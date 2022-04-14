Joseph Gatt, ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, arrested for alleged sexually explicit communication with a minor

Actor Joseph Gatt, who previously appeared in a few episodes of “Game of Thrones,” was arrested on April 6 for alleged “contact with a minor for sexual offense,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a news release posted on the LAPD’s website on Tuesday, police said that the juvenile division of the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served Gatt, 50, with a residential search warrant at his home early in the morning on April 6.

The release said that police had received information that the English actor, who resides in Los Angeles, had been engaging in “online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines.”

Gatt was arrested by detectives for an outstanding felony warrant, LAPD said in the release.

Police are looking to identify any possible additional victims and asked that anyone with more information contact law enforcement, according to the news release.

TODAY obtained Gatt’s booking report which confirms that he was released on a $5,000 bail a few hours after he was taken into custody.

Following his release, Gatt posted a statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me,” the statement said. “They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”

He then thanked his friends and supporters and added “for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.”

Gatt’s previous acting credits include a three-episode stint on “Game of Thrones” as Thenn Warg. He also recently appeared in “Dumbo” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” Gatt has a role in the upcoming DC film “Black Adam.”

TODAY reached out to Gatt’s reps for a comment.