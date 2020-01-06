How Joseph McCarthy’s Witch-Hunt Echoes Republicans’ Trump Worship

Donald Trump is hardly the first American politician who parlayed trifling credentials into massive popularity while terrifying his faint-hearted critics into embarrassed silence, by demonizing the institutions of democracy and the Washington establishment, lying promiscuously, destroying the lives of public servants, manipulating a complicit media, turning angry citizens against one another, and using other dark arts perfected under the tutelage of Roy Marcus Cohn.

Without quite saying so, McCarthy, a two-hour “American Experience” episode that airs Monday night on PBS stations, amplifies the eerie echoes of Joe McCarthy in the techniques and triumphs of our 45th president.

The film covers events that occurred more than six decades ago, yet is remarkably—if accidentally—relevant today. (It has been in the works, on and off, since 2003.) Trump is facing an impeachment trial in the Senate over his alleged abuse of presidential power—the sort of potential comeuppance that McCarthy himself experienced.

McCarthy’s misconduct and out-of-control drinking eventually caught up with him, and after six weeks of televised hearings into his own abuse of power—“Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” Army counsel Joseph Welch famously demanded—Senate colleagues voted to censure him, essentially ending his career. He died a few years later, on May 2, 1957, of cirrhosis of the liver, at the age of 48.

Trump, it turns out, has more than a little in common with the junior senator from Wisconsin who rose to prominence by stoking the public’s fear of (largely negligible) Soviet Communist infiltration of the U.S. government. And while he is nowhere mentioned in this documentary written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Sharon Grimberg, it’s impossible not to conflate Trump’s modus operandi with the late senator’s, especially McCarthy’s cozily symbiotic relationship with the national press corps.

“There was a media benefit to McCarthy existing,” New Yorker writer and Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism professor Jelani Cobb says in the film. “Editors knew that if you put a quote from Joe McCarthy on a headline above the fold on the front page of a newspaper, people were going to pick that newspaper up, that McCarthy was good copy. There was a kind of hyperbolic, sensational quality to McCarthy’s rhetoric that was very marketable. It sold papers.”

New York University history professor Timothy Naftali notes that McCarthy exploited the fact that “the American media wants to be objective. That meant that if you were an elected official, you’d get press regardless of what you said. McCarthy understood this. McCarthy was willing to assert things that he knew weren’t true, and he did it with aplomb.”

Whitaker Chambers and William F. Buckley Jr. biographer Sam Tanenhaus recounts that President Dwight D. Eisenhower was aghast at McCarthy’s rise. The hero-general of World War II, who shared McCarthy’s Republican Party affiliation but little else, “blamed the press for much of McCarthy’s popularity,” Tanenhaus says. “He didn’t understand why newspapers and magazines kept reporting all of McCarthy’s allegations.”

McCarthy, whose first Senate term was so lackluster and ineffective that he feared he wouldn’t be reelected in 1952, had been a virtual nonentity in Republican politics—so low on the totem pole that for the traditional Lincoln Day dinner speeches, the party poobahs dispatched him to the backwater of the Wheeling, West Virginia, Women’s Republican Club.

In desperation, and without a stitch of evidence, McCarthy lied to the good women of the West Virginia GOP that there were 205 Communists operating undercover within the U.S. State Department (a number that morphed wildly over ensuing weeks as McCarthy, a former local Democratic judge who had zero history of concern about Commies, kept changing his threat assessments).

Much to everyone’s surprise—and thanks to simmering Cold War anxiety and an Associated Press reporter in attendance—McCarthy’s Wheeling speech captured lurid headlines and dominated the news cycle for days, as the country clamored to know who and how many traitors were subverting our national security on behalf of Stalin.