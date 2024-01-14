Joseph Zadroga, father of fallen 9/11 first responder, fatally struck in NJ

Joseph Zadroga, a tireless warrior for Sept. 11 first responders and the father of the first cop whose death was attributed to a Ground Zero-related illness, was fatally struck by an SUV in New Jersey, officials said Sunday.

“The 9/11 community lost a giant, and Joe has always been a monumental figure to thousands of 9/11 heroes and survivors,” said Sept. 11 survivors advocate John Feal, who shared the news of Zadroga’s death on his Facebook page.

“We’re used to losing people to a 9/11-related cancer or a 9/11-related illness. We’re not used to losing icons in such a horrible fashion,” Feal told the Daily News. “It makes it that much more difficult to accept.”

Zadroga, 76, was standing outside his parked red 2015 Hyundai Tucson at the Bacharach Rehabilitation center in Galloway, N.J., when 82-year-old James McNeal accelerated as he pulled into a parking space about 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Gallloway Township police.

McNeal struck Zadroga’s vehicle and then the victim, pinning Zadroga under McNeal’s gray 2021 Nissan SUV, police said.

Medics rushed Zadroga to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Division but he could not be saved.

Zadroga was at the rehab center to visit his wife, Feal said.

Zadroga’s son, James, died after a long battle with respiratory disease in January 2006.

The Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, named in his honor, became law in 2010. Joseph Zadroga became an instrumental player in getting the act reauthorized and extended for another 75 years after the GOP-led congress allowed it to lapse.

“I want to speak to you personally and let you know what it’s like to watch a person die over a five-year period with no support,” Zadroga said at a news conference in the shadow of One World Trade Center in 2015. “And that’s what’s going to happen if this bill is not passed.”

The push to extend the bill saw a high-profile supporter in comedian and former “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, who repeatedly shamed members of Congress before it was finally re-authorized in 2015.

“I know Jon loved the family and after getting off the phone with Jon, I could tell he was shaken,” Feal said Sunday.

“Joseph Zadroga took on a fight that no father should have to face. But he fought for his hero son with incredible courage and helped every single 9/11 responder in the process,” Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Hendry said Sunday. “We are devastated to have lost one of the ‘blue family’s’ strongest champions.”