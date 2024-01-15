Joseph Zadroga, advocate for first responders of 9/11, struck and killed in parking lot

Retired North Arlington Police Chief and 9/11 advocate Joseph Zadroga, who was instrumental in passing legislation passed to support first responders who became sick after working at ground zero, was struck and killed by a car this weekend.

Zadroga, 76, was standing outside of his parked car in the Bacharach Rehabilitation in Galloway Township when a car pulling into a parking spot hit him. When the driver of the car was pulling into the space, he accelerated, hitting Zadroga's car then him, pinning him underneath the driver's car, police said in a statement.

Life-saving measures were performed on scene and Zadroga was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Division where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident investigation remains ongoing. It is being conducted by Sergeant First Class Kevin Welsh and Officer Kaitlyn Reyes of the Galloway Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

Zadroga worked for the North Arlington Police Department from 1970 until 1997 when he retired as chief of police. He then went on to teach at the Bergen County Police Academy for several years.

Joseph Zadroga was the father of James Zadroga, a decorated New York City police detective who spent over 500 hours digging through the rubble of the collapsed Twin Towers after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The plumes of smoke have now been connected to several illnesses in first responders who were on the scene and is now recognized by the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act that first passed in 2010 and again in 2015 with coverage extended for 75 years. The federal law, named after their son, provides medical care for the thousands of former Ground Zero workers suffering from respiratory ailments and other health problems.

In 2006, James Zadroga was staying at his retirement home in Little Egg harbor after, at age 34, being designated too sick to work. His wife had died two years previously, and he was left to take care of his three-year-old daughter alone. Zadroga got up to fetch his daughter a drink, but as he walked across the room, he collapsed and died.

Joseph Zadroga and his wife, Linda, raised their granddaughter, and Joseph spent his retirement fighting to keep his son's legacy alive, appearing in in campaign ads about health care for first responders.

Joe Zadroga said in a 2016 interview how "angry" he and his wife felt that their son's name was still not recognized as part of New York City's 9/11 memorial.

Condolences posted on social media after the news broke of Joe's passing remembered a "good man."

"Devastated on reading about the passing of Joe," a former police chief from Saddle River wrote. "I was a Police Chief with Joe and worked with him at the Bergen County Police Academy when he was the Chief Police Instructor a finer person you will not meet.

"Through his service as a police officer and his expertise in training police officers both recruit’s and those officers who furthered their education at the academy, he touched many lives. His untiring effort following the death of his son NYPD Detective James Zadroga from the effects of the 9/11 attack lead to the enactment of the Zadroga Act for the victims and families sickened by their service at Ground Zero. Rest in Peace Joe."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Joseph Zadroga, 9/11 advocate, killed in parking lot in NJ