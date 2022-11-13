Joseph Kennedy, person of interest in Okmulgee killings, returned to Oklahoma

OKMULGEE — An Oklahoma man who was accused of fleeing the state after authorities named him as a person of interest in the October homicides of four men has been returned by authorities and booked into jail.

Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, 67, was booked into the Okmulgee County Detention Center on Saturday where he remains on a $500,000 bond for violating probation terms related to a 2012 felony case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On Oct. 14, the bodies of the four men who had been shot to death and dismembered were found in the Deep Fork River southwest of Okmulgee, less than a week after Okmulgee's police department was notified the men were missing.

Authorities identified the men as Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

Investigators described the four men as being close friends, and said it appeared they were planning to “commit some type of criminal act” when they left a residence on W Sixth Street in Okmulgee on Oct. 9.

Kennedy, who owns a salvage yard in the area, was questioned by authorities the same day the bodies were discovered. But police were told he went missing the following day.

He has not been charged in connection with the men's deaths.

On Oct. 17, as authorities confirmed the victims' identities, they noted Kennedy's disappearance and told the media he might be suicidal.

Kennedy was arrested the following morning in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, after being caught driving a Toyota Tundra reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office.

Kennedy was driving about a mile north of the local police department when an officer’s radar set off an alert message about the stolen truck. He faced a felony grand theft charge while in custody at Volusia County Branch Jail near Daytona Beach, Florida.

While in custody, Florida authorities placed him under suicide watch because he told arresting officers there he intended to jump off a hotel balcony, a charging affidavit showed.

Story continues

Earlier this month, Kennedy waived extradition from Florida.

On Nov. 8, authorities there filed court documents to drop the felony grand theft case and Kennedy was released to be returned to Oklahoma.

Authorities continue to investigate the deaths of the four men.

In late October, an attorney representing relatives of three of the four men convinced a judge to issue an order barring Kennedy from disposing of any property he and his estranged wife own until circumstances surrounding the men's deaths become more clear.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Joseph Kennedy, Okmulgee killings person of interest, booked into jail