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs pronounces sentencing for Elledge’s second-degree murder conviction. Elledge was sentenced to 28 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Joseph Elledge, a Columbia man convicted of second-degree murder in November for the death of his wife, Mengqi Ji, pleaded guilty to three counts Tuesday in a separate case related to child abuse and domestic assault involving the couple's young child.

In a plea deal worked out between Elledge's attorney, John O'Connor, and Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight, Elledge will serve an additional 10 years on charges of child abuse, child endangerment and domestic assault.

Elledge admitted on the stand during his murder trial to burying Ji's body and lying to authorities about her whereabouts. Ji's remains were found by a hiker in an isolated area of Rock Bridge State Park last spring, about 18 months after her disappearance.

"This was a very positive development, what happened today," Knight said Tuesday afternoon about Elledge's guilty plea in the child abuse case.

The agreement included the stipulation that Knight will not seek abandonment of a corpse or evidence tampering charges against Elledge.

Final sentencing in the murder trial occurred last month, where Presiding Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs followed the jury's recommendation of 28 years.

Elledge allegedly pinched his infant daughter severely enough in February 2019 to have left a bruise. This was about eight months before Ji's October 2019 murder.

Elledge was arrested on the assault-related charges Oct. 25, 2019, a couple weeks after he had reported Ji missing.

Elledge had previously pleaded not guilty to the child abuse charges, until changing his plea Tuesday. The breakdown of sentences is four years for child abuse, four years for child endangerment and two years for domestic assault. They will run consecutive to Elledge's 28-year murder sentence.

If the abuse case had gone to trial, there was the potential of a jury deciding no punishment for Elledge or up to a maximum of 18 years combined for all three charges.

"With this disposition (of 10 years), I feel very good about it," Knight said. "We had a strong case on these three counts, but the issue was what sentence would be recommended by the jury. ... (Elledge) has accepted responsibility, and this also is a very significant sentence for these three charges."

The alleged child abuse was not included in Elledge's murder trial until after his conviction when the jury was making deliberations on its sentencing recommendation.

An audio recording played for the jury during the sentencing hearing in November included Elledge saying he had pinched his daughter as a means to distract her, not realizing there was a bruise until it was pointed out by Ji.

There was the potential of including 13 hours of secret recordings made by Elledge and Ji in the abuse trial, which could have lasted upward of five days, Knight said.

A photo of the bruising was on Ji's computer, a copy of which was on a phone belonging to Ji's mother, Ke Ren.

Elledge is appealing his murder conviction. The appeal was filed Jan. 10.

