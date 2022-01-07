Joseph Elledge sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder of wife Mengqi Ji

Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
·3 min read
Convicted murderer Joseph Elledge, center, listens with his attorneys Scott Rosenblum, right, and Matei Stroescu on Friday as Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs pronounces sentencing for Elledge&#x002019;s second-degree murder conviction. Elledge was sentenced to 28 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Presiding Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs set Joseph Elledge's prison sentence at 28 years — the jury's recommendation — on Friday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse.

Hasbrouck denied defense attorney Scott Rosenblum's motion for a new trial.

Elledge was convicted in November of second-degree murder in the October 2019 death of his wife, Mengqi Ji. He admitted on the stand that he buried her dead body and misled authorities about her disappearance.

Attorneys for Elledge filed for a new trial last month, arguing Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight failed to prove a crime took place; that expert witness testimony should never have been admitted at the original trial; and that a police interview should have been done under a Miranda warning, among other points.

A 12-member jury in November recommended the 28-year sentence.

Knight, after the jury handed down its suggested sentence, surmised this was because the length matched Ji's age when she died.

Siyu Cao, a close friend and former roommate of murder victim Mengqi Ji, testifies on Friday about the loss of her friend who was murdered by Ji&#x002019;s husband, Joseph Elledge, in 2019. Elledge was sentenced Friday for killing his wife and burying her body in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs sentenced Elledge to 28 years, the sentence length recommended by the jury in November.
More: Joseph Elledge seeks new trial while Mengqi Ji family attorney pursues trial testimony audio

Elledge admitted during the trial to carrying Ji's dead body from their apartment, placing her in the trunk of her car and then searching for a location to bury her body, ultimately settling on a juniper grove in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park south of Columbia.

Cellphone data and vegetation found in mud-caked boots located at Elledge's apartment matched the trees where Ji's remains were found in March.

Who was Mengqi Ji?

Mengqi Ji
Ji came to the U.S. from China to study her for her master's degree in engineering at the University of Missouri. She eventually would get a job as a supervisor at Nanova, a Columbia company that makes material for dental products and dentures.

She met Elledge while working there as his supervisor.

The couple got married on Sept. 17, 2017, and would have one daughter. Their daughter still was breastfeeding with Ji was killed.

Her parents, through family attorney Amy Salladay, noted Ji's aptitude for art, languages and her independence. After Ji's daughter was born, the child became her priority.

A court reporter takes notes as Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs listens to closing arguments from Prosecuting attorney Dan Knight on Friday during the sentencing phase of Joseph Elledge&#x002019;s trial. Elledge was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2019 killing of his wife, Mengqi Ji. Jacobs gave Elledge the jury-recommended sentence of 28 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
A court reporter takes notes as Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs listens to closing arguments from Prosecuting attorney Dan Knight on Friday during the sentencing phase of Joseph Elledge’s trial. Elledge was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2019 killing of his wife, Mengqi Ji. Jacobs gave Elledge the jury-recommended sentence of 28 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Joseph Elledge, Mengqi Ji's relationship, secret recordings and arguments

Ji's mother, Ke Ren, stayed in Columbia at the couple's apartment after the birth of their daughter in October 2018. This led to what Knight dubbed "the cutting board incident."

After this, the couple secretly recorded each other multiple times over the next year, with nearly all except a couple made by Elledge.

More: Jury recommends sentence of 28 years for Joseph Elledge, guilty of second-degree murder in death of wife Mengqi Ji

This served as part of the basis of Knight's arguments against Elledge of his alleged gaslighting of Ji. The final argument the couple had in October 2019 led to a physical altercation and Ji's eventual death.

When Ji's remains were found by a hiker last spring after 18 months, she had broken ribs in sequence on one side of her body.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mengqi Ji murder: Joseph Elledge sentenced to 28 years

