Joseph Elledge questioned about money troubles, verbal abuse, Mengqi Ji's grave during cross-examination

Following about four hours of testimony from Joseph Elledge, Prosecutor Dan Knight got the opportunity to cross-examine Elledge on Tuesday afternoon.

Elledge admitted Tuesday to burying the body of his wife, Mengqi Ji, following her death the night of Oct. 8, 2019.

He did not admit to her murder.

Elledge recounted a fight the couple had that evening in which the pair pushed each other and Ji fell. The defense since the start of the trial has said her death was accidental and that Ji had suffered invisible injuries from the fall.

There has been no forensic evidence presented to suggest how Ji was killed. When her remains were found, there were broken ribs. Elledge's attorneys have argued this is not an indication of cause of death.

"We have talked a lot about your state of mind, so let's talk about Mengqi?" Knight said. "She did everything she could to make sure Anna (the couple's daughter) was cared for."

Elledge did not contest that he was in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, that it was raining and muddy, and that he dug Ji's grave. Elledge acknowledged that he had lied to police about the circumstances of Ji's disappearance.

"You said you thought she left on her own accord, right?" Knight asked, to which Elledge agreed.

Elledge admitted he was not threatened by police when he was questioned Oct. 15, 2019, and he had the chance to leave if he wanted because he was not in custody.

Elledge's alleged cruelty toward Ji

Knight went back over evidence related to Ji's art and how Elledge would insult it by calling it just copies. Ji received an award for a painting of the University of Missouri Columns in September 2019 just a few weeks before her death, Knight said.

Knight also teased out admissions from Elledge about his "cruelty" toward Ji in the days after she gave birth to Anna in October 2018.

Accused murder defendant Joseph Elledge on Tuesday looks at a photo of himself and his late wife, Mengqi Ji, when they had taken a trip to China to visit her relatives during questioning by defense attorney Scott Rosenblum.

Ji never yelled at Elledge, but he certainly yelled at her, Knight argued.

"Mengqi was petrified of you, right?" Knight asked, adding that in earlier testimony and evidence, Ji had said to Elledge's mother that Ji was afraid of Elledge.

Knight commented on the size difference between Elledge and Ji. Elledge is 6 feet tall, while Ji was slightly more than 5 feet.

"You had no problem manhandling Mengqi," Knight said, noting pictures that feature Elledge towering over Ji and picking her up while she was pregnant.

Knight reiterated evidence from a recording Ji made Oct. 29, 2018. He quoted Elledge as saying that he was now stuck with a wife and child and that their daughter was a "f*****-up little runt."

Elledge denied saying this. Knight replayed a portion of the recording that featured this phrase. Elledge explained he meant this metaphorically.

"You threatened Mengqi that you would 'f****** kill' her," Knight said, adding that Elledge would conquer nature, and nature in this case was Ji.

Marital troubles

Accused murder defendant Joseph Elledge on Tuesday looks at a computer screen displaying text messages he and his late wife, Mengqi Ji, exchanged before her death in October 2019. Elledge was questioned about their relationship.

Ji made recordings Oct. 29 and 30, 2018, and Elledge made recordings from May to August 2019. Nine of the 14 hours of recordings were played for the jury last week.

In a phone call with Columbia Police Department Officer Kyle Joseph from Oct. 10, 2019, presented as evidence, Elledge was heard saying that the couple fought nearly every day, Knight recounted.

The defense in its arguments has said that these recordings were just a small sampling and were not representative of the couple's relationship.

But if Elledge said to the officer that the couple fought every day, then would the recordings be representative of their relationship? Knight asked.

When the family was in Carthage in May 2019 while Elledge had an internship there, Ji had post-dated rent checks for their apartment in Columbia. At this point, the family was wholly supported by Ji's money, Knight said.

However, the family's Columbia apartment management cashed the post-dated checks, putting a significant drain on their finances.

The couple fought over the care of their daughter. Knight described instances in January and February 2019 where Anna was swaddled so tightly that Anna could not suck on her fingers and that Elledge would flick or slap them away from her mouth.

"Isn't it true that you did not talk to your mother for 12 days after she told you (not to do that)?" Knight asked.

Accused murder defendant Joseph Elledge on Tuesday confers with attorney Matei Stroescu before day eight of Elledge’s murder trial began. Elledge later took the witness stand and was questioned by defense attorney Scott Rosenblum for more than two hours.

Elledge said yes. His mother, Jean, even tried to teach Elledge a different technique on how to redirect a baby's attention, Knight said.

When Knight would repeat phrases on Tuesday that Elledge said in recordings, Elledge often would reply, "I do not recall saying that." He did admit to saying other phrases related to what a man's place is and what a woman's place is.

Knight continued to repeat paraphrased and quoted statements made by Elledge from the recordings presented last week as evidence. These made reference to Ji's weight, her intelligence, her alleged lack of kindness, her alleged talkative nature and the allegation Ji was a poor mother.

Elledge earlier had agreed Ji was a great mother.

When Elledge started researching divorce, he realized Ji would have certain custodial rights over Anna, Knight asserted.

Divorce would be very expensive, so Knight asked Elledge if there were other options.

Elledge's defense attorneys objected to this question, which was overruled by Presiding Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs. Elledge agreed there would be hypothetical options.

"You would not be done talking with (Ji) forever," Knight said about traditional divorce, arguing Elledge would have wanted to never communicate with Ji again.

Knight reviewed the threats Elledge made to Ji about the divorce. He had threatened in recordings to say to the judge that Ji was abusive, which could have resulted in Ji's deportation.

"Are you saying you would be surprised (Ji) would go looking for someone else?" Knight asked about Elledge's behavior toward Ji and the threats of divorce.

Elledge said it was a surprise.

Evidence was presented that Ji had an online relationship with a man named Zhou Chau through the Chinese-based messaging service WeChat.

